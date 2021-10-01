Autumn On Emma Avenue: Downtown Springdale celebrates Ozarktober October 1, 2021

LARA JO HIGHTOWER lhightower@nwadg.com

Downtown Springdale, a nonprofit formed in 2011 to help revitalize Springdale’s Emma Avenue and surrounding area, has big plans for the month of October. For the fifth year, the organization will be presenting a slate of events meant to usher in the fall season, as well as shine a light on what’s percolating in Springdale.

“First and foremost, our purpose is to make Springdale a vibrant space for people to work and live and gather,” says Kyra Ramsey, marketing director for the organization. She says the celebration is sponsored by Nabholz Construction. “Any opportunity that we have to fill our spaces, whether it be Turnbow Park or Shiloh Square or any of the properties within the downtown, we really want to do that. We want to elevate local artists and artisans and brewers — anybody who has a craft and is making something — we just really love the opportunity to be able to provide them with the space to do that and give the community a reason to come and see them.

“So probably first and foremost, [the goal is] to really just create a vibrant space for people to gather together and feel welcomed. And the fall is one of our favorite seasons. There’s so much beauty outdoors, it’s a beautiful time for people to come out and be in the outdoors, and it’s a safe way to be together right now.”

The organization has found a way to fill just about every nook and cranny of the weekends all month — and with the variety of events planned, it’s likely that just about everyone will be able to find something to anticipate.

Live! @ Turnbow Park

6-8 p.m. Oct. 7, 14, 21 & 28

Free

Ramsey says live music will be presented at Turnbow Park every Thursday in the month of October. Watch the organization’s Facebook page for announcement of the acts that will be featured.

“This is such a lovely opportunity to listen to live music and local artists, all in the outdoor dining district,” says Ramsey. “People can grab a bite to eat and drink and bring a chair, maybe even a blanket if it’s cool by then, and enjoy live music outdoors.”

Presented by Engle and Volkers and the Tyson Family Foundation.

Fall Bonfire

6-9 p.m. Oct. 15

Free

Located on the grounds of the Rodeo of the Ozarks, this nighttime celebration will feature a traditional bonfire, as well as music, children’s activities and food.

Sponsored by Nabholz Construction.

Brews and Tunes

3-8 p.m. Oct. 16

$10-$50

“This is going to be a really lovely event on the grounds of Natural State Rock and Republic, which is a really fantastic place,” says Ramsey. “It sits right on Huntsville Avenue and is now a cycling retreat managed by an incredible cyclist duo. They’ve converted the house into a bed and breakfast, and they have a fitness center where they can train and size you to bikes. They have all kinds of bike tours and trips that are challenging for the cyclist, but they also have these beautiful grounds, so we partner with them occasionally for events like this. We’re going to have live music and beer at their facility.”

Presented by the Tyson Family Foundation.

Art Walk

5-7 p.m. Oct. 7 & 28

This event offers the public a chance to “peruse the downtown art galleries, makers’ spaces, studios and antiques,” according to the organization.

“I am so excited about this one,” says Ramsey. “It features creatives who have spaces downtown — the artisans, the makers and the artists. We’re asking those participating to have their doors open during those days and times. Some of them will have something special going on, others will just have their doors open and will be able to explain what they do, and they might have a demonstration of their work being done.”

Presented by Baldwin and Shell.

__

FYI

Ozarktober

Downtown Springdale’s Ozarktober features events throughout the month of October. For more information, visit downtownspringdale.org or facebook.com/DowntownSpringdale.