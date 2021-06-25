LIVE! in NWA: Arkansauce At Gulley; Trout Plays Crystal Bridges June 25, 2021

The genre-hopping, four-piece string band — and regional favorite — Arkansauce bring their blend of bluegrass, newgrass, folk, Americana, country, blues and funk to Gulley Park gazebo in Fayetteville July 1 as part of the 25th season of the Gulley Park Concert Series at 1850 E. Township St. The free, family-friendly series welcomes lounge chairs, blankets and even four-legged furry friends. fayetteville-ar.gov.

BENTONVILLE

• A double tribute show to Amy Winehouse and Stevie Wonder will take place at 9 p.m. June 26 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. Tickets are $20-$30. 268-1500; meteorguitargallery.com.

• Trout Fishing in America performs with guests Still on the Hill at 7 p.m. June 26 as part of the Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges. Tickets are $12 ($10/members). 418-5700, crystalbridges.org.

• Beer & Hymns returns at 5 p.m. today, June 27, with a Songs of the ’80s event benefiting NWACC Pride, at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. 8th St. Free. 319-6593; facebook.com/bikerackbrewing.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Sebastian Bordeaux will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. June 27; Sprungbilly will perform at 8:30 p.m. June 28; an Open Bluegrass Jam will begin at 6 p.m. July 1; and Marcia Brady performs at 9 p.m. July 2 at Chelsea’s, 10 Mountain St. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• White Lighters with the Cris Graeber Band perform at 8 p.m. June 26; Nick Shoulders, Willi Carlisle, and Chris Acker will perform at 8:30 p.m. July 1; Jim Mills Band will perform at 6 p.m. for Happy Hour July 2; Jukebox Confession performs at 9 p.m. July 2 with guests Church Street; and Day After Mourning, The Order of Elijah, and Fallen Grace perform at 8 p.m. July 3 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• The Odds will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. June 27 for the Mountain Street Stage concert series at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. 856-7000; faylib.org.

LOWELL

• Comedian Jim Holder will perform at 6:30 p.m. June 25 and at 6 & 8:45 p.m. June 26 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. Tickets are $18. 347-4966; thegrovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Vincent Neil Emerson will perform at 7 p.m. June 25 with guest Whisky Outlaws; 412 West will perform at 7 p.m. June 26; The Irie Lions will perform at 8 p.m. July 2; and the Akeem Kemp Band will perform at 8 p.m. July 3 at Butterfield Stage, 101 E Cherry St., Railyard Park. railyardlive.com.

General admission/lawn seating is free, but every guest must register to reserve a pod. Table reservations available for $20-$25.

• Rock legends Chicago will open the 2021 summer season at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, 5079 W. Northgate Road, with a 7:30 p.m. concert June 25, “An Evening with Chicago and Their Greatest Hits.” Tickets are $30-$315. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org/amp

SPRINGDALE

• The Atlantics will perform on the outdoor patio and Jamie Wolfe will perform in the indoor lounge at 6:30 p.m. June 25; and Hot Rod Red will perform on the outdoor patio and Samantha Hunt will perform in the indoor lounge at 6:30 p.m. June 26 at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road. 361-8700, facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

LAMPE, MO.

• Country star Chris Young joins the 2021 season at the Black Oak Amphitheater, reopening its doors after nearly eight years. Young will perform at 7 p.m. July 1 with guests Tyler Farr and Payton Smith. 1728 W. Missouri H. Local group Shawn Campbell & The Band Rescue will kick off the evening when the courtyard opens at 4 p.m. Tickets are $30-$60. blackoakamp.com.

