FYI Calendar: Illumination Series exhibition at Walton Arts Center features clay sculptures

“Primary Trust” — Winner of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize, “Primary Trust” chronicles the life of Kenneth, a 36-year-old, traditional bookstore worker who enjoys spending most evenings sipping Mai Tais at the local tiki bar with his best friend. When he’s suddenly laid off, his world turns upside down — in more ways than one. Showing through Feb. 23 at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. Tickets are $20-$36 at theatre2.org/primary-trust.

“Date Night With the Rosses” — The Melonlight Theater premieres its newest show in the romantic month of February. The Rosses are back with a date night comedy. Be a part of the live studio audience on the set of the fictional 60’s sitcom “With the Rosses” in the episode of “Never Cha Cha Change!” Feb. 7-22 at 2 Pine St., Eureka Springs. Tickets are $20-$60 at melonlight.com/date-night-with-the-rosses.

Read & Write

Reading and Writing Fiction — In this fiction writing class led by author Jane Blunschi Larson, participants will read fiction texts, learn about and discuss the elements of the craft of fiction at work in each text, and practice writing their own innovative fiction using generative exercises and constructive feedback. Class will be every Monday in February from 6-7:30 PM in the Fenix Arts Gallery on Mount Sequoyah’s campus. 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. $120 for the workshop. mountsequoyah.org/event-directory.

Reading and Signing — From 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 6 at Pearl’s Books, authors Curtis Harrell and Jeremy Billingsley will be in attendance to celebrate the release of their two new horror novels. They will read a portion from their new books and also sign copies for those attending. 28 E. Center St., Fayetteville.

Image and Line — In the first Bee Balm Arkansas workshop of the year, break open and sharpen the fundamentals of your writing practice. You’ll learn how to deepen your images so they have a lasting impression on your reader. $50 for a two-part workshop will include readings and discussions. The first workshop is 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Pearl’s Books, 28 E. Center St., Fayetteville. beebalmarkansas.com.

Try Something New

Botanical’s Got Talent — Have a song or poem to share? Know an amazing magic trick? Can you make others around you laugh? Put your skills to the test, and a group of appointed judges will decide the one and only winner, who will take home a cash prize. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at 713 S.W. A St., Bentonville. Sign up at facebook.com/botanicalbentonville.

Introduction to Fieldwork — An exploration of research-based artistic practice with Amber Leibee. With guidance and using a variety of traditional and easily transportable mediums, participants will explore what drives their own unique work. 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway, Eureka Springs. $115 for workshop. Sign up under the “workshops” tab at essa-art.org.

Speed Friending Karaoke Party — Make new friends, win some prizes and have a good time. 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at The Five 6, 124 S. First St., Rogers.

Intro to Acrylic Painting — This workshop by the Eureka School of the Arts is a beginning-level class that will explore various brushes, palette knives, color mixing, blending techniques and creating the illusion of depth through composition and value. $135. 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at 44 Kingshighway, Eureka Springs. essa-art.org.

Out & About

Pinball Crawl — Come join the Northwest Arkansas Pinball Club for the first occasional Northwest Arkansas Pinball Crawl. They will be doing a max matchplay tournament starting at 8 p.m. and will do as many rounds as is feasible in a three-hour period. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 at 2398 S. M St., Rogers. (479) 202-0726 or nwapinball@yahoo.com.

Walk & Talk Art

“Cluster” — The HopOut’s first group art exhibition has 13 local artists at the Local Color Studio Gallery. Showing Feb. 3-15. Reception is 6-10 p.m. Feb. 7 at 275 S. Nelson Hackett Blvd., Fayetteville.

Gallery Opening — Mount Sequoyah studio artist group show. Free to attend. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 7 in Sequoyah Hall. 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville.

“Love Wins” — New exhibit at Fenix Arts and Gallery at Mount Sequoyah that celebrates the power of love, compassion and unity. Gallery hours are 1-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Exhibition is open through Feb. 9. 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville.

“Illumination Series” — The newest “Illumination Series” exhibition at Walton Arts Center features abstract clay sculptures by Arkansas artist John Shea. The works are on display now through April 13 in Walker Atrium below the J.B. Hunt Transport Staircase. 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. waltonartscenter.org.

For The Littles

Open Auditions — Ozark Ballet Theater announced open auditions for its pre-professional ballet training program. This is a unique opportunity for committed dancers aged 10 and older to take their ballet education to the next level. Audition is at noon on Feb. 1 at 804 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville. OzarkBalletTheater.com or contact at info@obt.dance.

Super Saturday — The Walmart Story Time Room of the Fayetteville Public Library will be set up with tons of Legos and accessories. Drop in for unstructured building time. Recommended for ages 4 and older. From 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 1 at 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. questions@faylib.org.

