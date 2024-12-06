LIVE! A Music Calendar: Still on the Hill launches bird blind rebuild, Kreisberg performs for jazz series at Walton Arts Center December 6, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



Still on the Hill and Shore & Cockrun will perform during a launch party to rebuild the Mulhollan Bird Blind at Lake Fayetteville. Music starts at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and updates on reconstruction efforts will be given. Attendance is free. EEvery $1 spent on RAT beer goes toward rebuilding.

The Mulhollan Waterfowl Blind was built in 2016 after two years of fundraising organized by a group of local birding enthusiasts. In August the blind burned down, and no cause was ever determined.

Donna and Kelly Mulhollan of Still on the Hill were caretakers of the blind named for Kelly’s parents, but many in the community helped maintain the space.

“The wooden structure had a gable roof and small windows to look out at the birds who stopped by the lake. It was about one-half mile away from either the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks parking lot or another parking lot just to the south near Crossover Road,” according to an Aug. 28 news story in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Kreisberg performs for Starrlight Jazz Club

New York-based, jazz guitarist Jonathan Kreisberg performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 as part of the Starrlight Jazz Club at the Walton Arts Center.

A band leader who has recorded 10 CDs, he frequently tours worldwide and records with his own groups and artists such as Lonnie Smith, who says of Kreisberg, “he is a passionate musician with great vision, and he is constantly in fiery pursuit of innovation.”

Kreisberg has also worked in the bands of many jazz greats, including Smith, Lee Konitz, Joe Locke, Stefano Dibatista, Ari Hoenig, Joel Frahm, Don Friedman, Greg Tardy, Donald Edwards, Jane Monheit and Yosvany Terry and others.

Tiered seating for Kreisberg’s Dec. 6 show is $35 and cabaret seating is $55. Purchase tickets by visiting waltonartscenter.org, by calling (479) 443-5600.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Metal Night with Gallowwalker, Lost Cause, Enter Oblivion and Angel Flesh, 7 p.m. Dec. 13; Furdacted with Gojii, Rocko the Racoon, 2 Piece, Little Raccidents (Timber & Racks), Acaustik, Genki, Hypofox and Russelbuck, 7 p.m. Dec. 14; Pat Travers Band, 8 p.m. March 22. Open Mics, 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday.

Crystal Bridges Museum of Art — Candlelight Jazz with Champian Fulton Trio, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20.

Undercroft Bar — Jeff Gray & Forte Quintet, 7 p.m. every Tuesday.

The Momentary — Live at Rode House with Real Estate, 8 p.m. Feb. 7; Wonder Women of Country with Kelly Willis, Melissa Carper, and Brennen Leigh at 8 p.m. March 7; Momentous, March 9; Shemekia Copeland, 7:15 p.m. March 14; The Main Squeeze, 8 p.m. March 28; Jessica Pratt, 7 p.m. April 6; Megan Moroney, 7 p.m. April 26; FreshGrass, May 16-17; Hippo Campus, May 25.

Brothers Meethouse BBQ — Buddy Shute & the Motivators, 8:15 to 11 p.m. Dec. 13.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Gotahold Brewing — David Loving, 5 p.m. Dec. 7; Woven, 7 p.m. Dec. 14; Santino Tomasetti, 5 p.m. Dec. 21; Wyly Bigger, 5 p.m. Dec. 28; King Size Bluegrass, 5 p.m. Dec. 29; Rebecca Jed, 6 p.m. Dec. 31.

Rowdy Beaver Den — Bluegrass Brunch with Mountain Alice, 1-4 p.m. every Sunday; Gary & Benji, 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Alex Hawf Revue, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

The Gravel Bar at Wanderoo — 96 Miles, 7 p.m. Dec. 7

Crescent Hotel & Spa — Annie and the Fur Trappers perform for the Swing in the New Year, 10 p.m. Dec. 31.

FAYETTEVILLE

Botanical Garden of the Ozarks — Sounds of the Season with performances by the Hope Quartet, Northwest Arkansas Homeschool Choir and the Fayetteville High School Choir, Dec. 6-8; Music in the Garden, with Bryce Young, Jude Brothers, Chase Chamberlain, and Woven, Dec. 20-22.

American Legion — Dylan Earl, Mr. Sam & the People People and Maddy Kirgo for Gar Holeidays Night One, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6; Moshing Around the Christmas Tree Toy Drive with Obliviate, TV Preacher, Chrono Wizard, Jowls (EP release), More Weight, Silent WVLF starts at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14.

