8 Days a Week

June 11 (Friday)

Virtual Architecture Tour — Frank Lloyd Wright’s Bachman-Wilson House, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artists of Northwest Arkansas Gallery — Noon-8 p.m. Friday & Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Rogers Experimental House, 121 W. Walnut St. Free. artistsnwarkansas.com.

June 12 (Saturday)

Scratch And Dent Sale — 10 a.m., Museum Store at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free admission. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Ruff Ruff Read — Read with Poe the dog, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Shiloh Saturday — Ozark pigments with Madison Woods, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Fayetteville. Masks required. Free. 750-8165.

Hear Our Voices — With Indigenous storyteller Gayle Ross, 11 a.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville or via Zoom. Free. 273-2456 or monah.us.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Open Studio — Featuring new bicycle paintings, 1-6 p.m. June 12-13, George Dombek Studio & Gallery, 844 Blue Springs Road in Fayetteville. 442-8976.

June 13 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges’ Early American Gallery. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

June 14 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges’ Early American Gallery. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour — Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk — “Brain on Fire” by Susannah Calahan, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Cover to Cover Book Discussion — “Piecing Me Together” by Renee Watson, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for grades 4-6. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Meditation & Mindfulness — 6 p.m., Frank Lloyd White House lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga @ FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“My Father’s War” — Bob Ford’s account of Art Herzberg’s service in World War II, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, through June 20, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

June 15 (Tuesday)

Dungeons & Dragons For Teens — 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library veranda. For 7-12 grades. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Fiction Addiction Book Club — “Once and Future Witches” by Alix E. Harrow, 7 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

June 16 (Wednesday)

Virtual Gallery Tour — Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sandwiched In — Ozark play parties with Alan Spurgeon, professor emeritus of music at UA, noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History via Zoom. Free. Register at 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Books on Main — “Little Fires” by Celeste Ng, noon & 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum Main Lobby. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Slate Full of Victorian Tales — 2 p.m. every Wednesday in June, Fort Smith Museum of History. $2-$7 includes ice cream for the kids. Reservations at 783-7841.

Still-Life Drawing — With Madison Svendgard, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Inaugural Black Arkansas Film Showcase — With five short films, “Pandemic Love” by De Shunn T. Berry, “YOU” by Jess Carson, “21 Daze” by Chris James, “Therapy” by Kayla ‘Kay Kay’ Woods and “Color Me Black” by T.J Andrews at 5:30 p.m. June 17, followed by a panel discussion with film directors at 6:30 p.m. and a screening of “Dreamland” at 7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

June 17 (Thursday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges’ Early American Gallery. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Reader Mortis True Crime Book Club — “Lady Killers” by Tori Telfer, 7 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

June 18 (Friday)

BPL in the Community — Story time, 10:30 a.m., Peel Mansion in Bentonville. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Spotlight Talk — Hannibal B. Johnson on Black Wall Street and the 1921 Tulsa Race Riot, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

June 19 (Saturday)

Earth Color Workshop — Discover the natural color of the Ozarks while making your own drawing materials with artist-in-residence Jarrod Cluck, 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $45. ozarkfolkways.org.

Yoga — 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library via Facebook. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Snakes in the Stacks — Celebrate the Summer Reading Club theme of Tails and Tales with live snakes, 2:45 & 3:15 p.m. June 19, Walker Community Room at the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Designing Rain Gardens With Native Plants — With Eric Fuselier, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

On Show

“Soul of the Ozarks” — Paintings by Madison Woods, through June, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Interform’s Assembly — A monthlong series of community events, public performances and 13 free exhibitions at various venues in downtown Springdale, through June. Organized by new nonprofit Interform, formerly the Arkansas Arts and Fashion Forum and NWA Fashion Week. interform.art/assembly.

“Creativity Cubed” — What will you build with 16,000­ blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

“Art in Aviation” — In collaboration with the Fort Smith Air Museum, through Sept. 19, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Light of Freedom” — A 13-foot found object sculpture referencing the Statue of Liberty’s iconic torch and bridging past and present ideas about freedom, through Sept. 26, Courtyard off Gallery 1, the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville.

“Selections From the Permanent Collection” — Through Sept. 26, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Gone Fishing!” — A new photo exhibit, opens June 15, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free through Dec. 11. 750-8165.

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwadg.com