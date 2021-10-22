8 Days a Week



Oct. 22 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Featured Artisan — Watercolor with Leana Fisher, noon-6 p.m. Oct. 22-23, Museum Store at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — 2:30-5 p.m., Madison County Library in Huntsville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Used Book Sale — Hosted by Friends of the Library, 3:30-7 p.m. Oct. 22 & 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 23, Fort Smith Main Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop-In Artisan Conversation — Marshallese canoe carving, 4-5 p.m., Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Peter/Wendy” — An original adaptation of “Peter Pan,” 7 p.m. Oct. 22-23 and 29-30; 3 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30, Trike Theatre in Bentonville. $15. 464-5084.

“Designing Women” — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, through Oct. 24, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $10-$58. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

__

Oct. 23 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — With Shannon Wurst & Brad Helms, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Free. faylib.org.

Discover the Grounds — Fall gardening with Samantha Best, nature interpretation specialist, 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. with music by Papa Rap at 11 a.m. and music by Pat Ryan Key at noon, Madison County Library in Huntsville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Pop-Up Fossil Museum — With the University of Arkansas Museum, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 2 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

OZ Kids Fat Tire Criterium and Fall Fest — 3-6 p.m., in the “back yard” at Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Teen Night — Fright at the Museum, 7-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Oct. 24 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Workshop — Slab, Coil, Pinch Hand Building Functional Pottery with Katie Fitzgerald, 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Oct. 25 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

FPL Fright Nights — “Monster H0use,” 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Developing Story Through Art — With author Nancy Hartney, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Oct. 26 (Tuesday)

Halloween Felting Class — 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Sleuth or Consequences — “Blanche Cleans Up” by Barbara Neely, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Oct. 27 (Wednesday)

Little Sprouts Halloween Costume Parade — 9:30 a.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $5-$10 nonmember. 750-2620.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk — With Sean Fitzgibbon, author of “What Follows Is True: Crescent Hotel,” 7 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

__

Oct. 28 (Thursday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Talk — “Free” with museum educator Kaye Collier, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Educator Speaker Series — “Revisiting History” with Ronald Jackson, 5:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Oct. 29 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artisan Conversation — Marshallese Canoe Carving, 4 p.m., Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

HallowZing — A special night for children with special needs, their siblings and their adults, 6-8 p.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $2 per person. Register at amazeum.org.

Costumes, Candy and Cops Drive-Through Carnival — 6-8 p.m., 7640 SW Regional Airport Road in Bentonville. Free.

Art By The Glass — Pattern Play inspired by Julie Alpert’s installation “Altars, Keepsakes, Squiggles, and Bows,” 6:30-8:30 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Horror Movie Trivia — 7 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Kids’ Night in the Museum — 7 p.m., Arkansas Air & Military Museum in Fayetteville. Free. 521-4947.

Haunted Carriage Ride — 7 p.m., 17023 Chamber Springs Road in Siloam Springs. $20. 524-0014.

__

Oct. 30 (Saturday)

Where To — A pop-up art exhibition with Octavio Logo to create a temporary mural on the side of an ORT bus and illustrate your dreams for the future of public transit, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Bentonville Farmers Market on the square. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum & Ozark Regional Transit. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Studio Demo — With wool felting artist Dani Ives, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

BPL in the Community — Día de Los Muertos Festival, 12:30 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 2 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Super Saturday — “Toy Story” event, Halloween parade and trick-or-treating, 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Halloween Fest — 4-7 p.m., Shiloh Square in Springdale. Free. 750-8185.

Gravette Trick Or Treat — 4-7 p.m., downtown Gravette. facebook.com/mainstgravette.

Haunted Carriage Ride — 7 p.m., 17023 Chamber Springs Road in Siloam Springs. $20. 524-0014.

__

Oct. 31 (Sunday)

Trick Art Treat — A Halloween party, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Registration required at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Trick Or Treat — 1-5 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

“You Are What You Click” — With Brian Primack, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Haunted Carriage Ride — 7 p.m., 17023 Chamber Springs Road in Siloam Springs. $20. 524-0014.

__

Haunted Houses

Asylum Haunted House — 7-10 p.m. Oct. 28; 7 p.m.-midnight Oct. 29-30, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 31, 210 N. Main St., Cave Springs. $20-$50. theasylumhauntedhouse.net.

Nightmares Haunted House — Dusk-11 p.m. Oct. 29-30-31, 3706 N.W. Frontage Road, Bentonville. $20-$30. nightmareshauntedhouse.net.

Banshee Manor Haunted House — 7-11 p.m. Oct. 29-30, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 31, inside Lokomotion at 4520 N. College Ave., Fayetteville. $13. 879-3368, bansheemanor.com.

No Mercy House — 8-11 p.m. Oct. 29-30, 114 N. 14th St., Fort Smith. $15. 221-9503.

Carpenter’s Mortuary — 7-11 p.m. Oct. 29, 6-10 p.m. Oct. 30-31 (“no scare nights”), 136 E. Main St., Gentry. $15-$25. mortuarystudios.com

Riverside Entertainment — Warehouse of Fear, 7 p.m., Oct. 29-30-31, 17023 Chamber Springs Road, Siloam Springs. $20. 524-0014.

The Haunted Prison — 7 p.m.-midnight Oct. 29-30-31, 3138 Dora Road, Van Buren. $20. 769-0398, facebook.com/thehauntedprison.

