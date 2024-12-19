LIVE! A Music Calendar: Christmas caroling rings, Cochran unplugs for a cozy holiday at Folk School of Fayetteville December 19, 2024

The Folk School of Fayetteville already provides the coziest musical spot in Fayetteville, but the historic downtown house gets even cozier for the holidays with an evening of Caroling and Cookies at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and a special acoustic concert with Amos Cochran and Miranda Baker-Burns at 6 p.m. Dec. 21.

Bernice Hembree of the Folk School said that last year they hosted caroling on the lawn, but they are bringing the music inside the historic Walker-Stone House in downtown Fayetteville.

“This year we decided to just make it a little more fun with adding cookies,” she said. Those wishing to sing along are invited to bring their favorite cookies to share and the Folk School will have some warm beverages like hot cocoa and mulled wine for the festive holiday party.

And don’t worry if you don’t know the second verse to some of those old timey songs, the Folk School will provide songbooks so that everyone can stay in harmony. Plus there will be a few new takes on Christmas classics.

“We’re taking a couple of familiar tunes like ‘Joy to the World’ and adding some new verses to it,” Hembree said.

The event is free to attend, just bring lots of cookies.

AMOS COCHRAN UNPLUGGED

“I’ve had an idea to do a show close to the holidays for a very long time and I’ve always wanted it to be a very sort of quiet, cozy, subtle,” said composer Amos Cochran. “There’s some subtlety I’ve always been after, because I feel like when I play, there’s always speakers and computers and all the stuff. I’ve always wanted to have an all acoustic show.”

Former collaborator and violinist Miranda Baker-Burns joins the Emmy-nominated sound artist for a ticketed concert at the Folk School. The Dec. 21 concert will be the first time that they have played together since 2021.

“I’ve always thought, if it weren’t for her, I wouldn’t really understand what I’m doing as well,” Cochran said. “She was really pivotal when I first started this whole realm of music.

“I really adore her tone and the way she brings notes in is amazing.”

Cochran and Baker-Burns first played together at the former Roots headquarters, which Bernice and Bryan Hembree operated in downtown Fayetteville before opening the Folk School which is home to regular jams, music workshop and intimate concerts.

Cochran said they plan to perform a mix of his original songs and may sneak in a Christmas medley that reworks “Silent Night” with other classic, but not so well-known Christmas songs.

“I hope it feels more like we’re kind of hanging out in the living room,” he said. “I think that the Folk School welcomes that vibe.”

Tickets are available on a sliding scale from $16 to $25 plus fees for the intimate concert at the Folk School of Fayetteville. See folkschooloffayetteville.org for more information on this and the many events, jams, workshops and more at the Folk School of Fayetteville.

BENTONVILLE

Danger Dave’s — A Cowboy Christmas with music from Esther Reina and hART thROB with Dirtbag Vintage pop up, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 18.

Meteor Guitar Gallery — High Ping: Video Game soundtrack music from the ’80s to the present, 7 p.m. Dec. 21; New Years Americana Extravaganza with The Chris Baker Band, TownHouse Fire and Avery Lee, 8 p.m. Dec. 27; Nathan Bryce’s Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute, 7 p.m. Dec. 28; New Year’s Eve with Samantha Hunt, Happiness Beast, Peyton Rosell, Resing and Kodak, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31; Pat Travers Band, 8 p.m. March 22. Open Mics, 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday.

Crystal Bridges Museum of Art — Candlelight Jazz with Champian Fulton Trio, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20.

Undercroft Bar — Jeff Gray & Forte Quintet, 7 p.m. every Tuesday. (read more on page 5)

EUREKA SPRINGS

Basin Park Hotel — Sicard Hollow, Armchair Boogie; Clay Street Unit; Goodnight, Texas; Gasoline Lollipops; John Henry & Friends; John Mailander (artist at large); Dig Deep; Goldpine; Gravel Yard; The Swallowtails; Drifters Mile; The Matchsellers; Grody Riggins; Rock Bottom String Band; Crazy FolkeR; Kate Kristine; Trevor Clark; Steve Jones; “icky’ Ichniowski and Mountain Alice, Jan. 16-19. More info at ozarkmountainmusicfestival.com.

