8 Days a Week

Nov. 12 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB To You — Mobile art lab hosted by Tay Butler, 3-6 p.m., Siloam Springs Public Library. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

Family Day — Happy Birthday, Crystal Bridges, with music, artmaking, photo booths & more, noon-5 p.m. today, Nov. 14, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art By The Glass — Floral Tea Blending with Savoy Tea Co., 6:30-8 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fayetteville Film Fest — Through Nov. 13, University of Arkansas Global Campus theater and the Pryor Center on the Fayetteville square and online. $25-$80 passes. fayettevillefilmfest.org.

Ozark Folk Festival — Through Nov. 14, all over Eureka Springs. Ticket prices vary. 253-7333, facebook.com/OriginalOzarkFolkFestival.

“Parfumerie” — 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12-13; 2 p.m. Nov. 14; again Nov. 17-20, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St.. $12. 783-2966, fslt.org.

“Tiny Beautiful Things” — 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday- Saturday, through Dec. 5, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $10-$51. 777-7477.

“All Together Now!” — A salute to musical theater, 8 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. $20-$45. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

Nov. 13 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Artsy Craftsy, 9-10 a.m.; 10-11 a.m. & 11 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

CB To You — Mobile art lab hosted by Ziba Rajabi, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., with pop-up music by Papa Rap, 11 a.m.-noon, music by Music Moves at 1 p.m., and storytelling after 2:30 p.m., Siloam Springs Public Library. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Veterans Day Parade — Noon, Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith. Free. chaffeecrossing.com.

Gallery Conversation — With Julie Alpert, creator of “Altars, Keepsakes, Squiggles, and Bows,” 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — With Lakisha Harper Bradley, 3:30-6:30 p.m., with a popup musical performance by Craig Colorusso (pictured) from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 18, St. James Baptist Church Community Food Pantry, 115 S. Willow Ave. in Fayetteville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Black Tie Bingo: Drive-Through Edition, 6-7 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. $50. 783-0229.

__

Nov. 14 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Day — Happy Birthday, Crystal Bridges, with music, artmaking, photo booths & more, noon-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

An Afternoon With Susan Orlean — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Nov. 15 (Monday)

Thanksgiving Origami — All day Nov. 15-27, Fort Smith Library Dallas Branch. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Film Club — 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Zoom. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Sunset Tai Chi — 6:30 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Nov. 16 (Tuesday)

Virtual Artist Talk — Kay WalkingStick, whose work appears in the new exhibit “In American Waters,” 5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

We Know Whodunit Book Club — “The Witch Hunter” by Max Seeck, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

__

Nov. 17 (Wednesday)

Virtual Sandwiched In — “Sing on, Pray on”: The Life of Gospel Songwriter Thoro Harris,” presented by Susan Young, noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History via Zoom. Free. Register at shilohmuseum.org.

Books on Main Book Club — “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood, noon (virtual) & 6 p.m. (in person), Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Member Scoop — Expansion tour with Scott Eccleston, 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Sketchbook Club — With Melissa Wilkinson, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Nov. 18 (Thursday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — With Lakisha Harper Bradley, 3:30-6:30 p.m., with a popup musical performance by Craig Colorusso from 4 to 6 p.m., St. James Baptist Church Community Food Pantry, 115 S. Willow Ave. in Fayetteville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drink and Think — With Erika Doss, a Tyson Scholar, 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Nov. 19 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Member Scoop — North Forest Lights Daytime Tour, noon, North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — With MacKenzie Turner and Trinity Kai, 3:30-6:30 p.m., St. James Baptist Church Community Food Pantry, 115 S. Willow Ave. in Fayetteville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Nov. 20 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — With Brian & Terri Kinder, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Free. faylib.org.

Discover the Grounds — Planting Bare Tree Roots, 10:30 a.m., Bellows/Cassatt Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — With Junli Song, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., with popup musical performances by Papa Rap and Music Moves and storytelling after hours, St. James Baptist Church Community Food Pantry, 115 S. Willow Ave. in Fayetteville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Marshallese Canoe Carving Closing Ceremony — Noon-2 p.m., South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 2 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Nov. 21 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“And the Winner Is” — Four short films, followed by discussion with filmmakers, 2-5 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

On Show

Prairie Grove Heritage Museum — 9 a.m.-noon every Saturday, 311 E. Buchanan St. in Prairie Grove. Free, but donations are welcome. Email prairiegrovehistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

Terra Studios — Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road in Fayetteville. Free. 643-3185 or terrastudios.com. Masks required.

“Eureka on Film” — 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., closed Sunday & Wednesday, through mid-November, Eureka Springs Historical Museum, 95 S. Main St. in Eureka Springs. $5; ages 6 & younger free. 253-9417 or eurekaspringshistoricalmuseum.org.

“Gone Fishing!” — A new photo exhibit, through Dec. 11, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

North Forest Lights — Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. $7-$22; kids 6 and younger free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Selena Forever/Siempre Selena” — Through Jan. 10, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Gear Up: The Science of Bikes” — Through Jan. 10, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. “Gear Up” contains display bikes from the 1930s through present day and hands-on experiences that demonstrate the forces at play when riding a bicycle. $10. amazeum.org.

“The Lost Highway” — A collection of sculptures of the mom-and-pop businesses the interstate bypassed, by David Malcolm Rose, through Jan. 30, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

