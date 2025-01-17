LIVE! A Music Calendar: Shine Through concert series brings music, connection to winter months January 17, 2025

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



Even though music lovers aren’t bears, many spend the winter months in a sort of hibernation waiting for the warm days of spring and summer, when patios open and outdoor concerts abound across the area. With the Shine Through Winter Listening Room Series, one local music lover decided to “shine a light” in the darkness of winter while providing independent musicians a means of expression (and income) during their slow winter months.

“I have a lot of musician friends, and the winter time is kind of a struggle for them financially,” said Erica Holthus of Shine On Event Management.

The entrepreneur, who has been married for 17 years to local musician John Henry Holthus of Front Porch and John Henry and Friends, found her groove working in “any capacity you could think of” at music festivals and events oftentimes alongside her spouse.

“I’ve been just the girl selling merch for my husband’s band. I’ve been a vendor at an event. I’ve ran hospitality, artist hospitality at events, volunteer coordination,” said Holthus. “I love it. [There’s] a great energy at music events because music so important to the world.”

She started her event management company, Shine On, in December of last year. The listening room series, which started on Jan. 12, is her first project. Set in the cozy Underbrush Books storefront in downtown Rogers, concerts will feature an mix of folk, Americana, country and bluegrass by local and regional singer songwriters.

“A lot of these musicians I’ve known for a while, but every single one of these artists inspire me personally, or I’ve had a connection with their music or songs that is really emotional and profound,” Holthus said.

Banjoist Kelly Hunt opened the series on Jan. 12. Holthus met her while working the festival circuit and fell in love with her music.

“A lot of people play their instrument and sing along, that’s how you describe what they do, but when she plays, I feel like she’s singing with her banjo, they’re harmonizing,” Holthus said. “It’s really magical and beautiful, so she’s one of my favorites.”

The series continues Jan. 26 with Americana artist Shannon Wurst, followed by Sophia Clark on Feb. 9. Holthus describes Clark as “one to watch.” Another group, The Matchsellers, who describe themselves as “Kansas City bluegrass made in Germany,” incorporate readings into their set making them a natural pairing for a listening room concert in a bookstore on Feb. 23.

“Not every artist fits well in a bar scene or a traditional music venue,” said Holthus, so she was intentional in creating a listening room experience especially for these songwriters, whose songs tend to be very lyric focused.

“You want to hear and be involved with the song and not like casually talking in the corner over a beer,” Holthus said. She also recognizes that not all music fans want to be in boisterous bar scene where people are socializing and music is secondary. “This is music you want to listen to and pay attention to and it creates an energy that is just magical.”

Taylor Smith of Fayetteville jam rock band Vintage Pistol, closes the series on March 9 just in time for Daylight Savings, another intentional detail by Holthus.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for each Shine Through Winter Listening Room Series concert with music starting at 6. Underbrush Books is part of the downtown Rogers Entertainment District, so beverages from nearby establishments are welcome. Tickets are $25 for each individual show or a season pass for all five shows is $100 at shinethroughwinter.eventbrite.com. Concerts are capped at 50 seats.

Holthus said she hopes the series will help musicians and music lovers alike, “shine through the winter with some good music and community.”

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Bootleg Royal and The Earslips, 8 p.m. Jan. 23; Pat Travers Band, 8 p.m. March 22; The Reeves Brothers celebrate Merle Haggard’s birthday, 8 p.m. April 6. Open Mics, 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday.

Undercroft Bar — Jeff Gray & Forte Quintet, 7 p.m. every Tuesday.

The Momentary — Send It South with Wilderado, Dirtwire, Bonnie Montgomery, stepmom and many more, Feb. 7-9; Real Estate, 8 p.m. Feb. 7; Greyhounds & King Cabbage Brass Band, March 1; Oh He Dead, March 6; Wonder Women of Country with Kelly Willis, Melissa Carper and Brennen Leigh at 8 p.m. March 7; TRAITORS, March 8; Shemekia Copeland, 7:15 p.m. March 14; The Main Squeeze, 8 p.m. March 28; Jessica Pratt, 7 p.m. April 6; Megan Moroney, 7 p.m. April 26; Wallice, May 9; FreshGrass with Lukas Nelson, Shakey Graves, Rosanne Cash with John Leventhal, Béla Fleck, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, La Doña, Alison Brown, Jesse Welles, Sister Sadie, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Willi Carlisle and more, May 16 & 17; Hippo Campus, May 25.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Aud – Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21; Robert Earl Keen, 7:30 p.m. March 13.

Gotahold Brewing — Buddy Shute & Mark McGee, 5 p.m. Jan. 18.

Rowdy Beaver Den — Bluegrass Brunch with Mountain Alice, 1-4 p.m. every Sunday; Gary & Benji, 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Alex Hawf Revue, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

Basin Park Hotel — Sicard Hollow, Armchair Boogie; Clay Street Unit; Goodnight, Texas; Gasoline Lollipops; John Henry & Friends; John Mailander (artist at large); Dig Deep; Goldpine; Gravel Yard; The Swallowtails; Drifters Mile; The Matchsellers; Grody Riggins; Rock Bottom String Band; Crazy FolkeR; Kate Kristine; Trevor Clark; Steve Jones; “icky’ Ichniowski and Mountain Alice, Jan. 16-19. More info at ozarkmountainmusicfestival.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

George’s Majestic Lounge — Happy hour with On the Verge, 6 p.m. Jan. 17 and Hudson Westbrook, 9 p.m. Jan. 17; Mike Ryan, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 18; Tyler Halverson, 8 p.m. Jan. 23; Happy hour with King Chicken, 6 p.m. and Gone Country, 9 p.m. Jan. 24; Squash Garden with Mongolian Firefight, 8:30 p.m.; Super Model, Mildenhall, Kin & Co and Moonroof, 8 p.m. Jan. 26; Randall King, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 30; Happy hour with Nace Brothers, 6 p.m. Jan. 31 and Keller Williams, 9:30 p.m. Jan. 31.

Folk School of Fayetteville – Learning Irish Tunes at 5:30 p.m. with Irish Jam at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27; Original songs open mic, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14; Songwriters Circle, noon Jan. 17; Old Time 6 p.m. Jan. 21; Dad Jam 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25; Soldier Songs & Voices jam & gathering, 2 p.m. Jan. 26; learning Bluegrass session at 5:30 p.m. and Bluegrass jam at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28.

Club 509 — Jazz Jam, 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, Funk Jam, 8 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month.

Mount Sequoyah — Sequoyah Ukulele Society jams at 3 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month (weather permitting).

TheatreSquared — Candlelight: A Tribute to Coldplay, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 15; Candlelight: Romantic Classics, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 15.

Faulkner Performing Arts Center — PUBLIQuartet, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31, 2025; Comedian Mike Paramore, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, 2025.

Six Twelve Coffeeshop – Meadowlark, 7 p.m. Jan. 17; Ashton Byrd, 7 p.m. Jan. 25; Buddy Shute & Friends, 6 p.m. Jan. 21.

Walton Arts Center — Suzy Bogguss, Jan. 24; BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, 7 p.m. Jan. 30 (Baum Walker Hall); Helen Hong, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 (Starr Theater); Matt Mathews, 7 p.m. Jan. 31 (Baum Walker); René Marie, Jan. 31 (Starr Theater). Tacarra Williams, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8; Sonia De Los Santos Música, 7 p.m. Feb. 11; Billy Stritch and Gabrielle Stravelli: Mel & Ellla Swing!, Feb. 15; SoNA: Jupiter Rising, 2 p.m. Feb. 16; The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Feb. 18; The Burney Sisters, March 7; Matt Wilson’s Good Trouble Quintet, March 8; Keb’ Mo’ x Shawn Colvin, March 15; LOL @ WAC: The Second City: 65th Anniversary Show, April 1; The Edge Effect, April 4; VoiceJam Competition, April 5; SoNA: American Voices: Rhapsody in Blue, April 19; An Evening with David Sedaris, April 24; Dover Quartet with Edgar Meyer, May 17; West Street Live: Rodney Crowell, May 30.

JJ’s Live — Highly Suspect, 7 p.m. Jan. 17; Zach Top, 7 p.m. Jan. 18; Bricks in the Wall: the Sight and Sound of Pink Floyd, 7 p.m. Jan. 24; Pecos & The Rooftops, Jan. 30; Straight Tequila Night (90s Country Tribute), Jan. 31. ; Natalie Jane, 6 p.m. Feb. 6; Gavin Adcock, 7 p.m. Feb. 7 (sold out); Paul Cauthen, 8 p.m. Feb. 8; Caifanes, 8 p.m. Feb. 12; Larry Fleet, 7 p.m. Feb. 13;Big Bubble Rave, Feb. 15; 49 Winchester, 7 p.m. Feb. 22; Knock2, 6 p.m. Feb. 25; Bryce Vine, March 2; COIN, 7 p.m. March 4; Killswitch Engage, 7 p.m. March 8; Corey Kent, March 13; Ole 60 and Nolan Taylor, 7 p.m. April 3; Sam Barber, April 4; Stavros Halkias, April 9; Chase Rice, April 17; Iron & Wine, April 18; Red Not Chili Peppers, April 19; Mat Kearney, May 2; Citizen Soldiers, May 22; The Fab Four, 7 p.m. June 6.

Bud Walton Arena – Theo Von, April 10.

