Merry And Bright: Boutique Show returns for festive shopping fun November 19, 2021

KAREN RICE krice@nwadg.com



A girls’ outing doesn’t get any better than this. The Northwest Arkansas Boutique Show is back for its 15th year on Nov. 19-20. For two days, the Rogers Convention Center will be transformed into a holiday wonderland, with “excellent shopping all wrapped up in a pretty package,” according to the show’s social media manager, Julie Smith.

“It’s been a tough year for small businesses, and we love that this event helps bring together the BEST small businesses with a crowd of shoppers ready to support them,” Smith says.

“People seem to love the timing — it’s right before the holiday season, so they feel like they can get a jump-start on their shopping before Black Friday,” she continues. “Plus, it’s a fun and festive atmosphere. There’s just a buzz in the air and lots of smiles on people’s faces. … Christmas music playing, the smell of roasted pecans, door prizes being won. We hear over and over that women are coming with their girlfriends every year, or mothers and daughters are coming as a yearly tradition!”

The Northwest Arkansas Boutique show team includes (back row, from left): Tiffany Haas, Melanie Reeh, K.C. Pummill, Ragan Hood-Morris, Cathleen Hood, Kathy Wetsell; (middle row, from left): Madeline McFatrich, Madi Barber, Holly Helms, Addison Pummill, Ashley Esposito, Maggie Haas; and (bront row, from left): Caroline Wetsell, Abby Vaught. (Courtesy Photo)

The carefully curated selection — the event team is careful not to replicate offerings — includes home décor, on-trend fashion, gourmet food, one-of-a-kind gifts, kids’ toys and clothing, art, furniture, and holiday decorations — a gathering of best and brightest from local artisans and small boutiques.

The flawless execution of the show is the result of a 15-year collaboration by a small, tight-knit team, including Smith and her sister, producer K.C. Pummill. Pummill started the Boutique Show to showcase products made by herself and her other friends who ran small businesses.

The size of the event has grown since its inception — from a handful of friends to more than 150 merchants — as has as the venue, from a home party, to church buildings, to convention centers. Now, it’s a shopping, dining and music event in its own right, but the focus has remained the same: matching small businesses (mostly local, many women-owned) to an eager group of holiday shoppers.

Clothing, jewelry and accessories are a big draw, says Smith. “There are so many lovely clothing boutiques in Northwest Arkansas, and this brings them all under one roof for a weekend. Kinsey Design is a popular booth for jewelry, and Wander Boutique is always a hit.”

She notes that many of the booths are returning merchants — “they feel like extended family!” — so folks can find their favorites, but she’s excited about the new merchants too.

“Personally, I’m looking forward to seeing what Milk and Sugar Bath Co. brings, and to getting a tasty treat from BakeMiaCake and Pure Joy Ice Cream. We also have a great new shop called The Babe Co. — if you’ve got a little one in your life, this booth is one to check out,” she enthuses. “I’m also excited to check out the custom, handmade pieces from Peace and Passion Jewelry and treasures from Silver Maple Market, a really fun gift shop based out of Eureka Springs.”

The event is a cure for your inner Scrooge and an antidote to online shopping. The atmosphere is bustling, merry and bright, with the sounds of live holiday jazz from Rachel B Table for Three and the glow of twinkle lights.

You’ll leave happy, accomplished and full of holiday joy. Plus, you’ll be supporting local small businesses and nonprofits. Over the years, the show has donated tens of thousands of dollars to the Junior League of NWA, Fayetteville Junior Civic League, The Salvation Army, Northwest Arkansas Arts Foundation, American Heart Association, CASA, schools, youth programs, churches and more.

FAQ

NWA Boutique Show

WHEN — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 19 & 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 20

WHERE — Rogers Convention Center at the Embassy Suites, 3303 S. Pinnacle Hills Pkwy. in Rogers

COST — $5-$15

INFO — nwaboutiqueshow.com