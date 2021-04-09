8 days a week



April 9 (Friday)

Vintage Market Days — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 9-10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 11, Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. $10 Friday-Saturday; $5 Sunday. vintagemarketdays.com.

Animal Medicine Ways — First of a three-part series with Mark Ford (Chiricahua Apache), noon, Museum of Native American History via Zoom & Facebook Live. Free. monah.us.





’70s Music Trivia — 6:30 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

In The Atrium — Troy Farnam Quartet, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. Reservations at waltonartscenter.org.

__

April 10 (Saturday)

Bentonville Farmers Market Opens — 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., on the Bentonville square. Free admission. downtownbentonville.org/event/fm.

Budy Shute & Mark McGee Music — 9 a.m.-noon, Jammin’ Javas on the Fayetteville square. Free. Email buddyshute@yahoo.com.

Spanish/English Story Time — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Facebook. Free. faylib.org.

Pop-Up Book Sale — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., on the verandah at Bentonville Public Library. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Discover the Grounds — Flowering Trees and Pollinators with Crystal Bridges Horticulturalist Marina McCoy, 10:30 a.m., outdoors at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Comedy of Errors” — Presented by NWA Audio Theater, 2 p.m., Gulley Park gazebo in Fayetteville. Free. facebook.com/NWAAudioTheater.

__

April 11 (Sunday)

Black Oscars — What the Academy Awards Tell Us about African Americans, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

__

April 12 (Monday)

Crafting With Ms. Mayra — 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour — Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk — “Daisy Jones and the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Virtual Creative Connections — For individuals in the early-stage of Alzheimer’s or dementia and their care partners, 1:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Catch ‘Em All At The Library — For those who love Pokemon, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Cover to Cover Book Club — “The Book Scavenger” by Jennifer Bertram, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free for grades 4-6. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Meditation and Mindfulness — Guided meditation and mindfulness practice with optional vocal meditation and movement, 6 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

“A Walk Through Time: A Guided Walking Tour” — 2 p.m. April 17, Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. Included with museum admission, $7 adults, $2 ages 6-15. fortsmithmuseum.org or 783-7841.

April 13 (Tuesday)

Preschool Story Time — With Ms. Nathalie, 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library via Facebook. Free. springdalelibrary.org

First Edition Book Club — “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean, noon & 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Colorin, Colorado — Spanish/English story time, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “Blue Moon” by Lee Child, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

__

April 14 (Wednesday)

Virtual Gallery Tour — Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Write Now — “Ode to Our Sorrows,” a virtual discussion and creative writing exercise led by guest instructor Vicente Yépez, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

April 15 (Thursday)

Spotlight Talk — Demonstration and talk with “Crafting America” artist Steven Young Lee, noon, Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Reader Mortis True Crime Book Club — “We Keep the Dead Close” by Becky Cooper, 7 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free. www.springdalelibrary.org.

In The Atrium — HogTown Hot Club, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. Reservations at waltonartscenter.org.

__

April 16 (Friday)

Virtual Architecture Tour — 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Art by the Glass — Pattern and Texture Collages with Leah Grant, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

In The Atrium — Mike Sumler Project, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. Reservations at waltonartscenter.org.

“Singin’ in the Rain” — Recorded live during its summer run onstage in El Dorado, 7:30 p.m. April 16-17, 2:30 p.m. April 18, South Arkansas Arts Center online. $5-$20. 870-862-5474 or saac-arts.org.

Roots HQ on the Avenue — With the Del McCoury Band, April 16-17, Roots Fest south of the Fayetteville square. $120-$240. www.fayettevilleroots.org.

Street Fest — New performances and activities combined with a new “Tasting Passport,” through May 2 at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Mo. silverdollarcity.com.

On Show

“Flower Power” — With art by 25 Eureka Springs artists including Zeek Taylor, Carol Peacock and Barbara Robinson, through April 13, Brews in Eureka Springs. Free. Email John Rankine at johnrankine69@gmail.com.

“Painting In and Painting Out” — Landscapes by Carol Hart, through April 30, Art Ventures at the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, 21 W. Mountain St. in Fayetteville. Free. artventures-nwa.org, carolchartcontemporaryart.com.

“Companion Species” — Inspired by a recent Crystal Bridges acquisition, “Companion Species (Speech Bubble)” by Marie Watt (Seneca), through May 24, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.

“Crafting America” — Featuring more than 100 works in ceramics, fiber, wood, metal, glass, and more unexpected materials, through May 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.

“A Better Bird” — A photo exhibit on the history of the poultry industry in Northwest Arkansas, through June 12, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Creativity Cubed” — What will you build with 16,000­ blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

“Light of Freedom” — A 13-foot found object sculpture referencing the Statue of Liberty’s iconic torch and bridging past and present ideas about freedom, through Sept. 26, Courtyard off Gallery 1, the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500, themomentary.org.

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwadg.com