LAMPE

Black Oak Amp – Rap Rewind with Baby Bash, Twista, Paul Wall, Ying Yang Twins and Yung Joc, 7 p.m. July 27.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Vince Morris, 6 p.m. Jan. 17 and 6 & 8:45 p.m. Jan. 18; Josh Sneed, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 25; Paul Rodriguez, 9 p.m. Jan. 31 and 6:30 & 9 p.m. Feb. 1; Technically Funny Comedian Don McMillan, 8:45 p.m. Feb. 14 and 6 & 8 p.m. Feb. 15; Jeff Allen, 6 p.m. March 14 and 6 & 8:30 p.m. March 15. Trae Crowder returns April 3-5.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Magnolia House — Concerts begin at 6 p.m. for the Magnolia House Listening Room music and dinner series with Dandelion Heart, Feb. 1; Brick Fields, Feb. 9; Patti Steel, Feb. 15; March to August, Feb. 22; Tony Redman, March 1; Caleb King, March 8; Tara and the Gift Horses, March 15; Batterton & Edwards, March 22; Sean Harrison, March 29; Still on the Hill, April 5; Justin Cauble and Mike Snow, 6 p.m. April 19; Some Guy Named Robb, April 12; Common Roots, May 17; and Brian Martin, June 14. Reservations at magnoliahousepg.com/events.

RIDGEDALE, MO.

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena — Bulls, Bands, and Barrels with Riley Green and Craig Morgan, April 26; Styx and Kevin Cronin, June 7; Post Malone and Jelly Roll, 7:30 p.m. June 13.

RIVER VALLEY

Mad Ox Bar and Tap — Some Guy Named Robb, 7 p.m. Jan. 17.

Hero’s — When the Clock Strikes, Kin & Company, Zilla and Maxx Lemaster, 8 p.m. Jan. 17; Leona, Smoke Signals, Lumia and Brance Bess, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18.

United States Marshals Museum – Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and More, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17; Candlelight: Valentine’s Day Special ft. “Romeo and Juliet” & More, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14; Candlelight: Tribute to Taylor Swift, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m. March 21.

TempleLive — Newsboys, Feb. 14; Robert Kelly, March 22; Geoff Tate, March 26; Creed Fisher, April 3; The Martin Sexton Abbey Road Show, April 15; Waylon Wyatt, April 19; Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Bobby Rush, May 1; Black Violin, May 3.

801 Media Center — The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Feb. 13.

Majestic Fort Smith — Braxton Keith, 7 p.m. Jan. 24; Giovanni and the Hired Guns, 8 p.m. March 15; Jason Boland & The Stragglers, 8 p.m. April 5; Big Head Todd & the Monsters, 7 p.m. April 15.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Romantic Journeys with Ryan Robinson, 7 p.m. March 1; ‘Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone’ in Concert, 7 p.m. April 26.

Alma Performing Arts Center — Asleep at the Wheel, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6.

Uncork’d – Some Guy Named Robb, 7 p.m. Jan. 31.

Choctaw Casino and Resorts, Pocola – Casey Donahew, 8 p.m. Jan. 18; Gin Blossoms, 8 p.m. Feb. 22; Southall, 8 p.m. April 26.

Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland – Jason Boland & The Straggles, 7 p.m. Jan. 17.

ROGERS

Underbrush Books – Shine Through Winter Listening Room starts at 5:30 p.m. with Shannon Wurst, Jan. 26; Sophia Clark, Feb. 9; The Matchsellers, Feb. 23 and Taylor Smith, March 9.

The Music Depot — Earl and Them, 7 p.m. Jan. 18; Ozark Blues Society jam, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23; Funk Factory Live Karaoke Night 7 p.m. and 5-Star Friday at 10 p.m. Jan. 24; Jokes on Us comedy night Tulsa Takeover, 8 p.m. Jan. 25; Kurt Allen, 7 p.m. Feb. 1.

AMP — Treaty Oak Revival, 7 p.m. April 11; RUFUS DU SOL, 7:30 p.m. April 27; SESSANTA V 2.0: Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, 8 p.m. May 2; Staind and Breaking Benjamin, May 4; Comedian Nate Bargatze, May 17; Alison Krauss & Union Station with Willie Watson, May 16; Thomas Rhett with Tucker Wetmore & The Castellows, 7:30 p.m. June 5; Bailey Zimmerman with Dylan Marlowe and Drew Baldridge, 7:30 p.m. June 14; Goo Goo Dolls and Dashboard Confessional, July 19. “Weird Al” Yankovic with Puddles Pity Party, 8 p.m. Aug. 3; Papa Roach, Rise Against with special guest Underoath, Sept. 30

SPRINGDALE

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 8 p.m. with Cody Aaron Miears (Austin), Jan. 23; Rufus Elam (Russellville), Jan. 30; Julie Drake (OKC) and Jack Wright (St. Louis), Feb. 6; Will Loden (Houston), Feb. 13; Zach Peterson (Omaha), Feb. 20; Tulsa Takeover, Feb. 27; Ben Jones (North Carolina), March 6; Meredith Hopping (St. Louis), March 13; Ed Bell (Denver), March 20; Gabbie Watts (Atlanta), March 27; Kevin Casey White (Brooklyn), April 3; Aaron Naylor (Chicago), April 10; Cori Stewart (Denver) w/ Katie McDonald April 17 and Dan Alten (Louisville), April 24.

The Jones Center — My Funny Valentine with Pat Hazell & Amy Barnes, 6 & 8 p.m. Feb. 14; Shiny Happy People Laughing with Karen Morgan, 8 p.m. April 11.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com