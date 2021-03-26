8 Day a Week

March 26 (Friday)

Story Safari — 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook & YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Explore & Create — Pick up a creative artmaking activity for all ages, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., near “Maman,” Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Architecture Tour — Frank Lloyd Wright’s Bachman-Wilson House, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Spring Break Movie — “Frozen 2,” 2 p.m., Jones Center in Springdale. Free. 756-8090.

Language of Soul — Part of the In the Atrium series, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free; reservations required. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

“The Lifespan of a Fact” — What happens when facts and meaning collide, 8 p.m. March 26-27; 2 p.m. March 28; 8 p.m. April 1-3, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Tickets start at $10. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

March 27 (Saturday)

Explore & Create — Pick up a creative artmaking activity for all ages, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., near “Maman,” Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Austin Farnham Quartet — Part of the In the Atrium series, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free; reservations required. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

“Around The World” — With the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., streaming from Robinson Center Music Hall in Little Rock. $10. arkansassymphony.org.

__

March 28 (Sunday)

Explore & Create — Pick up a creative artmaking activity for all ages, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., near “Maman,” Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Devanee Williams & Michael Puryear — Part of the In the Atrium series, 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free; reservations required. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

“Around The World” — With the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, 3 p.m., streaming from Robinson Center Music Hall in Little Rock. $10. arkansassymphony.org.

__

March 29 (Monday)

Crafting With Ms. Mayra — 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour — Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Creative Connections — A program for individuals in the early-stage of Alzheimer’s or dementia and their care partners, 1:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Catch ‘Em All At The Library — For those who love Pokemon, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Visiting Writer in Poetry — With Patricia Smith, 7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

__

March 30 (Tuesday)

Colorin, Colorado — Spanish/English story time, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

__

March 31 (Wednesday)

Virtual Gallery Tour — Women’s History Month Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

UA Press Author Spotlight — With Kathleen Condray, author of “Das Arkansas Echo: A Year in the Life of Germans in the Nineteenth-Century South,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

__

April 1 (Thursday)

Spanish-English Story Time — 4 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Facebook. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

__

April 2 (Friday)

Virtual Architecture Tour — Crystal Bridges, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Spotlight Talk — With artists Josh Faught and Diedrick Brackens, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

April 3 (Saturday)

Earth Day For The Birds — Join Mrs. Sarah for facts about Arkansas birds and a demo on making Easter eggs for birds, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. faylib.org.

What to Read Next — In the Garden, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Food For Life — Cooking to Combat Covid-19 with Anastasia Strokova, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Creativebug Connection — Crochet Plastic Bags, all month, Springdale Public Library online. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

__

LIVE! in NWA

Suite 25 — 6 p.m. March 26, George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $5. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

The Ultimate Prince Tribute — 8:30 p.m. March 26, George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $12-$15. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Cody Canada & The Departed — 7:30 p.m. March 27, The Majestic in Fort Smith. $18-$22. majesticfortsmith.com.

Comedy in the Atrium — With Raj Suresh, Shawna Blake, JJ Molinaro and John Michael Cronin, part of the In the Atrium series, 7 p.m. April 1, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free; reservations required. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

Chad Prather — April 2, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $39-$69. templelive.com.

Isayah’s Allstars — 6 p.m. April 2, George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $8. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Jesse Dean & Left of Center — 9 p.m. April 2, George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Free. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

A Carnatic Journey: Indian Classical Music — Part of the In the Atrium series, 7 p.m. April 2, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free; reservations required. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

Alisha Pattillo Trio — Part of the In the Atrium series, 7 p.m. April 3, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free; reservations required. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

Comic Alex Reymundo — 8 p.m. April 9, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $20-$25. templelive.com.

Ronnie Milsap — April 10, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $35-$75. templelive.com.

Tech N9ne — April 15, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $25. templelive.com.

Roots HQ on the Avenue — With the Del McCoury Band, April 16-17, Roots Fest south of the Fayetteville square. $120-$240. www.fayettevilleroots.org.

Ward Davis — April 23, The Sphinx Club at Temple Live in Fort Smith. $20-$60. templelive.com.

Jim Breuer — May 6-8, The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell. $35. grovecomedy.com.

__

On Show

“Looking Back, Moving Forward” — Photographs by Diana Michelle, through March 28, an Art Ventures exhibit at Eclectic Kitchen, 1218 N. Garland Ave. in Fayetteville. Free. dianamichellefineart.com.

“Frame of Mind 2021” — With art by Oluwatobi Adewumi, Eric Andre, Mireille Gracia Belinga, Donavon Brutus, Candace Dolls, Leah Grant and more, through March 28, Art Ventures in Fayetteville. artventures-nwa.org.

“Flower Power” — With art by 25 Eureka Springs artists including Zeek Taylor, Carol Peacock and Barbara Robinson, through April 13, Brews in Eureka Springs. Free. Email John Rankine at johnrankine69@gmail.com.

“Companion Species” — Inspired by a recent Crystal Bridges acquisition, “Companion Species (Speech Bubble)” by Marie Watt (Seneca), through May 24, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.

“Crafting America” — Featuring more than 100 works in ceramics, fiber, wood, metal, glass, and more unexpected materials, through May 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.

“A Better Bird” — A photo exhibit on the history of the poultry industry in Northwest Arkansas, through June 12, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Creativity Cubed” — What will you build with 16,000­ blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

“Light of Freedom” — A 13-foot found object sculpture referencing the Statue of Liberty’s iconic torch and bridging past and present ideas about freedom, through Sept. 26, Courtyard off Gallery 1, the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500, themomentary.org.