“Museum and Me” — An hour-long, free program at the Rogers Historical Museum for children ages 3-5 that is programmed to help foster an interest in history and reading. On Feb. 11, they are celebrating Valentine’s Day and having a story time and activities to learn about the holiday. Only 30 spots available each month; sign up at rogershistoricalmuseum.org/museum-and-me. 313 S. Second St., Rogers.

Love Is In The Air

Paint Your Mate (or Date!) — Get your Picasso on in this romantic adult immersive art experience. Think glowing fluorescent paints, your fave person and a night of pure creative chaos. $39-$70. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 7 at 214 S. Main St., Springdale. paintyourpowernwa.com/event-services.

Pottery Wheel Date Night — Learn a new skill together with your partner, friend, or family member. The Creative Community Center will walk you through the wheel throwing process together. No clay experience necessary, but dress for a mess. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 31, Feb. 7 and Feb. 14 at 505 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $48 per person. communitycreativecenter.org.

“My Funny Valentine” — Comedians Pat Hazell and Amy Barnes will discuss topics of relationships, dating, parenting and family life at the Jones Center. Tickets are $25 ($20 for Jones Center members). For those parents wanting to add childcare to their date night, The Jones Center has a chaperoned evening for kids. 6 and 8 p.m. Feb. 14 at 922 E. Emma Ave., Springdale. thejonescenter.net/center-stage-standup-comedy.

Under The Open Sky

Volunteer Work Day — Tree/branch clean-up, trail maintenance and firewood stacking at Ozark Natural Science Center in Huntsville. Lunch will be provided. Bring your water bottle, work gloves, boots and tools (extra tools will be provided). 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 8 at 1905 Madison 1305, Huntsville.

‘Absolute Cinema’

Movie Night — Puritan Coffee & Beer will be screening John Carpenter’s “The Thing” at 7 p.m. Jan. 31. 205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Email events@puritancoffeebeer.com to reserve your table.

“The Snow Woman” — In celebration of February’s Snow Moon, the Northwest Arkansas Film Club is showing the 1968 film “The Snow Woman.” A wintery Japanese ghost story based on centuries-old folklore concerning the spirit known as Yuki-onna. 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at Arsaga’s Mill District, 481 S. School Ave., Fayetteville.

Hands-On Fun

Galentine’s Day Jewelry Workshop — Join the Walton Arts Center and Underwoods Fine Jewelry to be guided through creating your very own unique gemstone necklace. $120. A complimentary drink will be provided with a cash bar for the rest of the evening, along with light snacks. 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 13 at 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. waltonartscenter.org/tickets/calendar.

Hear It Here!

Banjo Brunch — Come join the Americana-Roots duo, March to August, for a hometown show and food at Nomads Trailside. Free to attend. $10 is the suggested donation. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at 691 W. Ash St., Fayetteville. (479) 332-4280 or nomadstrailside@gmail.com.

Homegrown Tales — A live storytelling show that will take place at 6 p.m. on Feb. 5 at Brews in Eureka Springs. Authors and “Tales” co-producers Sandra Spotts and Zeek Taylor will be joined on stage by guest storyteller and Eureka’s own Shira Fouste. Local favorite Shain Kausey will provide music for the event. Free admission. 2 Pine St., Eureka Springs.

“Drinks and Dialogue” — The League of Women Voters of Washington County welcomes speaker Bobby Howard, Executive Director of the Arkansas Appleseed Legal Justice Center. Through research, legal action and policy change, Arkansas Appleseed works to protect freedom, opportunity and justice in Arkansas. 5:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at Crisis Brewing, 210 S. Nelson Hackett Blvd., Fayetteville.

Cheers & Bites

Frost Fest 2025 — Enjoy the chill air and raise a glass at Frost Fest 2025, one of Northwest Arkansas’ premiere craft beer festivals. $80 admission. 1-6 p.m. Feb. 1 at Washington County Fairgrounds, 2537 N. McConnell Ave., Fayetteville. fossilcovebrewing.com/frost-fest.

A Taste of Mardi Gras — Immerse yourself in the spirit of Mardi Gras right in the heart of Eureka Springs, as they bring you the flavors, sounds and traditions of New Orleans. 1-3 p.m. Feb. 1 at Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway, Eureka Springs. $25 admission. tastemardigras.eventbrite.com.

Souper Bowl Party — Hang out in the taproom of the Ozark Beer Company for homemade soup, locally made bowls and a food drive benefiting the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. Bring a non-perishable food donation to help fill others’ bowls around Northwest Arkansas. 1-3 p.m. Feb. 2 at 109 N. Arkansas St., Rogers. (479) 636-2337 or info@ozarkbeercompany.com.

