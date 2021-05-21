8 Days a Week

May 21 (Friday)

Virtual Architecture Tour — 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via YouTube. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artosphere — Trail Mix, 5-7 p.m., downtown Fayetteville and the Frisco Trail System. Free. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

Art Party — With a Kat Wilson #SelfieThrone, 6 p.m.-midnight, CACHE Studios at 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville. Free to attend; drinks for purchase. nwacouncil.org/2021, facebook.com/cachecreate. Masks encouraged.

Art by the Glass — Woven Wall Hanging with Avery Bingham, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

May 22 (Saturday)

Black Bear Hike — 11 a.m., meet at the Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Nature Journaling — 11 a.m., meet at Cannon Hill on Battlefield Trail, Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Free. 846-2990.

Adult Workshop — Wearable Art with Anthony Sonnenberg, noon-3 p.m. May 22 and May 23, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Going on a Bug Hunt — 2 p.m., Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Rabbits in the Sky and on the Ground — 2 p.m., amphitheater at Lake Fort Smith State Park. Free. 369-2469.

Film Score Festival — With the Fort Smith Symphony, 5 & 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $20-$50. fortsmithsymphony.org.

May 23 (Sunday)

Adventure in the Ozarks — 10 a.m., Ozark Highlands Trailhead, Lake Fort Smith State Park. Free. 369-2469.

Kite Together! — Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Orchard Park in Bentonville. Free. crystalbridges.org.

Salamander & A Story — 1 p.m., Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Artists’ Reception — For David Gomez, Aaron Bleidt and Lisa Blount, 1-4 p.m., Natural State Rock and Republic, 500 N. Main St. in Springdale. Free; artwork for sale. 501-519-7556 or naturalstaterockandrepublic.com.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — Alumni Recital Series featuring Lorraine Ernest (1984-88) and Neal Long (2019), 2:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $20. 253-8595 or opera.org.

Historic Van Winkle Hike — 2:30 p.m. May 23, meet at the Van Winkle Trailhead, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

May 24 (Monday)

Virtual Gallery Tour — Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Community Discussion — Asian Pacific Heritage with lawyer Sol Kim, artist Minah Kim and moderator Er-Gene Kahng, 4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga @ FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Vimeo. Free. faylib.org.

May 25 (Tuesday)

Sleuth or Consequences — “On Writing” by Stephen King, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

“At the Wedding” — A new love story by Bryna Turner, 2 p.m Saturday-Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through June 13, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $51-$70. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

May 26 (Wednesday)

Virtual Gallery Tour — Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

May 27 (Thursday)

Gallery Conversation — “This is the Day,” a new focus exhibition, with uratorial assistant Jayson Overby, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum’s Early American Art Gallery. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Latency Canons” — A digital release by the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, 6 p.m., YouTube, Facebook and sonamusic.org. Free.

May 28 (Friday)

Featured Artist — Potter Jim Young, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum Store; artwork for sale. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Architecture Tour — Frank Lloyd Wright’s Bachman-Wilson House, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via YouTube. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Battlefield Tour — 3 p.m., meet at Hindman Hall Museum, Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. $3-$5. 846-2990.

Family Fun — Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum’s South Lawn. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

May 29 (Saturday)

Featured Artist — Potter Jim Young, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum Store; artwork for sale. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Reptile Rap — 11 a.m., Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

What Lives in Little Clifty Creek? — 2 p.m., Van Winkle Trailhead, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Battlefield Tour — 3 p.m., meet at Hindman Hall Museum, Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. $3-$5. 846-2990.

May 30 (Sunday)

Hidden Wonders Scavenger Hike — 1 p.m., meet at the Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Owls of Hobbwarts — 3 p.m., Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

May 31 (Memorial Day)

Shaddox Hollow Geology Hike — 10:30 a.m., Shaddox Hollow Trailhead, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Virtual Gallery Tour — Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Rogers Founding Families” — Including artifacts like J.W. Bryant’s Knights Templar uniform, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Nov. 6, Rogers Historical Museum’s Hailey Building, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. 621-1154.

Going on a Bug Hunt — 2 p.m., Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

On Show

“Cool Globes: Hot Ideas for a Cooler Planet” — Featuring 26 beautiful globes that vividly present solutions to climate change, opens May 22, Clinton Presidential Park in Little Rock. Free. clintonpresidentialcenter.org.

“Companion Species” — Inspired by a recent Crystal Bridges acquisition, “Companion Species (Speech Bubble)” by Marie Watt (Seneca), through May 24, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.

“Crafting America” — Featuring more than 100 works in ceramics, fiber, wood, metal, glass, and more unexpected materials, through May 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.

“A Better Bird” — A photo exhibit on the history of the poultry industry in Northwest Arkansas, through June 12, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Creativity Cubed” — What will you build with 16,000­ blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

“Light of Freedom” — A 13-foot found object sculpture referencing the Statue of Liberty’s iconic torch and bridging past and present ideas about freedom, through Sept. 26, Courtyard off Gallery 1, the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville.

