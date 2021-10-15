LIVE! in NWA: Jay Pharoah in Lowell, plus live music all over NWA October 15, 2021



Stand-up comedian, actor and impressionist Jay Pharoah performs at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. in Lowell. Pharoah is known for his spot-on impressions and comedic work during his six seasons as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” his starring role in Netflix’s feature film “Resort To Love” opposite Christina Milian, and for hosting Nickelodeon’s live, unscripted “Unfiltered,” among other credits.

Tickets are $20. 347-4966; thegrovecomedy.com; jaypharoahworld.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• The Damn Neighbors perform at 5 p.m Oct. 23 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren. Free. 363-4187; gotahold.beer.

• Sprungbilly performs at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18; Fiddle Chuck performs at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 20; and Earl and Them perform at 9 p.m. Oct. 23 at Chelsea’s, 10 Mountain St. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Terri & Brett perform Oct. 22; and Nathan Bryce performs at 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Rowdy Beaver Den, 47 Spring St. Free. 363-6444; rowdybeaver.com.

• Jimmy Wayne Garrett performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at The Wanderoo Lodge, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; jimmywaynegarrett.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Moonsong performs with Olympics, and Fight Dream at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 17; Peter Mayer of the Coral Reefer Band ($25-$30) performs with Brendan Mayer and Bryton Stoll at 6 p.m. Oct. 19; Muscadine Bloodline ($15) performs at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 21; The Nace Brothers ($8) perform at 6 p.m. for Happy Hour Oct. 22; Vintage Pistol ($10-$15) performs an album release celebration with guests Trymore Mojo, and Son of Stan at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 22; and Hot Lix ($15) performs at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Joe Bonamassa performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 19; Wild Ponies perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21; Jane Bunnett and Maqueque perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22; and stand-up comedian Raj Suresh performs his show “4,000 Days” at 8 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. $54-$94; limited tickets remain. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org. (Read more about Wild Ponies on page 6; read more about Raj Suresh in ‘SUP: An Abbreviated Entertainment Guide on Oct. 22.)

Tickets are $75-$253 for Bonamassa; $33-$53 for Ponies; $33-$53 for Bunnett; and $25-$35 for Suresh.

• The UA Department of Music hosts the Inspirational Chorale Fall Concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center, 453 N. Garland Ave. Free. 575-5387; uark.universitytickets.com.

• Shannon Wurst performs with Brad Helms for the Super Saturday series at 10 a.m. Oct. 23 at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. Free. 856-7000; faylib.org.

• The inaugural Live Free Music and Arts Festival features Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion, Angela Edge, Flipoff Pirates, and more at 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. Free. 442-4555; prairiestreetlive.com. (Read more about the festival on pages 38-39.)

• Darren Novotny Jazz Connection performs at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22; and Effron White performs at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23 as part of the Fall Music on the Mountain series at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive. $15. 443-4531; mountsequoyah.org.

FORT SMITH

• Reckless Kelly performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 22 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. $20-$25. 222-6186; templelive.com.

ROGERS

• NEEDTOBREATHE brings their “Into the Mystery Tour” with guests Switchfoot and The New Respects at 7 p.m. Oct. 19; the Jonas Brothers bring their “Remember This Tour” with guest Kelsea Ballerini at 7 p.m. Oct. 21; Dierks Bentley brings his “Beers on Me Tour” with guests Riley Green, Priscilla Block and Breland at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22; and Gary Clark Jr. performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, 5079 W. Northgate Road. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org/amp. (Read more about NEEDTOBREATHE on page 5.)

Tickets are $26-$99.95 for NEEDTOBREATHE; $55-$240 for Jonas; $41-$136 for Dierks; and $29.50-$59.50 for Gary.

SPRINGDALE

• Gardensnakes perform at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 17 with Cryin’ Angels; and La Fiesta performs with DJ Susie Q at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 as part of the Live at Turnbow Series at Walter Turnbow Park. Free. downtownspringdale.org.

• Michael Tisdale will perform at 6 p.m. Oct. 21; and Rachel B & Table for 3 perform at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Sassafras Vineyard Winery, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road. Free. 419-4999; sassafrasspringsvineyard.com.

• Beer & Hymns returns at 5 p.m Oct. 17 with a Dead Poets Society event benefiting the Down Syndrome Connection of NWA; Amber & the Relics perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 22; and Old Dime Box performs at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road. Free. 361-8700; facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

• Route 358 performs at noon Oct. 23 at Farmland Adventures, 5355 Parson Road. route358.net.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.