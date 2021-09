8 Days a Week

Sept. 24 (Friday)

Hideout Motorcycle Rally — With live music by Johnny Woods & Steve Boyster, guided rides, barbecue, vendors & more, through Sept. 26, Mulberry Mountain Lodging & Events in Ozark. thehideoutpigtrail.com.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Designing Women” — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, through Oct. 24, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $10-$58. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Sept. 25 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Jugglology, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Crystal Bridges at 10,” 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 2 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sept. 26 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mountain Street Stage — Dandelion Heart, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Virtual Closing Talk — “Crystal Bridges at 10,” 3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sept. 27 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Crystal Bridges at 10,” 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Community Conversation — Community Champions, 5:30-7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. crystalbridges.org.

Sunset Tai Chi — 6:30 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright House lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sept. 28 (Tuesday)

Censorship Divides Us — A panel discussion with Constance Bailey, Anthony Sargenti, Leah Beth Lewis and Samer Mayyes in recognition of Banned Books Week, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sleuth or Consequences — “March” by John Lewis, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sept. 29 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Visit — With Becky Marietta, author of “White River Red,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

A Movement Exploration — Of the themes of “The Hate You Give,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sept. 30 (Thursday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month — Keynote speech by Angela Vivar, M.Ed., 12:15 p.m., Campus Center Reynolds Room at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. UAFS.edu.

Gallery Talk — “Selena Forever/Siempre Selena,” 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Teen Studio — Eco-Fashion Graphic Patches with Katie Fitzgerald, 5-7 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Oct. 1 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Oct. 2 (Saturday)

“Patterns of the Past” — Themed tours of the Hawkins House, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Oct. 2-30, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

Super Saturday — With magician Aaron Acosta, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Free. faylib.org.

Ride & Read Event — In partnership with Strider Bikes, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 2 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk — With Sarah Anne Crouch, author of “A Summer in Shady Springs,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

SoNA Beyond — Voces Latinas, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Free. faylib.org.

Oct. 3 (Sunday)

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — Through Oct. 5, West Fork. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

On Show

Prairie Grove Heritage Museum — 9 a.m.-noon every Saturday, 311 E. Buchanan St. in Prairie Grove. Free, but donations are welcome. Email prairiegrovehistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

Terra Studios Grand Reopening — Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road in Fayetteville. Free. 643-3185 or terrastudios.com. Masks required.

“September 11, 2001” — “The Day That Changed the World,” an educational exhibit, daily through Sept. 30, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Intimate Immensity” — Paintings by Adam Fulwiler and drawings and sculptural objects by Christian Schultz, through Oct. 22, 211 South in Bentonville. Email curator Kellie Lehr at kellie.lehr@gmail.com.

“BRAIN TO BRAIN PAPER PLANE” — Through Nov. 8, Famous Hardware, 113 W. Emma Ave. in Springdale. Free. factoryobscura.com/news/downtown-springdale.

“Eureka on Film” — 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., closed Sunday & Wednesday, through mid-November, Eureka Springs Historical Museum, 95 S. Main St. in Eureka Springs. $5; ages 6 & younger free. 253-9417 or eurekaspringshistoricalmuseum.org.

“Gone Fishing!” — A new photo exhibit, through Dec. 11, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

North Forest Lights — Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. $7-$22; kids 6 and younger free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Selena Forever/Siempre Selena” — Through Jan. 10, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com