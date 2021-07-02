LIVE! in NWA: Young Americans In Eureka Springs, Irie Lions At George’s July 2, 2021

Based in Corona, Calif., the Young Americans are the traveling troupe of the Young Americans Performing Arts College and continue their residency in Eureka Springs through the end of October at Center Stage Event Venue, 132 Huntsville Road. For more than 60 years, the program has been training some of the country’s premier young performers.

The show at Center Stage is titled “A Place Called Home” and was developed for the residency. Tickets are available for show only, and for dinner + the show. $25-$55. 1-800-6-EUREKA; eurekaspringschamber.com/young-americans.

BENTONVILLE

• B’ville Comedy brings a full lineup of stand-up comedians to Comedy at Bike Rack! at 8 p.m. July 9 at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. 8th St. $9. 319-6593; facebook.com/bikerackbrewing.

• Adam Collins, Matt Beach, and Garrett Jones perform for Jazz at the Undercroft at 7 p.m. July 6 at Undercroft, 201 N.W. A St. Free. digjazz.com.

• Sons of Brasil perform with guests Los Veleros at 7 p.m. July 10 as part of the Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges. Tickets are $12 ($10/members). 418-5700, crystalbridges.org.

EUREKA SPRING

• Marcia Brady performs at 9 p.m. July 2, Sebastian Bordeaux will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. today, July 4; Sprungbilly will perform at 8:30 p.m. July 5; Skye Pollar & the Family Holler perform at 9:30 p.m. July 9; Wesley Young performs 2 p.m. July 10; and Coyote Claw performs at 9 p.m. July 10 at Chelsea’s, 10 Mountain St. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com. at Chelsea’s, 10 Mountain St. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Jim Mills Band will perform at 6 p.m. for Happy Hour July 2; Jukebox Confession performs at 9 p.m. July 2 with guests Church Street; and Day After Mourning, The Order of Elijah, and Fallen Grace perform at 8 p.m. July 3, JJ Grey & Mofro will perform at 8 p.m. July 7 with guests MK Ultra; Earl & Them will perform at 6 p.m. for Happy Hour July 9; Dirt Monkey performs at 9:30 p.m. July 9; and Space Wizard and Smoakland perform at 8:30 p.m. July 10 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Ben Harris performs at 6 p.m. July 7 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. Free. digjazz.com.

• Party Line Band will perform at 8 p.m. July 8, at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave. Free. facebook.com/kingfishbar.

• Heath Sanders will perform at 7 p.m. July 8 as part of the Gulley Park Concert Series, 1850 E. Township St. Free. fayetteville-ar.gov.

FORT SMITH

• Dalton Richmond will perform at 8:30 p.m. July 10 with guests Slum Lordz, and Crezzent at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. $10. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Laine Hardy will perform at 8 p.m. July 10 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. Tickets are $20-$30. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

ROGERS

• The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas with Music Director Paul Haas reinstate the ensemble’s annual Fireworks Spectacular tradition at 7:30 p.m. today, July 4, at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road in Rogers. Tickets are $3-$35; $5 for first responders with code THANKU at checkout. 443-5600; amptickets.com.

• Local drag queens, music from Ozark 808 Entertainment and dancing will all be part of Waiting in the Wigs: A Drag Benefit for Arkansas Public Theatre at 7:30 p.m. July 8 at Moonbroch Pub, 117 W. Walnut St. $25-$30. 278-2500; facebook.com/MoonbrochPub.

• The Irie Lions will perform at 8 p.m. July 2; the Akeem Kemp Band will perform at 8 p.m. July 3; Members Only will perform at 8 p.m. July 9; and Thanks For Nothing will perform at 8 p.m. July 10 with guest Jon Dooly at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St., Railyard Park. railyardlive.com.

General admission/lawn seating is free, but every guest must register to reserve a pod. Table reservations available for $20-$25.

SILOAM SPRINGS

• Tori Miller + Liam St. John will perform at 6 p.m. July 2 at The Park House Kitchen, 201 W. University St. Free. 373-3731; facebook.com/TheParkHouseKitchenandBar.

TICKETS

• Seattle grunge rock band Candlebox will visit Temple Live in Fort Smith at 8 p.m. Aug. 8. Tickets range from $25 to $39 and went on sale to the public June 25. fortsmith.templelive.com.

• International superstar and Grammy Award-winning rapper and singer Pitbull will make his debut at the Walmart AMP in Rogers at 8 p.m. Sept. 8. Tickets range from $39.95 to $499.95 and went on sale to the public June 25. amptickets.com.

• Michigan rapper NF embarks on his first North American headline tour in two years and will bring his “Clouds Tour” to the Walmart AMP in Rogers at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 with opening act Michl. Tickets range from $29.50 to $69.50 and went on sale to the public June 25. amptickets.com.

