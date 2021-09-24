LIVE! in NWA: Grace Potter free concert, plus live music all over NWA September 24, 2021

JOCELYN MURPHY

jmurphy@nwadg.com

Three-time Grammy Award-nominated artist Grace Potter, know for heartfelt and emotionally raw songwriting, brings an evocative sound and rock-and-roll energy to The Green at the Momentary in Bentonville at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30.

Tickets are free with registration. Proof of negative covid-19 diagnostic test result withing 72 hours of entry, or proof of full vaccination required for attendance. 657-2335; themomentary.org.

BENTONVILLE

• The FreshGrass Festival will be hosted Oct. 1-2 at the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. $28-$120. 367-7500; themomentary.org. (Read more about the festival beginning on page 8.)

• Boot Scootin performs with guest Jukebox Confession at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at The Meteor, 128 W. Central Ave. $10-$15. 268-1500; meteorguitargallery.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Sprungbilly performs at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 27; Danny Spain performs at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 29; US performs at 9 p.m. Oct. 1; and Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal perform at 9 p.m. Oct. 2 at Chelsea’s, 10 Mountain St. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Tiny Dinosaurs perform at 5 p.m. Sept. 30 for People Helping People’s 30th anniversary celebration; and Ashtyn Barbaree & Samantha Hunt perform at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren. Free, donations benefiting People Helping People. 363-4187; gotahold.beer.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Dandelion Heart performs at 2 p.m. today, Sept. 26, for the Mountain Street Stage series; and the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas presents Son Sin Gnero at 4:30 p.m. and Voces Latinas at 6 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. Free. 856-7000; faylib.org.

• The Khemia Ensemble presents “Intersections” during its residency at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at Faulkner Performing Arts Center, 453 N. Garland Ave. Free, but tickets required. 575-5387; uark.universitytickets.com.

• Leah & The Mojo Doctors ($8) perform at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 for Happy Hour; Obiggo Palooza ($20) performs at 9 p.m. Oct. 1; and Russ Liquid ($20) performs at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Modeling performs with Elephantom, and Olympics at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. 442-4555; prairiestreetlive.com.

• 1 oz. Jig performs with Sweet Leaf Trio at 9 p.m. Oct. 2 at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave. Free. kingfishbar.com.

FORT SMITH

• Blacktop Mojo performs at 7 p.m. today, Sept. 26; and Whitey Morgan performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 2 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. $20 each. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Chris Knight ($20-$25) performs with guest The Wilder Blue at 8 p.m. Sept. 30; and Brent Cobb ($18-$20) performs with guest Adam Hood at 8 p.m. Oct. 1 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com. (read more about Knight on page 11)

• Koe Wetzel performs with Wade Bowen, and Giovannie & The Hired Guns at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Harry E. Kelley Riverfront Park, 121 Riverfront Dr. Limited general admission tickets remain; $35. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

ROGERS

• Shinedown ($29.50-$90.50) performs with guests The Struts and Zero 9:36 at 7 p.m. Sept. 26; and Machine Gun Kelly (sold out) brings his “Tickets to My Downfall Tour” with guests jxdn and Carolesdaughter at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 to the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, 5079 W. Northgate Road. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org/amp.

• Randall Shreve and The Devilles perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 1; and Them Dirty Roses perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 2 at Railyard Live, 101 E. Cherry St., Railyard Park. Free; table for $20. railyardlive.com.

SILOAM SPRINGS

• Melody Pond performs at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Creekside Taproom, 100 E. Alpine St. 549-4000; creeksidetaproom.com.

• The 2021 Homegrown Festival will be hosted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 with vendors, food trucks and live music by Main Street Siloam Springs. 311 S. Mount Olive St. facebook.com/MainStreetSiloamSprings.

• Jenna and the Soul Shakers perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at The Park House Kitchen + Bar, 201 W. University St. 373-3731; facebook.com/TheParkHouseKitchenandbar.

SPRINGDALE

• Jenna Melnicki will perform at 6 p.m. Sept. 30; Mick and Debbie Byrd perform at 6 p.m. Oct. 1; and Elizabeth Bainbridge performs at 6 p.m. Oct. 2 at Sassafras Vineyard Winery, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road. Free. 419-4999; sassafrasspringsvineyard.com.

• DJ Susie Q and Little Yei perform at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30 for Live at Turnbow at Walter Turnbow Park. Free. downtownspringdale.org.

• The Atlantics perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 1; and K3-Keith Nicholson performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road. Free. 361-8700; facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.