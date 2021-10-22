LIVE! in NWA: Jay Pharoah in Lowell, plus live music all over NWA October 22, 2021



Stand-up comedian, actor and impressionist Jay Pharoah performs at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. in Lowell. Pharoah is known for his spot-on impressions and comedic work during his six seasons as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” his starring role in Netflix’s feature film “Resort To Love” opposite Christina Milian, and for hosting Nickelodeon’s live, unscripted “Unfiltered,” among other credits.

Tickets are $20. 347-4966; thegrovecomedy.com; jaypharoahworld.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• The Damn Neighbors perform at 5 p.m Oct. 23 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren. Free. 363-4187; gotahold.beer.

• Earl and Them perform at 9 p.m. Oct. 23 at Chelsea’s, 10 Mountain St. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Terri & Brett perform Oct. 22; and Nathan Bryce performs at 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Rowdy Beaver Den, 47 Spring St. Free. 363-6444; rowdybeaver.com.

• Jimmy Wayne Garrett performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at The Wanderoo Lodge, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; jimmywaynegarrett.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• The Nace Brothers ($8) perform at 6 p.m. for Happy Hour Oct. 22; Vintage Pistol ($10-$15) performs an album release celebration with guests Trymore Mojo, and Son of Stan at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 22; and Hot Lix ($15) performs at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Jane Bunnett and Maqueque perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22; and stand-up comedian Raj Suresh performs his show “4,000 Days” at 8 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org. (Read more about Wild Ponies on page 6; read more about Raj Suresh in ‘SUP: An Abbreviated Entertainment Guide on Oct. 22.)

Tickets are $33-$53 for Bunnett; and $25-$35 for Suresh.

• Shannon Wurst performs with Brad Helms for the Super Saturday series at 10 a.m. Oct. 23 at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. Free. 856-7000; faylib.org.

• The inaugural Live Free Music and Arts Festival features Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion, Angela Edge, Flipoff Pirates, and more at 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. Free. 442-4555; prairiestreetlive.com. (Read more about the festival on pages 38-39.)

• Darren Novotny Jazz Connection performs at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22; and Effron White performs at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23 as part of the Fall Music on the Mountain series at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive. $15. 443-4531; mountsequoyah.org.

FORT SMITH

• Reckless Kelly performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 22 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. $20-$25. 222-6186; templelive.com.

ROGERS

• Dierks Bentley brings his “Beers on Me Tour” with guests Riley Green, Priscilla Block and Breland at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22; and Gary Clark Jr. performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, 5079 W. Northgate Road. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org/amp. (Read more about NEEDTOBREATHE on page 5.)

Tickets are $41-$136 for Dierks; and $29.50-$59.50 for Gary.

SPRINGDALE

• Rachel B & Table for 3 perform at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Sassafras Vineyard Winery, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road. Free. 419-4999; sassafrasspringsvineyard.com.

• Amber & the Relics perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 22; and Old Dime Box performs at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road. Free. 361-8700; facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

• Route 358 performs at noon Oct. 23 at Farmland Adventures, 5355 Parson Road. route358.net.

