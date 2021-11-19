LIVE! in NWA: Richard Thompson at Faulkner, plus live music all over NWA November 19, 2021

JOCELYN MURPHY jmurphy@nwadg.com

Fayetteville Roots presents a solo acoustic performance by Richard Thompson with opener Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster (solo) Nov. 20 at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville.

An English singer-songwriter, Thompson first gained prominence in the late 1960s and has been performing ever since. The Los Angeles Times called him “the finest rock songwriter after Dylan and the best electric guitarist since Hendrix.”

The Faulkner Performing Arts Center is at 453 Garland Ave., and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Nov. 20. $30. fayettevilleroots.org; or email help@fayettevilleroots.org.

BENTONVILLE

• Crystal Bridges hosts the final event of the CB to You Mobile Art Lab tour with a live music gathering and talk, presented by Minister Monique Jones and Music Moves, at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at St. James Baptist Church Community Food Pantry, 115 S. Willow Ave. Free. crystalbridges.org/calendar.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Charlie Mellinger performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com.

• DimeTrip performs at 9 p.m. Nov. 19; and the Chad Marshall Band performs at 9 p.m. Nov. 20 at Chelsea’s, 10 Mountain St. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Nathan Bryce performs Nov. 19; and Coyote Claw Duo performs Nov. 20 at the Rowdy Beaver Den, 47 Spring St. Free. 363-6444; rowdybeaver.com.

• Jimmy Wayne Garrett performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at The 1886 Crescent Hotel, 75 Prospect Ave. 363-6755; jimmywaynegarrett.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Project 1268 performs at 8 p.m. Nov. 19; and Asher Perkins and Michael Hanna perform jazz & blues at 4 p.m. Nov. 20 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Full House ($8) performs at 6 p.m. for Happy Hour Nov. 19; William Clark Green ($20-$23) performs at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 19; and Country Jesus ($10-$12) performs at 9 p.m. Nov. 20 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Brian & Terri Kinder perform for the Super Saturday series at 10 a.m. Nov. 20 at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. Free. 856-7000; faylib.org.

FORT SMITH

• Star of MTV’s “Jackass” series, Steve-O ($35-$49) brings his “The Bucket List Tour” stand-up comedy show at 7 p.m. Nov. 16; and Casey Donahew ($20-$34) performs at 8 p.m. Nov. 19 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. templelive.com.

• Ray Wylie Hubbard performs with guest Beau Roberson at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. $20-$25. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

LOWELL

• Stand-up comedian Tony Deyo Friday performs at 9 p.m. Nov. 19 and at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. Tickets are $15. 347-4966; thegrovecomedy.com

ROGERS

• Jimmy Wayne Garrett performs at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at Levi’s Gastrolounge, 224 S. Second St. 372-6640; jimmywaynegarrett.com.

• Jenna & Friends perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 19 at Moonbroch, 117 W. Walnut St. 278-2500; facebook.com/MoonbrochPub.

SPRINGDALE

• 44 Proof Band performs at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road. Free. 361-8700; facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

