8 Days a Week



Oct. 29 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Goblin Parade — Trick or treating with downtown merchants, 3:30-5:30 p.m., downtown Rogers. Map at godowntownrogers.com.

Drop-In Artisan Conversation — Marshallese Canoe Carving, 4 p.m., Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

HallowZing — A special night for children with special needs, their siblings and their adults, 6-8 p.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $2 per person. Register at amazeum.org.

Costumes, Candy and Cops Drive-Through Carnival — 6-8 p.m., 7640 SW Regional Airport Road in Bentonville. Free.

Art By The Glass — Pattern Play inspired by Julie Alpert’s installation “Altars, Keepsakes, Squiggles, and Bows,” 6:30-8:30 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Horror Movie Trivia — 7 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Kids’ Night in the Museum — 7 p.m., Arkansas Air & Military Museum in Fayetteville. Free. 521-4947.

Haunted Carriage Ride — 7 p.m., 17023 Chamber Springs Road in Siloam Springs. $20. 524-0014.

“Come From Away” — What happened when planes and passengers were diverted to a tiny Newfoundland town on Sept. 11, 2001, 7 p.m. Oct. 26-28; 8 p.m. Oct. 29-30; 1:30 p.m. Oct. 28; 2 p.m. Oct. 30-31, Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. $41-$82. 443-5600. All patrons age 12 and older are required to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative covid-19 test.

“Peter/Wendy” — An original adaptation of “Peter Pan,” 7 p.m. Oct. 29-30; 3 p.m. Oct. 30, Trike Theatre in Bentonville. $15. 464-5084.

“Tiny Beautiful Things” — Based on the “Dear Sugar” column, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday- Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday through Dec. 5, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $10-$51. 777-7477. Streaming performances are available as well.

“The Fox On The Fairway” — A Ken Ludwig farce about a legendary golf match, 8 p.m. Oct. 29-30; 2 p.m. Oct. 31; again Nov. 4-7, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. $20 & up. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Oct. 30 (Saturday)

Where To — A pop-up art exhibition with Octavio Logo to create a temporary mural on the side of an ORT bus and illustrate your dreams for the future of public transit, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Bentonville Farmers Market on the square. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum & Ozark Regional Transit. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Studio Demo — With wool felting artist Dani Ives, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

BPL in the Community — Día de Los Muertos Festival, 12:30 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 2 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Super Saturday — “Toy Story” event, Halloween parade and trick-or-treating, 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Halloween Fest — 4-7 p.m., Shiloh Square in Springdale. Free. 750-8185.

Gravette Trick Or Treat — 4-7 p.m., downtown Gravette. facebook.com/mainstgravette.

Fright Night Fling — 5-8 p.m., Fort Smith Trolley Museum, 100 S. Fourth St. in Fort Smith. Free. 783-0205 or fstm.org.

Haunted Carriage Ride — 7 p.m., 17023 Chamber Springs Road in Siloam Springs. $20. 524-0014.

Art on the Bricks — In November honoring U.S. veterans and featuring work by artist Dan Hoffbauer (pictured) at the Rogers Experimental House, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in downtown Rogers. Free. artonthebricks.com.

“Distillation” — Featuring works by Robyn Horn (pictured), Dolores Justus and Sammy Peters, Nov. 3-Jan. 28, 211 South gallery inside the Engel & Volkers office at 211 S. Main St. in Bentonville. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and by appointment. Email curator Kellie Lehr at kellie.lehr@gmail.com.

Oct. 31 (Sunday)

Trick Art Treat — A Halloween party, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Registration required at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Trick Or Treat — 1-5 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

“You Are What You Click” — With Brian Primack, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Haunted Carriage Ride — 7 p.m., 17023 Chamber Springs Road in Siloam Springs. $20. 524-0014.

Nov. 1 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga & Art — 6 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk at Night — “Nomadland” by Jessica Bruder, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Nov. 2 (Tuesday)

Nov. 3 (Wednesday)

Young at Heart Book Club — “The Archived” by Victoria Schwab, noon (via Zoom) & 6 p.m. (in person), Bentonville Public Library. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Books & Brews — “Bluebird, Bluebird” by Attica Locke, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Co. in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drink & Draw — 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nov. 4 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “The Last Pirate of New York” by Rich Cohen, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Heartfulness Meditation — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 2 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab — With artist Lakisha Harper Bradley, 3-6 p.m., & music by Craig Colorusso, 4-6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Into the Woods” — The fairy tale musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4-6, Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $7-$16. jbu.universitytickets.com.

Nov. 5 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab — With artists Tay Butler & Junli Song, 3-5 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artisan Conversation — Marshallese Canoe Carving, 4 p.m., Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opening Lecture – “In American Waters,” 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Trivia Night — 7 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Nov. 6 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — With magician Tommy Terrific, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Workshop — Hoop embroidery with Erin Lorenzen, 1-5 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Being Trans & Gender Nonconforming in Arkansas — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Nov. 7 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab — With artist Markeith Woods, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; a drum circle by Papa Rap at 11 a.m.; music by the Arkansas Arts Academy Jazz Band at 1 p.m.; and storytelling after 2:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Western Hour” With Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 1-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Haunted Houses

Asylum Haunted House — 7-10 p.m. Oct. 28; 7 p.m.-midnight Oct. 29-30, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 31, 210 N. Main St., Cave Springs. $20-$50. theasylumhauntedhouse.net.

Nightmares Haunted House — Dusk-11 p.m. Oct. 29-30-31, 3706 N.W. Frontage Road, Bentonville. $20-$30. nightmareshauntedhouse.net.

Banshee Manor Haunted House — 7-11 p.m. Oct. 29-30, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 31, inside Lokomotion at 4520 N. College Ave., Fayetteville. $13. 879-3368, bansheemanor.com.

No Mercy House — 8-11 p.m. Oct. 29-30, 114 N. 14th St., Fort Smith. $15. 221-9503.

Carpenter’s Mortuary — 7-11 p.m. Oct. 29, 6-10 p.m. Oct. 30-31 (“no scare nights”), 136 E. Main St., Gentry. $15-$25. mortuarystudios.com

Riverside Entertainment — Warehouse of Fear, 7 p.m., Oct. 29-30-31, 17023 Chamber Springs Road, Siloam Springs. $20. 524-0014.

The Haunted Prison — 7 p.m.-midnight Oct. 29-30-31, 3138 Dora Road, Van Buren. $20. 769-0398, facebook.com/thehauntedprison.

