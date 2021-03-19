8 Days a Week



March 19 (Friday)

Story Break — With Ms. Tiffany, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook & YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Virtual Architecture Tour — Crystal Bridges, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Art by the Glass — Photo Embroidery with Jan Dollins Waldon, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Broadway’s Next Hit Musical” — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $25. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

“Murder for Two” — Starring James Taylor Odom & Brian Walters, streaming via TheatreSquared through April 25. $25-$35. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

March 20 (Saturday)

Shiloh Saturday — “From Sap to Syrup” with Shiloh Museum groundskeeper Marty Powers as he demonstrates how to tap sugar maples and turn the sap into maple syrup, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History via Facebook and YouTube. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Food For Life — Cooking to Combat Covid with Anastasia Strokova, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Explore & Create — Pick up a creative artmaking activity for all ages, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., near “Maman,” Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Workshop in a Box — Roaring Bear Embroidery with Kathryn Hunter, 1-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. $36-$54. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fiction Addiction Book Club — “When No One is Watching” by Alyssa Cole, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Brahms to Brubeck — Part of the In the Atrium series, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free; reservations required. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

March 21 (Sunday)

Explore & Create — Pick up a creative artmaking activity for all ages, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., near “Maman,” Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

SoNA Voices: Heartwarming Notes — Part of the In the Atrium series, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free; reservations required. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

March 22 (Monday)

Escape Room Builder — During this week-long spring break camp, kids ages 6-11 will go behind the scenes to explore what makes a great escape room, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily through March 26. $260-$310. 696-9280. amazeum.org.

Crafting With Ms. Mayra — 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Explore & Create — Pick up a creative artmaking activity for all ages, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., near “Maman,” Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour — Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Spring Break Week — With ice skating and swimming sessions starting at noon through March 26, Jones Center in Springdale. thejonescenter.net.

Spring Break Movie — “Despicable Me 2,” 2 p.m., Jones Center in Springdale. Free. 756-8090.

Catch ‘Em All At The Library — For those who love Pokemon, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Musical Theater — A workshop with Adam Kantor, 6 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $75-$250. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

March 23 (Tuesday)

Preschool Story Time — With Ms. Nathalie, 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library via Facebook. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Crafternoon — With local artists Anthony Sonnenberg and Jeffry Mitchell, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Colorin, Colorado — Spanish/English story time, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Origami for All Ages — 2 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Spring Break Movie — “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” 2 p.m., Jones Center in Springdale. Free. 756-8090.

Sleuth or Consequences Book Club — “Bluebird, Bluebird” by Attica Locke, Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Trivia Night — 6:30 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

March 24 (Wednesday)

Explore & Create — Pick up a creative artmaking activity for all ages, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., near “Maman,” Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour — Women’s History Month Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Spring Break Movie — “Finding Nemo,” 2 p.m., Jones Center in Springdale. Free. 756-8090.

Author Talk — With Katherine E. Standefer, author of “Lightning Flowers,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Facebook. Free. faylib.org.

Priceless Night — 6-8 p.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Pay as you are able. Register at amazeum.org.

Share A Story — A live story time, 7 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

March 25 (Thursday)

Explore & Create — Pick up a creative artmaking activity for all ages, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., near “Maman,” Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Make It In A Minute — DIY projects in under 60 seconds, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Spring Break Movie — “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” 2 p.m., Jones Center in Springdale. Free. 756-8090.

KUAF Presents — “The Movement That Never Was: Conversations on Anti-Racism in the South and Arkansas,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Soul Classics — With Jeron Marshall, part of the In the Atrium series, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free; reservations required. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

March 26 (Friday)

Story Safari — 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook & YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Explore & Create — Pick up a creative artmaking activity for all ages, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., near “Maman,” Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Architecture Tour — Frank Lloyd Wright’s Bachman-Wilson House, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Spring Break Movie — “Frozen 2,” 2 p.m., Jones Center in Springdale. Free. 756-8090.

Language of Soul — Part of the In the Atrium series, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free; reservations required. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

March 27 (Saturday)

Explore & Create — Pick up a creative artmaking activity for all ages, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., near “Maman,” Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Austin Farnham Quartet — Part of the In the Atrium series, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free; reservations required. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

“Around The World” — With the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., streaming from Robinson Center Music Hall in Little Rock. $10. arkansassymphony.org.

March 28 (Sunday)

Devanee Williams & Michael Puryear — Part of the In the Atrium series, 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free; reservations required. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

“Around The World” — With the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, 3 p.m., streaming from Robinson Center Music Hall in Little Rock. $10. arkansassymphony.org.

LIVE! in NWA

Tanner Usrey — With special guest Jordan Nix, 8:30 p.m. March 20, The Majestic in Fort Smith. $10-$12. majesticfortsmith.com.

Suite 25 — 6 p.m. March 26, George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $5. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

The Ultimate Prince Tribute — 8:30 p.m. March 26, George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $12-$15. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Cody Canada & The Departed — 7:30 p.m. March 27, The Majestic in Fort Smith. $18-$22. majesticfortsmith.com.

Comedy in the Atrium — With Raj Suresh, Shawna Blake, JJ Molinaro and John Michael Cronin, part of the In the Atrium series, 7 p.m. April 1, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free; reservations required. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

Chad Prather — April 2, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $39-$69. templelive.com.

Isayah’s Allstars — 6 p.m. April 2, George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $8. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Jesse Dean & Left of Center — 9 p.m. April 2, George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Free. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

A Carnatic Journey: Indian Classical Music — Part of the In the Atrium series, 7 p.m. April 2, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free; reservations required. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

Alisha Pattillo Trio — Part of the In the Atrium series, 7 p.m. April 3, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free; reservations required. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

Comic Alex Reymundo — 8 p.m. April 9, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $20-$25. templelive.com.

Ronnie Milsap — April 10, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $35-$75. templelive.com.

Tech N9ne — April 15, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $25. templelive.com.

Roots HQ on the Avenue — With the Del McCoury Band, April 16-17, Roots Fest south of the Fayetteville square. $120-$240. www.fayettevilleroots.org.

Ward Davis — April 23, The Sphinx Club at Temple Live in Fort Smith. $20-$60. templelive.com.

Jim Breuer — May 6-8, The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell. $35. grovecomedy.com.

On Show

“Valentines: Flattery and Insults” — Traditional and humorous Valentines from the 19th and early 20th centuries, through March 27, Rogers Historical Museum. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“Looking Back, Moving Forward” — Photographs by Diana Michelle, through March 28, an Art Ventures exhibit at Eclectic Kitchen, 1218 N. Garland Ave. in Fayetteville. Free. dianamichellefineart.com.

“Frame of Mind 2021” — With art by Oluwatobi Adewumi, Eric Andre, Mireille Gracia Belinga, Donavon Brutus, Candace Dolls, Leah Grant and more, through March 28, Art Ventures in Fayetteville. artventures-nwa.org.

“Flower Power” — With art by 25 Eureka Springs artists including Zeek Taylor, Carol Peacock and Barbara Robinson, through April 13, Brews in Eureka Springs. Free. Email John Rankine at johnrankine69@gmail.com.

“Companion Species” — Inspired by a recent Crystal Bridges acquisition, “Companion Species: Speech Bubble” by Marie Watt (Seneca), through May 24, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.

“Crafting America” — Featuring more than 100 works in ceramics, fiber, wood, metal, glass, and more unexpected materials, through May 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.

“A Better Bird” — A photo exhibit on the history of the poultry industry in Northwest Arkansas, through June 12, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Creativity Cubed” — What will you build with 16,000­ blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown