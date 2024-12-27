FYI Calendar: Midnight no more — This New Year’s Eve party is for early birds December 27, 2024



At The Theatre

“Insidious: The Further You Fear” — The terrifying world of “Insidious” comes to life in this Walton Arts Center immersive horror experience. 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at Baum Walker Hall, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Tickets are $50-$95 and available at waltonartscenter.org.

“Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations” — The smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Jan. 22-23 at Baum Walker Hall at Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Tickets are $69-$89 and available at waltonartscenter.org.

Read & Write

The Arkavists — A newly-formed Northwest Arkansas queer activist book club building connections and strengthening education for the collective future of citizens of the South. The first meeting is at 4 p.m. on Jan. 4 at The Library Vintage, 48 E. Township St., Fayetteville.

Book Launch — Join local award-winning author and historian J.B. Hogan for a short presentation about writing your own autobiography or memoir and a celebration of the launch of his latest book, “Somebody Ought to be Crying.” 11 a.m. to noon on Jan. 4 in the Willard and Pat Walker Community Room of the Fayetteville Public Library. 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. questions@faylib.org.

Poetry Workshop — Workshop at the Fayetteville Public Library designed to use poetry and performance as an instrument of healing and owning our individual stories. 2-4 p.m. Jan. 4 in the Ann Henry Board Room. 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. Limited seating; register at faylib.org/event/12458956. questions@faylib.org.

Try Something New

End of Year Masquerade Ball — Don your most exquisite attire, a captivating mask and bid the year farewell in style on Dec. 27. $33.85 to dance the night away. 7-8 p.m. is a beginner’s dance lesson. 8-10:30 p.m. open dance floor. Dance With Me Studio by Aura, 210 E. Chestnut St., Rogers. dancewithmestudiobyaura.com.

Jingle Bash — Celebrate with Raza Dance Studio and end the year in style. A Bachata dancing class is from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Dec. 28. $15 entry. 3389 N. Thompson St., Springdale. (479) 380-8770 or razadancestudiollc@gmail.com.

Sip ‘N Paint New Year’s Eve Party — Get ready to unleash your inner artist as you sip on delicious drinks and paint your way into the new year. $25 per ticket. 8-10:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse and Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville. (479) 856-6382.

101 Camera Essentials — For first-time digital camera owners to learn and be comfortable exploring their new cameras in this class. Bedford Camera and Video discuss basic camera functions, equipment care, shooting tips and printing options. $25 or free with purchase of a camera at the store. 9-11 a.m. Jan. 4 at 3275 N. College Ave., Fayetteville. (479) 521-1212 or contact@bedfords.com.

Women’s Ride and Social — Depart from Fossil Cove with Carrie Lucas, director of engagement at Ozark Off-Road Cyclists, for a ride at Gregory Park. Return for tasty beverages and social time. Event is for 18 and older. 2-4 p.m. Jan. 5 at 1946 N. Birch Ave., Fayetteville. (479) 236-2589 or oorc.club@gmail.com.

Out & About

Skatemas Break — Join the Jones Center for uninterrupted, extended public ice skating time. Festive movies will also be showing in the auditorium. Noon to 9 p.m. on Dec. 27 at 922 E. Emma Ave., Springdale. View prices at thejonescenter.net. For questions: (479) 756-8090 or info@jonesnet.org.

Bash With a Splash — Eureka Springs will introduce a novel twist to traditional countdown celebrations: a water drop countdown, paying homage to the town’s legacy as a haven of healing springs. The evening kicks off at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 with a carnival-style parade winding through downtown. Live music starts at 9 p.m. visiteurekasprings.com/new-years-eve-water-drop.

New Year’s Eve Party for “Old People” — Does the thought of staying up until midnight cause you to break out into a cold sweat? Fear not, Crisis Brewing Company’s 5th Annual New Year’s Eve Party for “Old People” is here. 2-10 p.m. Dec. 31 at 210 S. Archibald Yell Blvd., Fayetteville. (479) 582-2337 or Liz@CrisisBC.com.

Roaring 20s NYE Bash — Ring in 2025 with a night of glamour and entertainment at Tin Roof. They invite everyone to dress in their finest Gatsby-inspired attire to dance the night away. Bar cover include a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at 430 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. (501) 438-0563

Light of the Ozarks — The lights are free and open to the public every night of the week until 1 a.m. at Fayetteville’s downtown square through the end of December.

