8 Days a Week

May 14 (Friday)

Virtual Architecture Tour — Frank Lloyd Wright’s Bachman-Wilson House, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via YouTube. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“At the Wedding” — A new love story by Bryna Turner, 2 p.m Saturday-Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through June 13, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $51-$70. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

“Hillary and Clinton” — In an alternate reality, a woman named Hillary runs for president, 8 p.m. May 14-15 with a 2 p.m. matinee May 16, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. Tickets start at $10. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

May 15 (Saturday)

Reopening Celebration — With classes starting at 10 a.m., a Tulle Waterfall installation by artist Kathy Sparks, and a 3 p.m. concert by Buddy Shute & the Motivators, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Concert tickets $10 at ozarkfolkways.org.

Shiloh Saturday — With Jared and Lindi Phillips and their team of Belgian draft horses, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History via Facebook and YouTube. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Washington County Community Remembrance Project — Equal Justice Initiative Essay Competition Awards Ceremony, 12:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Free. faylib.org.

Art Trail Performance — BODYSONNET, 1 p.m., under the Louise Bourgeois sculpture “Maman,” Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artosphere Film Series — “FernGully: The Last Rainforest,” 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

Artosphere Film Series — “Boy and the World,” 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

“Passion Project” — A song cycle presented by Pilot Arts, 7:30 p.m., Fayette Junction Warehouse, 1208 W. Cato Springs Road in Fayetteville. $20-$50. pilotarts.org.

May 16 (Sunday)

Family Fun — Fairy Tales in the Forest, 1-3 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artosphere Film Series — “Mia and the Migoo,” 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

Artosphere Film Series — “Welcome to the Space Show,” 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

May 17 (Monday)

Virtual Gallery Tour — Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga @ FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Vimeo. Free. faylib.org.

Sunset Tai Chi — 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

May 18 (Tuesday)

American Wetlands Series — Wetlands and Climate Change, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Artosphere — Dover Quartet: Live from Walton Arts Center, 7 p.m., Baum Walker Hall at the Walton Arts Center. $20. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org. KUAF, 91.3FM, will also air Dover’s performance live.

May 19 (Wednesday)

Virtual Gallery Tour — Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sandwiched In — “Ozark Folk Magic: Plants, Prayers, and Healing” with author Brandon Weston, noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History via Zoom. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Books on Main — “Only Child” by Rhiannon Navin, noon & 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Landscape Drawing — With Carl Smith, associate professor of Landscape Architecture in the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, 6 p.m., South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artosphere — Dover Quartet: “Strings Attached” screening, 7 p.m. — Walton Arts Center. Free with reservation. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

May 20 (Thursday)

Finding Work-Life Balance — With corporate strategist, leadership coach, fundraiser, wife and mother Blake Woolsey, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Artosphere — Jayme Stone’s “Folklife,” 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center. $32-$52. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

May 21 (Friday)

Virtual Architecture Tour — 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via YouTube. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artosphere — Trail Mix, 5-7 p.m., downtown Fayetteville and the Frisco Trail System. Free. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

Art by the Glass — Woven Wall Hanging with Avery Bingham, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

May 22 (Saturday)

Adult Workshop — Wearable Art with Anthony Sonnenberg, noon-3 p.m. May 22 and May 23, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

On Show

“Companion Species” — Inspired by a recent Crystal Bridges acquisition, “Companion Species (Speech Bubble)” by Marie Watt (Seneca), through May 24, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.

“Crafting America” — Featuring more than 100 works in ceramics, fiber, wood, metal, glass, and more unexpected materials, through May 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.

“A Better Bird” — A photo exhibit on the history of the poultry industry in Northwest Arkansas, through June 12, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Creativity Cubed” — What will you build with 16,000­ blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

“Light of Freedom” — A 13-foot found object sculpture referencing the Statue of Liberty’s iconic torch and bridging past and present ideas about freedom, through Sept. 26, Courtyard off Gallery 1, the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com