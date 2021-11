8 Days a Week

Nov. 19 (Friday)

NWA Boutique Show — 9 a.m. Nov. 19, VIP shopping; 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., general admission; 5-9 p.m., Girls’ Night Out; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 20, general admission, Rogers Convention Center. $5-$15. nwaboutiqueshow.com.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Member Scoop — North Forest Lights Daytime Tour, noon, North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — With MacKenzie Turner and Trinity Kai, 3:30-6:30 p.m., St. James Baptist Church Community Food Pantry, 115 S. Willow Ave. in Fayetteville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Parfumerie” — The play on which “You’ve Got Mail” was based, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19-20, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $12. 783-2966, fslt.org.

“Tiny Beautiful Things” — 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday- Saturday, through Dec. 5, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $10-$51. 777-7477.

“Marie and Rosetta” — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, through Dec. 12, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $10-$54. 777-7477.

Nov. 20 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — With Brian & Terri Kinder, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Free. faylib.org.

Elkins Holiday Expo — With an artisan vendor fair, health fair, and multiple charity efforts, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Elins Community Center. Free. elkinsar.org/holidayexpo.

Discover the Grounds — Planting Bare Tree Roots, 10:30 a.m., Bellows/Cassatt Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Closing Ceremony — Marshallese Canoe Carving, noon-2 p.m. Nov. 27, South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Get tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — With Junli Song, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., with popup musical performances by Papa Rap and Music Moves and storytelling after hours, St. James Baptist Church Community Food Pantry, 115 S. Willow Ave. in Fayetteville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Winter Wonderland — The Rink at Lawrence Plaza opens, noon; food trucks & entertainment, 4 p.m.; downtown lighting ceremony, 5:30 p.m.; exhibition skating show, 6 p.m., downtown Bentonville. Free except skating, which is $7. playbentonville.com.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 2 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nov. 21 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“And the Winner Is” — Four short films, followed by discussion with filmmakers, 2-5 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nov. 22 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

School’s Out Movies: “Luca,” 1 p.m., Walker Community Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Nov. 23 (Tuesday)

School’s Out Movies: “Space Jam,” 1 p.m., Walker Community Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sleuth or Consequences Book Club — “Blue Moon” by Lee Child, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Famous Fictional Addresses Trivia — 7 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Nov. 24 (Wednesday)

Thanksgiving Story Time — 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook or YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

School’s Out Movies: “Tom & Jerry,” 1 p.m., Walker Community Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Nov. 25 (Thursday)

Happy Thanksgiving!

Nov. 26 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nov. 27 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Story time with Ms. Jessica, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Featured Artist — Regenerous Designs, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Museum Store at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 2 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nov. 28 (Sunday)

Featured Artist — Regenerous Designs, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Museum Store at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Homegrown Tales — A live storytelling show with Doug Myerscough, John Rankine and the show’s co-producers Sandra Spotts and Zeek Taylor, 6 p.m. Dec. 1, Brews, 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. Free. zeektaylor.com.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dec. 1 (Wednesday)

Young at Heart Book Club — “We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart, noon (virtual) and 6 p.m. (in-person), Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Homegrown Tales — A live storytelling show with Doug Myerscough, John Rankine and the show’s co-producers Sandra Spotts and Zeek Taylor, 6 p.m., Brews, 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. Free. zeektaylor.com.

