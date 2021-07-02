8 Days a Week



July 2 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Expanded Hours — Now open 1-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way. Free. 855-2335, bellavistamuseum.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Lucia di Lammermoor,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

July 3 (Saturday)

OZ Kids Book & Bike Fest — Decorate your bike, enjoy stories, food, music & crafts, 8 a.m-noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Fourth of July Parade — Line up at 9 a.m., parade at 9:30 a.m., Sugar Creek Shopping Center in Bella Vista. Free. bellavistaneighbor.com.

Freedom Fest — With a car show at 9 a.m., entertainment at noon & fireworks at dusk, Gentry City Park. Free. Email info@gentrychamber.com.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fireworks — At dusk, at the Gravette High School. Free. Food trucks will be open at 7:30 p.m. facebook.com/cityofgravette.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Cendrillon,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

Fireworks — 9 p.m., Loch Lomond Dam in Bella Vista. Free.bellavistaneighbor.com.

July 4 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges’ Early American Gallery. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Matilda: The Musical” — 6 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, TheatreSquared at the Fayetteville Public Library. $34-$54. 777-7477, theatre2.org.

Fireworks Spectacular — With SoNA, gates open at 6 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m., Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. $3-$35. amptickets.com.

Bella Vista Community Band in Concert — 7 p.m., Blowing Springs Park in Bella Vista. Free. Bring your own picnic. 918-688-3582.

An Evening at Orchards Park — With music at 7 p.m. & fireworks at 9:30 p.m., Orchards Park in Bentonville. Free. bentonvillear.com.

July 5 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges’ Early American Gallery. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga & Art — 6 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright House lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga @ FPL — 6 p.m., Art & Movement Meeting Room at the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night — “The Last Pirate of New York” by Rich Cohen, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

July 6 (Tuesday)

July 7 (Wednesday)

“Empty the Shelters” — A pet adoption event where all fees are $5, July 7-10, Rogers Animal Shelter. Call ahead to schedule an appointment at 621-1197.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges’ Early American Gallery. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Words from the Garden” — A weekly literary reading series, this week featuring poet Janine Joseph and novelist Patricia Evans Jordan, 4:30 p.m., under the tent in the Library Garden at 188 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. Free. Hosted by the Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow. 253-7444.

Books & Brews — “On Writing” by Stephen King, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Virtual Sketchbook Club — With Kim Brewer, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Lucia di Lammermoor,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

July 8 (Thursday)

Crimes and Clues — “IQ” by Joe Ide, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges’ Early American Gallery. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Conversation — “The Idea of Frank Llloyd Wright’s Usonia,” 1 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright House lawn, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Cendrillon,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

July 9 (Friday)

Virtual Gallery Tour — Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Summer of Spielberg — “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” 8 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright House lawn, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

July 10 (Saturday)

Firefly Fling — With butterfly stilt walkers from Arkansas Circus Arts, garden fairies, giant bubbles, fairy house building and more, 9 a.m.-noon and again 7-10 p.m. with live music, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $5-$15 for each timed event. 750-2620 or bgozarks.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Fantastical Critters from Ozark Folklore” — With Susan Young, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Native Plants and Phytoremediation — With Eric Fuselier, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Story as Memorial — Writing to Remember, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Lucia di Lammermoor,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

July 11 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Cendrillon,” 3 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “The Magic Flute,” 8 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

July 12 (Monday)

Auditions — For “Clue,” 7 p.m., Fort Smith Little Theatre at 401 N. Sixth St. in Fort Smith. Show dates are Sept. 23-26, 29-30 and Oct. 1-2. 783-2966 or fslt.org.

On Show

“Soul of the Ozarks” — Paintings by Madison Woods, through June, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Interform’s Assembly — A monthlong series of community events, public performances and 13 free exhibitions at various venues in downtown Springdale, through June. Organized by new nonprofit Interform, formerly the Arkansas Arts and Fashion Forum and NWA Fashion Week. interform.art/assembly.

“Creativity Cubed” — What will you build with 16,000­ blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

“Art in Aviation” — In collaboration with the Fort Smith Air Museum, through Sept. 19, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Light of Freedom” — A 13-foot found object sculpture referencing the Statue of Liberty’s iconic torch and bridging past and present ideas about freedom, through Sept. 26, Courtyard off Gallery 1, the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville.

“Selections From the Permanent Collection” — Through Sept. 26, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Gone Fishing!” — A new photo exhibit, through Dec. 11, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwadg.com