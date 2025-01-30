Fayetteville’s Arts Live Theater stages enduring stories of love and hope in ‘Almost, Maine’ Jan. 30-Feb. 2 January 30, 2025

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

Love is complex and endings aren’t always happy, but “hope is never lost. It just hides sometimes.”

When discussing “Almost, Maine” with former What’s Up Editor Becca Martin-Brown, playwright John Cariani had a list of “morals” for his 2004 play, but at the end he emphasizes never losing hope.

Often performed in high schools across the country, Arts Live Theatre in Fayetteville will present “Almost, Maine” Jan. 30-Feb. 2. The adapted version of the original play “maintains the essence of the stories while making them relatable to both the performers and the audience,” said Jason Suel, director and teaching artist at Arts Live.

The production features 10 actors, ages 12-17, many performing multiple roles across different scenes and focuses on how the original themes play out in relationships among younger couples, he explained.

“The play’s exploration of love, hope, and the complexities of human connections resonates across age groups, offering insights into the joys and challenges of relationships,” Suel said. “The play’s structure of nine short vignettes allows audiences to see themselves in various characters and situations, making it both accessible and poignant.”

Developed at the Cape Cod Theater Project in 2002, “Almost, Maine,” broke box office records at Portland Stage Company in Maine before an Off-Broadway run from 2005-06, according to the official website for the play. Since being published by Dramatists Play Service, “Almost, Maine” has been produced by more than 6,000 theater companies in the United States and by more than 100 companies internationally.

When Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers presented the play in 2022, Cariani told Martin-Brown he focused on stories of people in rural communities because the plays he was reading at the time mostly focused on city stories. Living in New York City and trying to make it as an actor, he missed the skies of his hometown in Northern Maine, he said, and found it comforting to write monologues about the sort of people he grew up with. Eventually those monologues became the vignettes of “Almost, Maine.”

Suel said he thinks younger audiences connect to the characters because they are familiar and authentic while the story’s themes are accessible to all ages.

“’Almost, Maine’ endures because it delves into universal themes of love and relationships,” Suel said.

“We hope audiences leave with a sense of reflection on life’s questions — some answered, some not — and some with unexpected outcomes,” he said. “For young viewers, including my own children, the play offers a perspective on the unpredictability of life and the importance of embracing each experience.”

Suel said bringing this show together for Arts Live has been a rewarding experience for him, and applauded Mak Oldt, a longtime Arts Live Theatre performer who serves as the stage manager and student assistant director for “exemplifying the collaborative spirit of our community.”

“The dedication and enthusiasm of the young actors are inspiring, and their commitment to portraying the nuanced characters of ‘Almost, Maine’ adds depth to the production.”

A working actor and a busy TV host seen on KNWA and Fayetteville Public Television’s “Later With Jason Suel,” Suel often returns to the local children’s theater to mentor young theater professionals.

“Theatre was my first love, and my passion for it keeps me returning as a teaching artist at Arts Live Theatre,” he said. “Staying engaged ensures my skills remain sharp, and being part of this vibrant community of students and artists is both fulfilling and invigorating.”