OPINION | Monica Hooper: ‘A Christmas Carol’ adaptations celebrate classic story in different ways December 27, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



Bah! Humbug!

This season I’ve been feeling a bit more Ebenezer Scrooge than Bob Cratchit, so finally seeing TheatreSquared’s version of “A Christmas Carol,” was just what I needed to find my “merry and bright.”

Amy Herzberg and Robert Ford’s loving adaptation honors the beautiful language and themes and the little bits of humor from Charles Dickens’ 1843 story, which is enough for my little English major heart. However, witnessing the well-known story performed by an expert class of veteran actors and exciting newcomers brings the classic to life in way that I’d never experienced before.

I’ll admit one of my favorite parts was seeing the son of my former co-worker Lara Hightower on stage. I knew Jack Fletcher came from theatrical parents, his father was excellent earlier this season in “A Raisin in the Sun,” but I had no idea how close the apple landed to the tree. Not only did he maintain a Cockney accent throughout the entire show, but like the professionals on stage with him, he wove seamlessly between multiple roles exhibiting surprising range and skill for a 14-year-old.

I was also impressed with Selena Mykenzie Gordon, who played Bob Cratchit’s daughter Martha and other characters. One of the unique gifts from T2’s “A Christmas Carol,” was the music, especially during a ship scene where the actors harmonize “Silent Night.” Because I sat so close to the stage, Gordon’s gorgeous tone lingered just above the beautiful voices around her in one of the most visually stunning moments in the story.

Even though they have played in many versions of T2’s “A Christmas Carol,” Courtneay Sanders Irish (as the librarian) and Bryce Kemph (as Scrooge) brought fresh energy and enthusiasm to their roles. Christian Gray, who played Jacob Marley, and later Fezziwig, also brought something special to the stage alongside the incredible ensemble. There’s not enough space here to discuss all the ways I loved this show based on my favorite work by Charles Dickens.

My love of “A Christmas Carol,” didn’t begin with classical literature though. It began with Carol Kane smacking Bill Murray with a toaster. I instantly became her fan after seeing her as the Ghost of Christmas Present (and later in “A Princess Bride.”) Years later I read she really busted Murray’s mouth open, but I still cackle every time.

I first saw “Scrooged” during a Christmas break from school in the ’90s when I was too young to understand much beyond the physical humor. While one of the side plots and a couple of jokes have aged like milk, the 1988 film directed by Richard Donner is a time-capsule. Each year I pick up on something I didn’t know before or a way that the plot was rewritten to allude to the book. At times the jokes are oddly relevant like when Murray ad libbed “where am I, Trump Tower?” in one scene.

It’s a great cast with Murray serving the right energy for Scrooge. Alfre Woodard and Bobcat Goldthwait are two versions of Bob Cratchit. David Johansen (New York Dolls, Buster Poindexter) plays the taxi-driving Ghost of Christmas Past. I love all the cameos too — Miles Davis, Lee Majors, Buddy Hackett and Robert Gulet. Robert Mitchum of “The Night of the Hunter” and “Cape Fear” serves comedic gold too every time he’s on camera. The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come is a 1980s horror movie puppet in the best kind of way.

I also love “A Muppets Christmas Carol,” though I had to insist a little more this year. While my hubby and I agree that Michael Caine delivers the performance of a lifetime as Ebenezer Scrooge — “hard and sharp as flint” despite the wacky Muppets, our son is growing less interested. I’ve seen it as a chance to introduce Dickens’ beautiful prose, even if by way of Gonzo the Great delivering the “solitary as an oyster” description of Scrooge.

This year, as we watched from the edge of the T2 stage, he was thrilled by boisterous performances and hid his face as the ghosts approached. He almost yelled at Scrooge and was clapping along with the actors at the end. In the back of his mind, I hope that the message of redemption takes root. Maybe one day my son will be taken with the prose or will feign interest in one of the many film adaptations, in the meantime everyone who hasn’t seen T2’s take on “A Christmas Carol” should catch it before the annual production goes on hiatus Dec. 24