8 Days a week



May 7 (Friday)

Virtual Architecture Tour — 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via YouTube. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mother’s May Market — Where families can gather, explore and create handmade crafty gifts like egg carton flowers, fingerprint magnets, popsicle stick photo frames and more, 1-6 p.m., Walmart Supercenter on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville. Free.

First Friday — 3-9 p.m., downtown Bentonville square. Free. downtownbentonville.org.

Opening Reception — For “Pronouns,” 5-7 p.m., Fenix Arts, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Millar Lodge, Fayetteville. Free. Email fenixartscenter@gmail.com.

Harry Potter Trivia — 6:30p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Tyler Meredith (from left), Brianna Buckley and Eduardo Xavier Curley-Carillo star in the TheatreSquared production of “At the Wedding,” a new play by Bryna Turner that will mark T2’s return to live theater. (Courtesy Photo/Wesley Hitt for T2)

“At the Wedding” — A new love story by Bryna Turner, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m Saturday-Sunday through June 13, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $51-$70. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

“Hillary and Clinton” — In an alternate reality, a woman named Hillary runs for president, 8 p.m. May 7-8; again May 13-15 with a 2 p.m. matinee May 16, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. Tickets start at $10. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

May 8 (Saturday)

The Little Craft Show — With 80 arts vendors, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Shiloh Square, 106 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale. Admission free; art for sale. thelittlecraftshow.com.

Family Workshop — Fantastic Ferns, 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10 per family. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Hear Our Voices — With the Jones Benally Family, 11 a.m., Museum of Native American History via Zoom & Facebook Live. Free. monah.us.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mother’s May Market — Where families can gather, explore and create handmade crafty gifts like egg carton flowers, fingerprint magnets, popsicle stick photo frames and more, 1-6 p.m., Walmart Supercenter on Walnut Street in Rogers. Free.

Mural Unveiling — Trail of Tears by artist Johnnie Diacon (Muscogee Creek), 3 p.m., Museum of Native American History via Facebook Live. Free. monah.us.

Panel Discussion — For “Pronouns,” 6 p.m., Fenix Arts, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Millar Lodge, Fayetteville. Free. Email fenixartscenter@gmail.com.

May 9 (Sunday)

Mother’s May Market — Where families can gather, explore and create handmade crafty gifts like egg carton flowers, fingerprint magnets, popsicle stick photo frames and more, 1-6 p.m., Walmart Supercenter in Van Buren and Walmart Supercenter on Walnut Street in Rogers. Free.

Mother’s Day Concert — With Native American flutist John Two-Hawks, 2 p.m., via Facebook Live. Free. johntwohawks.com.

May 10 (Monday)

Virtual Gallery Tour — Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk — “Finding Dorothy” by Elizabeth Letts, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Yoga @ FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Vimeo. Free. faylib.org.

May 11 (Tuesday)

Preschool Story Time — With Miss Christina, 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library via Facebook. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

First Edition Book Club — “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate, noon & 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

American Wetlands Series — Wetland Regulations & The Clean Water Act with Jodie Murray Burns from Cattails Environmental, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Books and Brews — “Kindred” by Octavia Butler, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

May 12 (Wednesday)

Virtual Gallery Tour — Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Write Now — “Suspended in Time (or not)” with guest instructor Lynette Thrower, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

May 13 (Thursday)

Crimes and Clues Book Club — “Bluebird, Bluebird” by Attica Locke, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

May 14 (Friday)

Virtual Architecture Tour — Frank Lloyd Wright’s Bachman-Wilson House, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via YouTube. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

May 15 (Saturday)

Washington County Community Remembrance Project — Equal Justice Initiative Essay Competition Awards Ceremony, 12:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Free. faylib.org.

Art Trail Performance — BODYSONNET, 1 p.m., under the Louise Bourgeois sculpture “Maman,” Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artosphere Film Series — “FernGully: The Last Rainforest,” 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

Artosphere Film Series — “Boy and the World,” 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

May 16 (Sunday)

Artosphere Film Series — “Mia and the Migoo,” 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

Artosphere Film Series — “Welcome to the Space Show,” 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

On Show

“Companion Species” — Inspired by a recent Crystal Bridges acquisition, “Companion Species (Speech Bubble)” by Marie Watt (Seneca), through May 24, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.

“Crafting America” — Featuring more than 100 works in ceramics, fiber, wood, metal, glass, and more unexpected materials, through May 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.

“A Better Bird” — A photo exhibit on the history of the poultry industry in Northwest Arkansas, through June 12, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Creativity Cubed” — What will you build with 16,000­ blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

“Light of Freedom” — A 13-foot found object sculpture referencing the Statue of Liberty’s iconic torch and bridging past and present ideas about freedom, through Sept. 26, Courtyard off Gallery 1, the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville.