Union Theater — University of Arkansas Latin American Ensemble: Fall Concert, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2.

Mount Sequoyah — Cocktails and Caroling with the Yuletide Carolers of NWA, 5 p.m. Dec. 3; Vault pop up for Festival of Trees with DJ Odeon Collective, 5 p.m. Dec. 5; Flamy Grant, 7 p.m. Jan. 16. Sequoyah Ukulele Society jams at 3 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — JerGriffin, 7 p.m. Dec. 12; Rachel B Band, 7 p.m. Dec. 13; Michael Bewley, 7 p.m. Dec. 14; 3levated Latin Dance night, 6 p.m. Dec. 15; Buddy Shute & Friends, 7 p.m. Dec. 17; Alex Wayne, 7 p.m. Dec. 19; Meadowlark, 7 p.m. Dec. 20; Juan Moscoso, 7 p.m. Dec. 26; Woven, 7 p.m. Dec. 27.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays with Alisha Pattillo, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Faulkner Performing Arts Center — PUBLIQuartet, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31, 2025; Comedian Mike Paramore, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, 2025.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Original Songs Open Mic, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10; Bayard Guitars Presents: Arts, Crafts & Music (free) noon to 6 p.m. then Bayard & Friends concert ($13-$27.37), 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Cookies & Carols, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20; Amos Cochran (with Miranda Baker-Burns on violin), 6 p.m. Dec. 21; Dad Jam, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28.

Winter Nights at Walton Arts Center —Live music starts at 8 p.m. every Saturday in Winter Nights with Who Shot JR, Dec. 7; Dane Ervin, Dec. 14 and TJ Scarlett, Dec. 21.

Walton Arts Center — Jonathan Kreisberg, Dec. 6; SoNA: A Very SoNA Christmas, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; The Snowman: A Family Concert, 2 p.m. Dec. 8; Blippi: Join The Band Tour, 6 p.m. Dec. 10; Jim Brickman: Comfort & Joy, 7 p.m. in Baum Walker Hall and Joe Machi, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 in Starr Theater; Ben Folds with Lindsey Kraft, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Helen Hong, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30; René Marie, Jan. 31, 2025; Classic Albums Live: “Abbey Road,” Feb. 7; Billy Stritch and Gabrielle Stravelli: Mel & Ellla Swing!, Feb. 15; The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Feb. 18; Matt Wilson’s Good Trouble Quintet, March 8. LOL @ WAC: The Second City: 65th Anniversary Show, April 1, 2025; An Evening with David Sedaris, April 24, 2025.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Gar Holeidays with Nick Shoulders & the Okay Crawdad, The Lostines, Sabine McCalla, Adam Faucett, Chris Acker, Desiree Cannon and Dollar Country spinning vintage country 45s, 8 p.m. Dec. 7; American Aquarium with Justin Bloss, 8 p.m. Dec. 8, Thoughts on Bowling EP release, 8 p.m. Dec. 11; Mountain Sprout, 8 p.m. Dec. 15; Happy hour with Ultra Suede, 6 p.m. and Melissa Carper with Handmade Moments, 9 p.m. Dec. 20; A Merry Folkin’ Christmas with National Park Radio, 8 p.m. Dec. 21; Happy hour with The Cate Brothers and Dawn Cate Band, 6 p.m. and Mixtapes ’90s Tribute, 9 p.m. Dec. 27; Grateful Talking Deadheads and Magnolia Brown, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 28; TV Preacher, The Espionage Act, Frailstate and Brutally Frank, 8 p.m. Dec. 29; NYE Night one with Arkansauce and Sad Daddy, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 30; Full House for New Year’s Eve Happy Hour at 6 p.m. followed by NYE Night 2 with Arkansauce and Front Porch, 9 p.m. Dec. 31.

JJ’s Live — Hannibal Buress, 8 p.m. Dec. 7; Nirvani – A Nirvana Tribute Experience, Jan. 10; Highly Suspect, 7 p.m. Jan. 17; Zach Top, 7 p.m. Jan. 18; Bricks in the Wall: the Sight and Sound of Pink Floyd, 7 p.m. Jan. 24; Natalie Jane, 6 p.m. Feb. 6; Gavin Adcock, 7 p.m. Feb. 7; Caifanes, 8 p.m. Feb. 12; Larry Flet, 7 p.m. Feb. 13; 49 Winchester, 7 p.m. Feb. 22; COIN, 7 p.m. March 4; Killswitch Engage, 7 p.m. March 8; The Fab Four, 7 p.m. June 6.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Bobcat Goldwait, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 & 6 p.m. Dec. 7; Jodi White, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 & 6:30 and 9 p.m. Dec. 14; Kevin Nealon, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19, 6 and 8:45 p.m. Dec. 20 & Dec. 21; Paul Rodriguez, Jan. 31 & Feb. 1.