Gotahold Brewing — Festivus Party featuring Todd Crush, 5 p.m. Dec. 21; Wyly Bigger and The Nighttimers, 5 p.m. Dec. 29; Rebecca Jed, 6 p.m. Dec. 31.

Rowdy Beaver Den — Bluegrass Brunch with Mountain Alice, 1-4 p.m. every Sunday; Gary & Benji, 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Alex Hawf Revue, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

The Gravel Bar at Wanderoo — Bryan Copeland, 7 p.m. Dec. 20; TrejaVu, 7 p.m. Dec. 21.

Crescent Hotel & Spa — Annie and the Fur Trappers perform for the Swing in the New Year, 10 p.m. Dec. 31.

FAYETTEVILLE

Botanical Garden of the Ozarks — Music in the Garden with Bryce Young, Jude Brothers, Chase Chamberlain, and Woven, Dec. 20, 22.

American Legion — Jumpsuit Jamey Presents: The NightTimers Big Holiday Honky Tonk Dance with free two step lessons, 6-10 p.m. Dec. 20.

Mount Sequoyah — “Play” silent auction and jam with Donna Mulhollan 2-5 p.m. Dec. 19 & 20; Flamy Grant, 7 p.m. Jan. 16. Sequoyah Ukulele Society jams at 3 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar —Alex Wayne, 7 p.m. Dec. 19; Meadowlark, 7 p.m. Dec. 20; Juan Moscoso, 7 p.m. Dec. 26; Woven, 7 p.m. Dec. 27.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays with Alisha Pattillo, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Faulkner Performing Arts Center — PUBLIQuartet, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31, 2025; Comedian Mike Paramore, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, 2025.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Cookies & Carols, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20; Amos Cochran with Miranda Baker-Burns on violin, 6 p.m. Dec. 21; Dad Jam, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28.

Bud Walton Arena – Theo Von, April 10.

Walton Arts Center — TJ Scarlett, 8 p.m. Dec. 21 (Winter Nights), Suzy Bogguss, Jan. 24; BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, 7 p.m. Jan. 30 (Baum Walker Hall); Helen Hong, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 (Starr Theater); Matt Mathews, 7 p.m. Jan. 31 (Baum Walker); René Marie, Jan. 31 (Starr Theater); Classic Albums Live: “Abbey Road,” Feb. 7.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Happy hour with Ultra Suede, 6 p.m. and Melissa Carper with Handmade Moments, 9 p.m. Dec. 20; A Merry Folkin’ Christmas with National Park Radio, 8 p.m. Dec. 21; Happy hour with The Cate Brothers and Dawn Cate Band, 6 p.m. and Mixtapes ’90s Tribute, 9 p.m. Dec. 27; Grateful Talking Deadheads and Magnolia Brown, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 28; TV Preacher, The Espionage Act, Frailstate and Brutally Frank, 8 p.m. Dec. 29; NYE Night one with Arkansauce and Sad Daddy, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 30; Full House for New Year’s Eve Happy Hour at 6 p.m. followed by NYE Night 2 with Arkansauce and Front Porch, 9 p.m. Dec. 31.

