LIVE! in NWA: Marshall Tucker Band in Eureka, plus live music all over NWA October 29, 2021

JOCELYN MURPHY jmurphy@nwadg.com

The Marshall Tucker Band is a tried-and-true Southern institution that continues to bring their powerful stage presence and influential sound to venues around the world. “MTB helped originate and personify what was to become known as Southern rock, and I was privileged to watch it all come together in the ’70s, night after night,” said the late legend Charlie Daniels.

MTB performs with guests Outlaws at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at The Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. in Eureka Springs. $49-$89. 253-7788; theaud.org.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Jimmy Wayne Garrett performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at The 1886 Crescent Hotel, 75 Prospect Ave. 363-6755; jimmywaynegarrett.com.

• Wyly Bigger performs at 5 p.m Oct. 29; Alyssa Galvan performs at 5 p.m. Oct. 30; and Jessica Gray performs at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren. Free. 363-4187; gotahold.beer.

• Han Duo performs Oct. 29 and 30; and a Halloween Bash Drag Show will be on stage Oct. 30 at the Rowdy Beaver Den, 47 Spring St. Free. 363-6444; rowdybeaver.com.

• Swede Diablos hosts a Halloween Bash Oct. 30 at the Rowdy Beaver Tavern, 417 W. Van Buren. Free. 25-8544; rowdybeaver.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Ultra Suede and Flashback perform at 6 p.m. Oct. 29 for Happy Hour ($8); Ghastly ($30) performs at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 29; and The Mixtapes and Lou Dog will perform tributes to Nirvana and Sublime ($12-$15) at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com. (Read more about Theody on page 10.)

• Dial Up performs at 6 p.m. Oct. 30 for the Halloween Party ($10-$15) at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. 582-2500; jjslive.com.

• Brother Moses ($15) performs a Halloween show at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. Free. 442-4555; prairiestreetlive.com.

FORT SMITH

• The Crumbs present “The Rocky Horror Pickin Show” ($5) at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Tommy Vext performs with guest Struggle Jennings at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. $27.50-$39. 222-6186; templelive.com.

LOWELL

• Stand-up comedian Jeff Allen brings his “The America I Grew Up In Tour” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29; and 6 p.m. Oct. 30 to The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. Tickets are $25. 347-4966; thegrovecomedy.com

ROGERS

• A Fright Night Halloween Party with 808 Ozark Entertainment will be hosted at 8 p.m. Oct. 30 at Moonbroch, 117 W. Walnut. $5. 278-2500; facebook.com/MoonbrochPub.

SPRINGDALE

• CongaKeyz Jazz Duo performs at 6 p.m. Oct. 29; and 96 Miles Band performs at 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at Sassafras Vineyard Winery, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road. Free. 419-4999; sassafrasspringsvineyard.com.

• DJ Afrosia performs at 6 p.m. Oct. 29 during the Howloween Monster Mash event at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider.

• Take Cover Band performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road. Free. 361-8700; facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

TICKETS

• Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg returns to Fayetteville at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 for an album pre-release party to promote his 19th studio effort, “Algorithm.” The concert will be at JJ’s Live, 3715 N. Steele Blvd. Tickets went on sale last week and pit/floor, VIP Mezzanine Box and VIP Party Box tickets are all already sold out. General admission tickets are $70. 582-2500; jjslive.com.

