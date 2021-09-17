LIVE! in NWA: Trillium salon series returns, plus live music all over NWA September 17, 2021

JOCELYN MURPHY jmurphy@nwadg.com

Avant garde percussionist Tatsuya Nakatani performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 inside the parking garage of downtown Fayetteville’s Likewise Community, as part of the Trillium Salon Series. Nakatani expands the sonic universe with an alchemy of sounds performed through adapted bowed gong supported by an array of drums, cymbals and singing bowls.

Only 25 seats are available. Seats are $15 suggested donation, with standing room tickets at $10. RSVP by emailing trilliumsalonseries@gmail.com. trilliumsalonseries.com.

BENTONVILLE

• Modeling performs with Moonsong at 5 p.m. Sept. 19 for Courtyard Sessions; and RJ Mischo performs with Sluyter at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 for Live on the Green at the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. Free. 367-7500; themomentary.org.

• Elio Villafranca performs for the Van Cliburn Concert Series at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at Crystal Bridges Museum, 600 Museum Way. $10-$45. 418-5700; crystalbridges.org.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Sprungbilly performs at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 20; Bear & Sophia perform at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 22; and Hawf Brothers perform at 9 p.m. Sept. 24 at Chelsea’s, 10 Mountain St. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Hawf Brothers perform at 5 p.m. Sept. 23 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren. Free, donations benefiting People Helping People. 363-4187; gotahold.beer.

• Derrick Herndon performs at 1 p.m. Sept. 24; One for the Money performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 24; Brooke White Band performs at 1 p.m. Sept. 25; and Southern Confession performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Rowdy Beaver Tavern, 417 W. Van Buren. Free. 253-8544; rowdybeaver.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• David Starr performs at 2 p.m. Sept. 19 for the Mountain Street Stage series; and Oxford American and Fayetteville Roots present a performance of No Tears Suite at 8 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. Free. 856-7000; faylib.org.

• The Mountain Goats perform at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19; Hydraulix & Conrank perform with guests Sick Boy and Of Faces at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 20; Cherub performs at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 22; The Bel Airs perform at 6 p.m. Sept. 24 for Happy Hour; The Mixtapes perform at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 24; and John Burnette performs A Tribute to Tom Petty at 9 p.m. Sept. 25 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Tickets are $20 for Goats; $17-$20 for Conrank; $20-$25 for Cherub; $8 for Airs; $15 for Mixtapes; and $12 for Burnette.

• Ashtyn Barbaree performs at 9 p.m. Sept. 23 at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave. Free. kingfishbar.com.

FORT SMITH

• DJ D Sewell presents The 2021 Indie Artists Concert ($10) at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24; and the Read Southall Band ($20-$25) performs with guests Gannon Fremin, and CCREV at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

LOWELL

• “America’s Got Talent”-featured stand-up comedian Ryan Niemiller performs at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24 and at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. $20. 347-4966; thegrovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Megadeth & Lamb of God ($30-$119.50) bring “The Metal Tour of the Year” with guests Trivium and Hatebreed at 6 p.m. Sept. 22; and 3 Doors Down ($29-$109.50) bring “The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour” with guest Seether at 8 p.m. Sept. 24 to the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, 5079 W. Northgate Road. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org/amp. (read more about Trivium on page 10 and more about 3 Doors Down on page 11)

• Members Only performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 24; and The Nace Brothers perform with guest Chris Cameron Band at 8 p.m. Sept. 25 at Railyard Live, 101 E. Cherry St., Railyard Park. Free; table for $20-$25. railyardlive.com.

SILOAM SPRINGS

• Route 358 performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at Creekside Taproom, 100 E. Alpine St. 549-4000; discoversiloam.com.

• Jenna and the Soul Shakers perform at 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at The Park House Kitchen + Bar, 201 W. University St. 373-3731; discoversiloam.com.

SPRINGDALE

• Patti Steel & Murray Williams will perform at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337; blackapplehardcider.com.

• Sugar Creek will perform at 6 p.m. Sept. 23; Elizabeth Bainbridge performs at 6 p.m. Sept. 24; and Rachel B & Table for 3 performs at 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at Sassafras Vineyard Winery, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road. Free. 419-4999; sassafrasspringsvineyard.com.

• The Overworked & Underpaid perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 24; and Suite 25 performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road. Free. 361-8700; facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.