RIDGEDALE, MO.

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena — Post Malone and Jelly Roll, 7:30 p.m. June 13.

RIVER VALLEY

Fort Smith Brewing Company — Hoppy Hour Comedy Show hosted by Chase Myska with Parker Willis, Bradley Mcpherson, Lacee Rains and Big Dre, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14.

Hardscrabble Cafe — Chris & Lolly, 5 p.m. Dec. 13.

TempleLive — Monday Madness with River Valley Comics, 6:30 p.m. every Monday; Lonestar, 8 p.m. Dec. 6; Ahren Belisle, 8 p.m. Dec. 7; Michael Carbonaro, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13; Dreadful Day, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Newsboys, Feb. 14; Robert Kelly, March 22; Geoff Tate, March 26; Creed Fisher, April 3; The Martin Sexton Abbey Road Show, April 15; Waylon Wyatt, April 19; Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Bobby Rush, May 1; Black Violin, May 3.

801 Media Center — Those Pretty Wrongs, Jan. 16, 2025 and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Feb. 13, 2025.

Majestic Fort Smith — Big Head Todd & the Monsters, 7 p.m. April 15, 2025.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Holiday Cheer, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Romantic Journeys with Ryan Robinson, 7 p.m. March 1, 2025; ‘Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone’ in Concert, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025.

Choctaw Casino & Resort Grant – Dusty Slay, 7 p.m. Dec. 27; Dueling Pianos, 7 p.m. Dec. 28.

Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant — Styx, 8 p.m. Dec. 6; Cole Swindell, 8 p.m. Dec. 7; Elvis Spectacular with Kraig Parker World Premier Tribute, 2 p.m. Dec. 8; Nelly with Tiera Kennedy, 8 p.m. Dec. 13 & Dec. 14; Tracy Lawrence, 8 p.m. Dec. 20.

Alma Performing Arts Center — Asleep at the Wheel, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6.

Salisaw VFW — Kanton Teen & The Penny Pickers, 9 p.m. Dec. 7.

Mad Ox Bar & Tap — Jonivan Jones, 8 p.m. Dec. 20.

ROGERS

The Music Depot — Terry Quiett Band, 7 p.m. Dec. 6; Blue City Limits, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; OBS Blues Jam, 6 p.m. Dec. 12; Steve Dixon, 7 p.m. Dec. 13; The Blue Underground, 7 p.m. Dec. 14; Jazz Night with Anthony Ball Trio, 7 p.m. Dec. 19; Jokes on Us Comedy Night, 8 p.m. Dec. 20.

Metroplex Event Center — Beer & Carols with Matt Nelson Combo and a giant holiday singalong with a 20+-piece band, 5 p.m. Dec. 8.

Levi’s Gastrolounge & Bar — Elizabeth Bainbridge with Ryan Fourt, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21

AMP — Coming up next year: Treaty Oak Revival, 7 p.m. April 11; RUFUS DU SOL, 7:30 p.m. April 27; SESSANTA V 2.0: Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, 8 p.m. May 2; Thomas Rhett with Tucker Wetmore & The Castellows, 7:30 p.m. June 5; Goo Goo Dolls and Dashboard Confessional, July 19. “Weird Al” Yankovic with Puddles Pity Party, 8 p.m. Aug. 3; Papa Roach, Rise Against with special guest Underoath, Sept. 30.

SPRINGDALE

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays with Shawna Blake, Dec. 5; Max Pryce, Dec. 12; Adam Bush, Dec. 19 and Home for the Holidays Special ft. Hunter Donaldson, Dec. 26.

The Jones Center — Holiday Hahapalooza with Gary Brightwell & Karen Rontowski, 8 p.m. Dec. 13; My Funny Valentine with Pat Hazell & Amy Barnes, 6 & 8 p.m. Feb. 14; Shiny Happy People Laughing with Karen Morgan, 8 p.m. April 11.

WINSLOW

Ozark Folkways — Two Step Lessons and Square Dance with taught by Joanie and Steve Green, 6 p.m Dec. 7.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com