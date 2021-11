8 Days a Week

Nov. 5 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab — With artists Tay Butler & Junli Song, 3-5 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artisan Conversation — Marshallese Canoe Carving, 4 p.m., Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opening Lecture – “In American Waters,” 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Trivia Night — 7 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

SoNA Season Opener — “Mozart and Beethoven,” 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $35-$57. sonamusic.org or 443-5600.

“The Wolves” — 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5-6, University Theatre at the Global Campus Black Box Theater in Fayetteville. Free, but tickets must be reserved online. uark.universitytickets.com or 575-4752.

Nov. 6 (Saturday)

Woodcarvers of NWA Show & Sale — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 6 & 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 7, Frisco Station Mall in Rogers (use the entrance near Hobby Lobby). Admission is free; art will be for sale. Email Scott Boyle at sdascoot62@hotmail.com.

Super Saturday — With magician Tommy Terrific, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Day Of The Dead Procession — Noon, followed by music, dancing, crafts and food, Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. Free. latinartarkansas.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Workshop — Hoop embroidery with Erin Lorenzen, 1-5 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Being Trans & Gender Nonconforming in Arkansas — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 2 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artists’ Reception — For the Dia de los Muertos exhibit, 6-8 p.m., Fenix Fayetteville. Free. 530-6023.

Nov. 7 (Sunday)

Fall Fungi of Arkansas — With Master Mycologist Jay Justice, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $65. ozarkfolkways.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab — With artist Markeith Woods, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; a drum circle by Papa Rap at 11 a.m.; music by the Arkansas Arts Academy Jazz Band at 1 p.m.; and storytelling after 2:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Western Hour” — Two half-hour scripts from the Golden Age of Radio, “Twelfth Night” (“Gunsmoke”) and “Rafter H” (“The Lone Ranger”), combined for a one-hour show by Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 2 p.m. today, Nov. 7, Fayetteville Public Library (free) and 2 p.m. Nov. 14 at CACHE, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale ($5-$10). Pictured are actors Timothy J. Heron and Mitch Marmel. INFO — facebook.com/NWAAudioTheater.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Western Hour” — With Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 1-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Nov. 8 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk — “Poet X” by Elizabeth Acevedo, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Grab & Go — Leaf Mason jar candle holder, 5-6 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Meditation And Mindfulness — 6 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nov. 9 (Tuesday)

First Edition Book Club — “The Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern, noon (virtual) & 6 p.m. (Sun Room), Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “Lions of Fifth Avenue” by Fiona Davis, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Nov. 10 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Priceless Night — Pay as you wish, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

Nov. 11 (Thursday)

Art In Bloom — Tour the permanent collection where local florists will display floral arrangements inspired by works of art, through Nov. 14, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB To You — Mobile art lab hosted by Trinity Kai and MacKenzie Turner, 3-6 p.m., with pop-up music by Craig Colorusso, 4-6 p.m., Siloam Springs Public Library. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Conversation — With Bethany Collins, creator of “American Hymnal,” 4 p.m., Rock Ledge Shelter in the North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Write Now — A workshop with Crescent Dragonwagon, 6:30 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Get tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Parfumerie” — 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11-13; 2 p.m. Nov. 14; again Nov. 17-20, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St.. $12. 783-2966, fslt.org.

Nov. 12 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB To You — Mobile art lab hosted by Tay Butler, 3-6 p.m., Siloam Springs Public Library. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

Art By The Glass — Floral Tea Blending with Savoy Tea Co., 6:30-8 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nov. 13 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Artsy Craftsy, 9-10 a.m.; 10-11 a.m. & 11 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

CB To You — Mobile art lab hosted by Ziba Rajabi, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., with pop-up music by Papa Rap, 11 a.m.-noon, music by Music Moves at 1 p.m., and storytelling after 2:30 p.m., Siloam Springs Public Library. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Conversation — With Julie Alpert, creator of “Altars, Keepsakes, Squiggles, and Bows,” 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Black Tie Bingo: Drive-Through Edition, 6-7 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. $50. 783-0229.

Nov. 14 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Day — Happy Birthday, Crystal Bridges, with music, artmaking, photo booths & more, noon-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

An Afternoon With Susan Orlean — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Free. Register at faylib.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com