Stewart Family Christmas Lights Display — Open 5-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 5-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday (including on the holidays) through Jan. 4. Admission is $10 a person. Children age 2 and younger enter for free. 4279 E. Wyman Road, Fayetteville. facebook.com/StewartFamilyLights.

Walk & Talk Art

Member Holiday Exhibit and Art Market — New exhibit at Fenix Arts featuring small works by their member artists. Also, its own curated art market is in the main gallery with giftable items for the holiday. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday through the end of December at 150 W. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. fenixarts.org.

“The Hearts Project” — The ongoing community art project by Monica Moore and other collaborators is a memorial dedicated to the covid-19 deaths in Arkansas. Exhibit is moving from its location at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum and opening Dec. 30 at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. covidheartsproject.com.

Open Call for Artists — The Sequoyah Hall Gallery invites established and emerging artists to showcase their work in an inclusive and inspiring gallery space. Up until Jan. 1, they welcome submissions from artists working in all media. 479.443.4531 or Stay@MountSequoyah.org. mountsequoyah.org/sequoyahgallery.

Art on the Bricks Art Walk — Every month the art walk in Rogers brings something fresh and exciting, with new artists, exhibits, and venues to explore. From 4:30-7:30 p.m., explore pop-up art exhibits by talented local artists and craftsmen, then stick around for live music from 7-9 p.m. on Jan. 9 at indoor and outdoor locations around downtown Rogers. artonthebricks.com.

Take The Kids

Storytime at MONAH — Celebrate the holiday season at the Museum of Native American History with a special storytelling of “Native American Night Before Christmas” at 10 a.m. on Dec. 28. After enjoying the holiday tale, participants are invited to make their own bison ornament. 214 S.W. O St., Bentonville. (479) 273-2456 or info@monah.org.

Noon Year’s Eve — Ring in the new year … without staying up past bedtime. Packed with festivities for the young and young-at-heart alike, the afternoon will feature artmaking, live music, games and dancing. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 30 at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. crystalbridges.org/calendar/noon-years-eve.

For the Fur Friends

Ruff Ruff Read — Practice your reading-aloud skills with a non-judgmental audience — a dog! Children of all ages are invited to meet and read to Yukon, part of the Bentonville Public Library’s visiting therapy dog team. 10-11 a.m. Jan. 4 at 405 S. Main St., Bentonville. (479) 271-3192.

At The Movies

School’s Out Movies — No school means movies at the Fayetteville Public Library. In the Walmart Story Time Room, the library will be screening “Kung Fu Panda Four.” 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 27 and “Despicable Me Four” 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 30. 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. questions@faylib.org.

Movie Night — Puritan Coffee and Beer will be screening the 1960 film “The Apartment.” 7 p.m. Dec. 30 at 205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Email events@puritancoffeebeer.com to reserve a table.

Saturday Morning Cartoons — Drop by The Momentary between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to kick back in their cozy lounges or grab a table for some nostalgic fun with classic cartoons. There will be a cereal bar and drinks for all ages. Jan. 4 at 507 S.E. E St., Bentonville. (479) 367-7500.

Get Crafty!

Teen DIY — Come make beaded necklaces and bracelets with their own personalized message. Noon to 1 p.m. on Jan. 4 at the Rogers Public Library, 711 S. Dixieland Rd., Rogers. (479) 621-1152.

Hear It Here

New Year’s Eve Pre-Party — Wanderloo Lodge’s Gravel Bar is hosting the Americana duo March to August to ring in the new year. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 31 at 216 W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs. (479) 363-6755.

Eat & Drink

January First Fun Friday Pot Luck — Gather around 5 p.m. on Jan. 3 and have dinner at 6 p.m. A donation of $5 is suggested for the Women’s Center at Elder Tree. 2610 N. Old Wire Rd., Fayetteville. spinsterhaven@gmail.com

Gusano’s Pizza Trivia Night — Every Wednesday from 7-9pm at Gusano’s Pizza, 1267 N. Steamboat Drive. Food and beverage specials after 4pm. (479) 287-4000.

Christmas at Pinpoint — Experience immersive holiday-themed seating areas, themed menus and more fun treats from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday-Sunday until Dec. 31 at Pinpoint, 23 N. Block Ave., Fayetteville. (479) 935-3298.

