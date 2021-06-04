8 Days a Week



June 4 (Friday)

Junk Ranch — 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 11195 Centerpoint Church Road near Prairie Grove. $10/Friday (includes two-day admission); $5/Saturday. thejunkranch.net.

Virtual Architecture Tour — 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via YouTube. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

First Friday — Starts with yoga at noon and includes music by The Royale at 5 p.m. and Irie Lions at 7:15 p.m., on the Bentonville square. Free. downtownbentonville.org.

Book Release — For John Two-Hawks’ “Of Mist and Stone,” 6-8 p.m., Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway. Free admission; books & prints by artist Teresa Sullivan will be for sale. johntwohawks.com.

Tails & Tales Trivia — 6:30 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

June 5 (Saturday)

Walk and Talk — An Hour of Fayetteville Square History with J. B. Hogan, 10 a.m., meet at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Founders Day — Celebrating the 140th birthday of the Rogers community, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum and Railyard Park in Rogers. Free. 621-1154.

“Rogers Founding Families” — On exhibit 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 5 as part of the Founders Day celebration, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Open Studio — Featuring new bicycle paintings, 1-6 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, George Dombek Studio & Gallery, 844 Blue Springs Road in Fayetteville. 442-8976.

Writing Workshop — “Pandemic Poems” with Noelia Cerna, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Battlefield Tour — 3 p.m., meet at Hindman Hall Museum, Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. $3-$5. 846-2990.

Forest Concert Series — Dawson Hollow, 7 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

June 6 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges’ Early American Gallery. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Discover The Grounds Workshop — Natural Ink Making with Katherine Rutter, 1-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges’ Durand Studio. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

June 7 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges’ Early American Gallery. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour — Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga & Art — 6 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright House lawn, Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

APT auditions — For “Inherit the Wind” and “Our Town,” to be performed in repertory July 22-Aug. 8, 7 p.m. June 7, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. All ethnicities welcome. 631-8988.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night — “Daisy Jones and the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

June 8 (Tuesday)

Museum of Native American History — Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 202 S.W. O St. in Bentonville. Free. 273-2456 or monah.us.

First Edition Book Club — “The Ten Thousand Doors of January” by Alix Harrow, noon & 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Virtual Community Discussion — Artist Aaron Turner in conversation with local faith leaders, 5:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Books & Brews — “The Poet X” by Elizabeth Acevedo, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

“At the Wedding” — A new love story by Bryna Turner, 2 p.m Saturday-Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through June 13, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $51-$70. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

June 9 (Wednesday)

Craft And Summer Reading Club Signup — For adults, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour — Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Bees 101 — With Master Beekeeper Ed Levi, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

CB Sketchbook Club — With Tessa Davidson, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

June 10 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “The Big Sleep” by Raymond Chandler, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Spanish Conversation Club — Noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

June 11 (Friday)

Virtual Architecture Tour — Frank Lloyd Wright’s Bachman-Wilson House, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Hear Our Voices — With Indigenous storyteller Gayle Ross, 11 a.m. June 12, Museum of Native American History in Bentonville or via Zoom. Free. 273-2456 or monah.us.

June 12 (Saturday)

Scratch And Dent Sale — 10 a.m., Museum Store at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free admission. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Ruff Ruff Read — Read with Poe the dog, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

On Show

“A Better Bird” — A photo exhibit on the history of the poultry industry in Northwest Arkansas, through June 12, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Interform’s Assembly — A monthlong series of community events, public performances and 13 free exhibitions at various venues in downtown Springdale, through June. Organized by new nonprofit Interform, formerly the Arkansas Arts and Fashion Forum and NWA Fashion Week. interform.art/assembly.

“Creativity Cubed” — What will you build with 16,000­ blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

“Art in Aviation” — In collaboration with the Fort Smith Air Museum, through Sept. 19, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Light of Freedom” — A 13-foot found object sculpture referencing the Statue of Liberty’s iconic torch and bridging past and present ideas about freedom, through Sept. 26, Courtyard off Gallery 1, the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville.

“Selections From the Permanent Collection” — Through Sept. 26, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.