8 Days a Week: ‘Tis The Season: A calendar of holiday events in NWA and the River Valley

'Tis The Season: A calendar of holiday events in NWA and the River Valley November 26, 2021

Nov. 26

Fort Smith Ice Rink — 5-9 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays; 1-5 p.m. Sundays Nov. 26-Jan. 2, 100 N. B St. in Fort Smith. $8-$12. fortsmith.org/ice-skating/

Nov. 27

Holiday Express — Ride the A&M Railroad from Springdale to Johnson, Nov. 27, Dec. 12, Dec. 17, Dec. 19, Emma Avenue Depot in Springdale. $20-$30. 725-4017.

Winter Market on the Square — Handcrafted Christmas gifts for purchase, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., on the Bentonville square. Free. downtownbentonville.org/event/winter-market

Christmas on the Creek — With food, live music, a holiday market, a hot cocoa crawl, local art, pictures with Santa, a Cycling Santas bike ride and the lighting of the tallest live Christmas tree in Northwest Arkansas, noon-8 p.m., Shiloh Square in Springdale. Free. downtownspringdale.org/events

Nov. 29

Creekmore Park Holiday Express — Enjoy a free train ride around Creekmore Park to look at the Christmas light displays, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 18, 3301 S. M St. in Fort Smith. Free. parks.fortsmithar.gov/creekmore-park/

Nov. 30

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” — Roald Dahl’s amazing tale includes songs from the original film, alongside a toe-tapping new score from the songwriters of “Hairspray,” 7 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec 2; 1:30 p.m., Dec. 2; 8 p.m., Dec. 3-4; 2 p.m. Dec. 4-5, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $41-$70. 443-5600.

Dec. 3

Holiday Express — Ride the A&M Railroad from Van Buren to Rudy, Dec. 3-8, Van Buren Depot. $20-$30. 725-4017.

Ice Skating Rink — 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday, 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3-31, Merchants Parking Lot on Webster Street in Van Buren. $5. vanburen.org.

The Holiday Art Sale — Sixteen local artists and artisans offering fine art, ceramics, jewelry, art glass, textiles, photography and more, 5:30 p.m Dec. 3; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4; 12-4 p.m. Dec. 5, 545 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. Free. facebook.com/TheHolidayArtSale/

Christmas Parade of Lights — This year’s theme is “A Cinematic Christmas,” so pick your favorite holiday movie and run with it, 6 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Free. eurekaspringschamber.com/events/details/christmas-parade-of-lights-4323

Christmas at Peel Mansion — A one-of-a-kind Christmas experience with seasonal music, theater, and dance performances throughout the museum and garden, 6-8 p.m., Peel Mansion at 400 S. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville. $100. peelcompton.org/events/christmas-at-peel/

Rogers Christmas Parade — 7 p.m., downtown Rogers. Free. downtownrogersinc.org/christmas-parade

“A Christmas Carol” — A T2 original, “A Christmas Carol” reimagines Dickens’ classic ghost story, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 3-Dec. 26, at the Fayetteville Public Library. $10-$46. theatre2.org.

Dec. 4

Holiday Open House — “A Patriotic Christmas,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Whoville Holiday Extravaganza — Breakfast with Santa, have fun with interactive storytelling, decorate delicious cookies, receive a letter from Santa and much more, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 115 N. Dixieland Road in Rogers. $8-$20. facebook.com/events/115-n-dixieland-rd-rogers-ar-72756-3204-united-states/whoville-holiday-extravaganza/874144829893702/

“It’s a Wonderful Life” — A screening of the beloved Christmas classic, 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. Tickets start at $10. 631-8988.

Light Up the Night With Mercy — Event includes an outdoor concert with up-and-coming country music artist Adam Doleac. Look to the skies for an unforgettable, one-of-a-kind, Christmas drone show; then walk through the North Forest Lights. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs. 6-10 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. $250-$10,000. https://give.mercyhealthfoundation.net/event/nwa-mercy-snowball-effect-2021/e369090

Dec. 5

Washington County Historical Society Holiday Event — Sing along with a choir of Living Historians and Heritage School students dressed in mid-19th century costume, 3-5 p.m., on the front steps of the Headquarters House Museum, 118 E. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. Free. washcohistoricalsociety.org.

Dec. 6

UAFS Season’s Greetings Concert — 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. COST 788-7000.

Dec. 9

“The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon” — It’s a mash-up of singles falling in love, celebrities finding down-to-earth connections, charming inns, tree farms, holiday sweaters, and hot chocolate in this parody of holiday rom-coms, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-11, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $7. 783-2966

Dec. 10

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” — In this hilarious Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant are faced with casting the Herdman kids, probably the most inventively awful kids in history, 7 p.m. Dec. 10-11 and 17-18; 3 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18, Trike Theatre in Bentonville. $15. 464-5084

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” — When the worst kids in the world invade a church Christmas pageant, everyone learns a surprising lesson in the meaning of Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 2 p.m. Dec. 12, again Dec. 16-19, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Tickets start at $20. 631-8988.

Dec. 11

The Little Craft Show — Support local makers, artisans, artists, and business owners while shopping for the holidays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. Free. thelittlecraftshow.com

“The Polar Express” — A screening of the 2004 holiday family movie, 1 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. Tickets start at $7. 631-8988.

A Very SoNa Christmas — A mix of sacred and secular holiday favorites with the SoNA Singers, local guest soloists and area high school and collegiate choruses, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $11-$57. 443-5600.

Fort Smith Christmas Parade — 3 p.m., downtown Fort Smith. Free. facebook.com/FSChristmasParade/

Centerton Christmas Parade — Line up at Harps, 4:30 p.m., Centerton. Free. facebook.com/events/290-n-main-st-centerton-ar-72719-9485-united-states/centerton-christmas-parade/470945224278108/

Van Buren Christmas Parade — 6 p.m., downtown Van Buren. Free. oldtownvanburen.com.

The Heart of Christmas: Songs and Stories of the Season — An Arkansas native, a graduate of the University of Arkansas, and a TheatreSquared alumnus, Rob Sutton comes home for an intimate journey through music, a nostalgic look at seasons past, and a celebration of hope and resilience, 6 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 8 p.m., Dec. 11, 18, 26; 2 p.m., Dec. 12, 19, 24, 26; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14-17 and 21-23, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $41-$54. theatre2.org.

Dec. 12

The Snowman: A Family Concert — Holiday music for children of all ages and a special screening of the film “The Snowman,” with live orchestral soundtrack by SoNA, 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. 443-5600.

Bentonville Christmas Parade — 6 p.m., on the Bentonville square. Free. downtownbentonville.org/event/parade

Dec. 17

“The Nutcracker” — With its larger than life sets and exquisite costumes, NWA Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker” is a sweet treat for all, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18, Arend Arts Center in Bentonville. $25-$35. nwaballettheatre.org.

Dec. 23

“The Polar Express” — A screening of the popular Christmas classic, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 23, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. 443-5600.

