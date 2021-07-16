8 Days a Week



July 16 (Friday)

BPL in the Community — Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Peel Mansion in Bentonville. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Family Fun — Pollinator Party, 6-8 p.m., South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Cendrillon,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

Film Screening — “Honeyland,” 8 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright House lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

July 17 (Saturday)

Story Time — With Miss Arkansas USA, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Discover the Grounds — Beeswax & Flowers, 1-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Ozark Ballads — With Nikola Radan from the University of Arkansas, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Filmed By Bike Film Festival — A celebration of the world’s best bike films, 5:30 p.m., Victory Theatre in downtown Rogers. Hosted by Pedal It Forward. $15. pedalitforward.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “The Magic Flute,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

July 18 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Lucia di Lammermoor,” 3 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

Special Exhibition Tour — “Crystal Bridges at 10,” 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

July 19 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Mayor’s Book Club — With Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman, noon, Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Special Exhibition Tour — “Crystal Bridges at 10,” 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

A SuperNova of Fireflies — A storytelling workshop for adults with Ibi Alao, Nigerian American artist, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Sunset Tai Chi — 6:30 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright House Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

July 20 (Tuesday)

The Mayor’s Book Club — With Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman, noon & 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Virtual Spotlight Talk — “Crystal Bridges at 10” artist Mark Dion, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fiction Addiction Book Club — “Blacktop Wasteland” by S.A. Cosby, 7 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “The Magic Flute,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

July 21 (Wednesday)

Books On Main — “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead, noon & 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Special Exhibition Tour — “Crystal Bridges at 10,” 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sandwiched In — “The Death of Outlaw Henry Starr, 100 Years Later” with Toinette Madison, director of the Boone County Heritage Museum in Harrison, noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History via Zoom. Free. Register at shilohmuseum.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drawing on the Grounds — With Michael Pope, associate architect at Modus Studio, 6:30 p.m., South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “The Magic Flute,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

July 22 (Thursday)

“Inherit the Wind” — Presented in repertory with “Our Town,” July 22-Aug. 8, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. Tickets start at $10. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Knitting With Meagan McCall — 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Northern Trust Virtual Educator Speaker Series — In Conversation with Ronald Jackson and Scott Lunsford, 5:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Lucia di Lammermoor,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

July 23 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Fun — Prehistoric Arkansas, 6-8 p.m., South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Cendrillon,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

Summer of Spielberg Outdoor Film Series — “Jurassic Park,” 8:15 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright House Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; artmaking starts at 7:30 p.m. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

July 24 (Saturday)

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Special Exhibition Tour — “Crystal Bridges at 10,” 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Conversation — Reflecting on Landscapes with Carl Smith, associate professor of Landscape Architecture in the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 2 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Native Edible & Medicinal Plants of the Ozarks — With Eric Fuselier, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

July 25 (Sunday)

“Matilda: The Musical” — Extended through July 25, TheatreSquared at the Fayetteville Public Library. $34-$54. 777-7477, theatre2.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

On Show

Prairie Grove Heritage Museum — 9 a.m.-noon every Saturday, 311 E. Buchanan St. in Prairie Grove. Free, but donations are welcome. Email prairiegrovehistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

“Re-Emergent” — Through July 31, Fenix Arts at Millar Lodge, 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. Free. 530-6023, fenixarts.org.

2021 Small Works on Paper — Including art by Taylor Dolan of Fayetteville, Kinya Christian of Springdale, Diana Michelle of West Fork, Eloa Jane Pereira of Fayetteville and Kendall Schulz of Bentonville, through Aug. 12, Arts Center of the Grand Prairie in Stuttgart. Free. 870-673-1781.

“Creativity Cubed” — What will you build with 16,000­ blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

“Art in Aviation” — In collaboration with the Fort Smith Air Museum, through Sept. 19, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Light of Freedom” — A 13-foot found object sculpture referencing the Statue of Liberty’s iconic torch and bridging past and present ideas about freedom, through Sept. 26, Courtyard off Gallery 1, the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville.

“Selections From the Permanent Collection” — Through Sept. 26, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Intimate Immensity” — Paintings by Adam Fulwiler and drawings and sculptural objects by Christian Schultz, July 28-Oct. 22, 211 South in Bentonville. Email curator Kellie Lehr at kellie.lehr@gmail.com.

“Gone Fishing!” — A new photo exhibit, through Dec. 11, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