JJ’s Live — JJ’s Live New Year’s Eve Party with Brae Leni & Friends, Dj Susie Q, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31;Nirvani (A Nirvana Tribute Experience), Jan. 10; Highly Suspect, 7 p.m. Jan. 17; Zach Top, 7 p.m. Jan. 18; Bricks in the Wall: the Sight and Sound of Pink Floyd, 7 p.m. Jan. 24; Pecos & The Rooftops, Jan. 30; Straight Tequila Night (90s Country Tribute), Jan. 31; Natalie Jane, 6 p.m. Feb. 6; Gavin Adcock, 7 p.m. Feb. 7 (sold out); Paul Cauthen, 8 p.m. Feb. 8; Caifanes, 8 p.m. Feb. 12; Larry Fleet, 7 p.m. Feb. 13;Big Bubble Rave, Feb. 15; 49 Winchester, 7 p.m. Feb. 22; Knock2, 6 p.m. Feb. 25; Bryce Vine, March 2; COIN, 7 p.m. March 4; Killswitch Engage, 7 p.m. March 8; Killswitch Engage, March 8; Corey Kent, March 13; Ole 60 and Nolan Taylor, 7 p.m. April 3; Stavros Halkias, April 9; Mat Kearney, May 2;.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Kevin Nealon, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19, 6 and 8:45 p.m. Dec. 20 & Dec. 21; Jonnie W, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 2 and 6:30 & 9 p.m. Jan. 3 & 4; Shelly Belly “I ain’t mad at it” Tour, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10, 6:30 & 9 p.m. Jan. 11; Vince Morris, 6 p.m. Jan. 17 and 6 & 8:45 p.m. Jan. 18; Josh Sneed, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 25; Paul Rodriguez, 9 p.m. Jan. 31 and 6:30 & 9 p.m. Feb. 1; Technically Funny Comedian Don McMillan, 8:45 p.m. Feb. 14 and 6 & 8 p.m. Feb. 15; Jeff Allen, 6 p.m. March 14 and 6 & 8:30 p.m. March 15. Trae Crowder returns April 3-5.

RIDGEDALE, MO.

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena — Styx and Kevin Cronin, June 7; Post Malone and Jelly Roll, 7:30 p.m. June 13;

RIVER VALLEY

Neumeier’s Whipporwhill — Tinsel & Tunes with Dustin Boyd and more (all ages), 8 p.m. Dec. 21.

Vault 1905 Sports Grill – Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Dec. 27.

TempleLive Newsboys, Feb. 14; Robert Kelly, March 22; Geoff Tate, March 26; Creed Fisher, April 3; The Martin Sexton Abbey Road Show, April 15; Waylon Wyatt, April 19; Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Bobby Rush, May 1; Black Violin, May 3.

801 Media Center — Those Pretty Wrongs, Jan. 16, 2025 and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Feb. 13, 2025.

Majestic Fort Smith — Braxton Keith, 7 p.m. Jan. 24; Giovanni and the Hired Guns, 8 p.m. March 15; Jason Boland & The Stragglers, 8 p.m. April 5; Big Head Todd & the Monsters, 7 p.m. April 15.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Romantic Journeys with Ryan Robinson, 7 p.m. March 1, 2025; ‘Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone’ in Concert, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025.

Choctaw Casino & Resort Grant – Dusty Slay, 7 p.m. Dec. 27; Dueling Pianos, 7 p.m. Dec. 28.

Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant — Tracy Lawrence, 8 p.m. Dec. 20.

Alma Performing Arts Center — Asleep at the Wheel, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6.

Mad Ox Bar & Tap — Jonivan Jones, 8 p.m. Dec. 20.

Uncork’d – Some Guy Named Robb, 7 p.m. Jan. 31.

ROGERS

The Music Depot — Jazz Night with Anthony Ball Trio, 7 p.m. Dec. 19; Jokes on Us Comedy Night, 8 p.m. Dec. 20.

Levi’s Gastrolounge & Bar — Elizabeth Bainbridge with Ryan Fourt, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21

AMP — Coming up next year: Treaty Oak Revival, 7 p.m. April 11; RUFUS DU SOL, 7:30 p.m. April 27; SESSANTA V 2.0: Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, 8 p.m. May 2; Staind and Breaking Benjamin, May 4; Comedian Nate Bargatze, May 17; Alison Krauss & Union Station with Willie Watson, May 16; Thomas Rhett with Tucker Wetmore & The Castellows, 7:30 p.m. June 5; Goo Goo Dolls and Dashboard Confessional, July 19. “Weird Al” Yankovic with Puddles Pity Party, 8 p.m. Aug. 3; Papa Roach, Rise Against with special guest Underoath, Sept. 30.

SPRINGDALE

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays with Adam Bush, Dec. 19 and Home for the Holidays Special ft. Hunter Donaldson, Dec. 26.

The Jones Center — My Funny Valentine with Pat Hazell & Amy Barnes, 6 & 8 p.m. Feb. 14; Shiny Happy People Laughing with Karen Morgan, 8 p.m. April 11.

