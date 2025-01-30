How to look professional and still feel warm January 30, 2025

Q. I keep hoping that the cold weather is over for the year, only to wake up and find myself freezing for yet another day. I am wondering how to look professional and still feel warmer while waiting for spring?

A. There are different ways to approach dressing for cold weather, particularly on your way to and from work. One way is to think in terms of layering what you wear—starting with warm undergarments, then adding indoor items, and ending with warm outerwear. Another is paying attention to the fabrics you wear—what will be comfortable against your skin while keeping out the cold. Still another is to choose accessories that will add another variety of layering while not detracting from your overall grown-up, professional look.

Certainly, the key to staying warm is to layer effectively. Start with a snug base, add warm primary clothing, and finish with an appropriate outer layer. These three (or more) trap heat and allow you to adjust your clothing as needed. Most men are only familiar with the layering concept when choosing sweaters, vests, and jackets. They completely overlook wise choices in their underwear.

Wearing warm underwear, especially top-quality wool underwear, is a surprisingly effective method for staying warm. You may be thinking that wool against your skin would be itchy, however, I always want to point out that there are extra comfortable (though expensive) wool items, as silky smooth as fine cotton knit. One option are items made by Zimmerli of Switzerland; they last for decades and will keep you comfortably warm all that time. Far less expensive than wool items are those made of silk or cotton. Many of these are found in stores and online along with clothes designed for skiing. Words to look for are “thermal,” “lightweight,” “stretch,” “Spandex,” “breathable,” “moisture wicking,” and “anti-odor.” A comfy (and very affordable) brand is called Cuddl Duds.

When it comes to the mid-layer, a warm sweater or vest can provide insulation while being formal enough for business-casual settings. Today’s cardigans are great for layering over shirts; they don’t need to be a grandfather style. Fleece-lined hoodies are cozy and versatile but should only be for casual wear. One element of mid-layer dressing that many younger men forget is simply wearing blazers. They are not merely a variety of business dress; they are a source of warmth with enough versatility to allow easy removal and prevent sweating.

Staying warm isn’t just about your upper body. Your legs need protection, too. For wearing over long underwear, depending on the formality of your business dress, extra warm cold-weather pants include: corduroys, insulated trousers designed for outdoor activities like hiking or skiing, jeans with a warm thermal lining, and lined chinos. And if you choose a longer winter coat, this also serves as the outer layer, providing wind resistance.

And finally, accessories play a big role in keeping you warm, especially your extremities. Your hands, feet, and head lose heat quickly. This is where I am playing a bit of a mom, but boys from three years old on past retirement still need to be told to wear their warm gloves, socks, scarves, and a hat to retain their body’s heat.

Please send your men’s dress and grooming questions and comments to MALE CALL: Lois.Fenton@prodigy.net