LIVE! in NWA: Morgan Wallen Comes To AMP, Live Music All Over NWA November 26, 2021

The Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion has announced another show for its 2022 summer season. Contemporary country artist Morgan Wallen brings “The Dangerous Tour” to the Walmart AMP, with guest HARDY, at 7 p.m. Aug. 26. Tickets go on sale to the public Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. and range from $55 to $149.75. 443-5600; amptickets.com.

BENTONVILLE

• Sarah Loethen performs at 2 p.m. Nov. 27, at Bentonville Brewing Co., 901 S.W. 14th St. Free. facebook.com/bentonvillebrewing.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• 23 North performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 26; and Avery Waltz performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 27 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com.

• Hoojshwah performs at 9 p.m. Nov. 26 at Chelsea’s, 10 Mountain St. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Karaoke with Stan is hosted Nov. 26; and Coyote Claw Duo performs Nov. 27 at the Rowdy Beaver Den, 47 Spring St. Free. 363-6444; rowdybeaver.com.

• Terri & Brett perform Nov. 26; and Karaoke with Stan is hosted Nov. 27 at Rowdy Beaver, 417 W. Van Buren. Free. 253-8544; rowdybeaver.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Jeremiah Griffin performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 26; and Phoenix Pan performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 27 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Isayah’s All Stars ($8) perform at 6 p.m. for Happy Hour Nov. 26; Big Smith ($20-$30) performs at 9 p.m. Nov. 26 and at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 27 with guest Noah Richmond’s Little Monster at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

LOWELL

• Stand-up comedian Jackie Kashian performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 26 and at 7 p.m. Nov. 27 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. Tickets are $15. 347-4966; thegrovecomedy.com.

