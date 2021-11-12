LIVE! in NWA: Read Southall at George’s, plus live music all over NWA November 12, 2021

JOCELYN MURPHY jmurphy@nwadg.com

Oklahoma City-based six-piece Read Southall Band returns to Fayetteville at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 12. The band is touring in support of their third album, “For The Birds,” dropped Oct. 22.

It’s a record that KMUW, the Wichita, Kan.m NPR affiliate, notes “touches on the group’s Oklahoma roots with tinges of outlaw country, beer hall boogie and hard-rocking numbers that wouldn’t feel out of place on albums from Soundgarden or Led Zeppelin.”

The group performs at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. $22-$25. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com; readsouthall.com.

BENTONVILLE

• B’ville Comedy hosts a stand-up comedy show at 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. 8th St. bentonvillecomedy.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• 96 Miles performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com.

• Black Mountain Fever performs at 9 p.m. Nov. 12; and Chucky Waggs performs at 9 p.m. Nov. 13 at Chelsea’s, 10 Mountain St. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Jenna & Soul Shakers perform Nov. 12; and Blew Reed performs Nov. 13 at the Rowdy Beaver Den, 47 Spring St. Free. 363-6444; rowdybeaver.com.

• Roscoe Van Jones performs at 5 p.m. Nov. 12; and Molly Healey performs at 1 p.m. Nov. 13 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren. Free. 363-4187; gotahold.beer.

• Jimmy Wayne Garrett performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at The 1886 Crescent Hotel, 75 Prospect Ave. 363-6755; jimmywaynegarrett.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Flipoff Pirates ($8) perform at 6 p.m. for Happy Hour; and Larkin Poe ($25-$30) performs with guest Tyler Bryant at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Fairhazel performs at 9 p.m. Nov. 12; and Simon Basil performs at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. Free. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• RAIN ($41-$60) performs “The Best of Abbey Road Live!” at 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. $11-$57. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org.

FORT SMITH

• Pecos & The Rooftops ($20) performs with guest Jacob Stelly at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

ROGERS

• Breathe Dance Repeat and NWA Bachata Beats will host Viva Viernes, a Friday Latin Dance Social, at 8:45 p.m. Nov. 12 at Moonbroch, 117 W. Walnut St. $10. 278-2500; facebook.com/MoonbrochPub.

SPRINGDALE

• David Harvell performs at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road. Free. 361-8700; facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

