8 Days a Week

July 23 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Fun — Prehistoric Arkansas, 6-8 p.m., South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Christmas in July — A holiday market festival supporting the Fort Smith Museum of History, the Bonneville House & the Clayton House, 6-9:30 p.m., 320 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. $35. fortsmithmuseum.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Cendrillon,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

Summer of Spielberg Outdoor Film Series — “Jurassic Park,” 8:15 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright House Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; artmaking starts at 7:30 p.m. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

July 24 (Saturday)

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Special Exhibition Tour — “Crystal Bridges at 10,” 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Conversation — Reflecting on Landscapes with Carl Smith, associate professor of Landscape Architecture in the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 2 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Native Edible & Medicinal Plants of the Ozarks — With Eric Fuselier, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Christmas in July — A holiday market festival supporting the Fort Smith Museum of History, the Bonneville House & the Clayton House, 6-9:30 p.m., 320 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. $15 for the Saturday Night Street Dance. fortsmithmuseum.org.

July 25 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Workshop — Photo Transfer Printing with Ziba Rajabi, 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

July 26 (Monday)

Needle Felting Creatures Workshop — 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. For teens. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Special Exhibition Tour — “Crystal Bridges at 10,” 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Sunset Tai Chi — 6:30 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright House Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

July 27 (Tuesday)

How To Be an Antiracist — Book discussion with Dr. Stanley Rest and Tanya Evans, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Sleuth or Consequences — Reading mystery books of all types within the genre, both fiction and nonfiction, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

July 28 (Wednesday)

Special Exhibition Tour — “Crystal Bridges at 10,” 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

July 29 (Thursday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Planning Writing Projects — With Beth Godbee, 2-3:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

July 30 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Summer of Spielberg Outdoor Film Series — “The Goonies,” 8:15 p.m. July 30, Frank Lloyd Wright House Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; artmaking starts at 7:30 p.m. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour — 3 in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art By The Glass — Shadow Box Assemblages with Laurie Foster, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

July 31 (Saturday)

Mostly Fiction Used Book Sale — Hosted by Friends of the Library, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. 50 cents to $1 for books. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Special Exhibition Tour — “Crystal Bridges at 10,” 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Alice: No Place Like Tome” — With the Northwest Arkansas Audio Theatre, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

On Show

Prairie Grove Heritage Museum — 9 a.m.-noon every Saturday, 311 E. Buchanan St. in Prairie Grove. Free, but donations are welcome. Email prairiegrovehistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

“Re-Emergent” — Through July 31, Fenix Arts at Millar Lodge, 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. Free. 530-6023, fenixarts.org.

2021 Small Works on Paper — Including art by Taylor Dolan of Fayetteville, Kinya Christian of Springdale, Diana Michelle of West Fork, Eloa Jane Pereira of Fayetteville and Kendall Schulz of Bentonville, through Aug. 12, Arts Center of the Grand Prairie in Stuttgart. Free. 870-673-1781.

“Creativity Cubed” — What will you build with 16,000­ blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

“Art in Aviation” — In collaboration with the Fort Smith Air Museum, through Sept. 19, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Light of Freedom” — A 13-foot found object sculpture referencing the Statue of Liberty’s iconic torch and bridging past and present ideas about freedom, through Sept. 26, Courtyard off Gallery 1, the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville.

“Selections From the Permanent Collection” — Through Sept. 26, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Gone Fishing!” — A new photo exhibit, through Dec. 11, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

“Intimate Immensity” — Paintings by Adam Fulwiler and drawings and sculptural objects by Christian Schultz, July 28-Oct. 22, 211 South in Bentonville. Email curator Kellie Lehr at kellie.lehr@gmail.com.

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwadg.com