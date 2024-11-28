Winter Glow illuminates Botanical Garden of the Ozarks Dec. 6-22 November 28, 2024

Dustin Staggs

NWA Democrat-Gazette

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks welcomes families to enter a bright winter wonderland this December with Winter Glow, a brand-new seasonal event running the first three weekends leading up to Christmas. Each evening, the garden will turn into a tranquil holiday getaway, illuminated by the warm glow of 2,000 luminarias and complemented by lighting installations meant to highlight the garden’s beauty in a completely new way.

Timed tickets offer a more personal experience, with no more than 100 family units each hour wandering around the lit trails. Ticket costs range from free for children under 3 to $7 for children ages 4 to 17, $15 for adults, and $45 for a family pass (up to four people).

Ashley Wardlow, executive director of the Botanical Garden, said she’s excited for guests to see the garden in a new light — literally.

“We know that the holiday season is such a busy time for families, and what we are wanting to offer them is just a moment of calm and an opportunity to reconnect with one another,” Wardlow said.

This winter wonderland has something for everyone, kids and adults alike.

Visitors can enjoy seasonal favorites such as cider, mulled wine and hot cocoa while admiring the garden’s winter light. Wardlow said the garden will be serving all the cozy drinks you’d expect this time of year, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic.

Wardlow also emphasized the opportunities for those family photos that become so cherished. While the family is all gathered, guests can capture the memories and enjoy the magic the season offers.

However, each weekend isn’t entirely the same experience. The garden’s holiday pop-ups bring a little extra festive cheer to visitors.

The first weekend, Dec. 6-8, begins with Sounds of the Season, which includes live performances by the Hope Quartet, Northwest Arkansas Homeschool Choir, led by Amy Chiodo, and the Fayetteville High School Choir. Wardlow said they’ll be sharing some of their favorite holiday classics and winter melodies.

The second weekend, Dec. 13-15, is the Holiday Market, where visitors may peruse a chosen collection of handmade gifts and items from local artists and retailers. As of now, the list of a few of the vendors participating includes Burnt and Pinned; Crafty Bones Company; Foxglove Studio; Melinda’s Smooched by Sugar LLC; Northwest Arkansas Crochet Cutie; and other woodworking businesses, jewelry vendors and tasty treat makers. The market provides an opportunity to find those one-of-a-kind gifts while supporting local artisans.

Finally, the third weekend, Dec. 20-22, culminates with Music in the Garden, when local musicians including, Bryce Young, Jude Brothers, Chase Chamberlain, and Woven present a mini festive festival in the lit garden.

The idea of the different activations each weekend, Wardlow said, is to offer people the opportunity to return to the garden with a new event as the holiday season progresses.

“So say it’s just the family on weekend one,” Wardlow said. “Then maybe grandma and grandpa come in for weekend two; you’ll be able to bring them out and still have something new to see and do with them.”

Tickets are on sale, so Wardlow encourages visitors not to pass up this lovely new tradition to enliven your Christmas season. To learn more and buy tickets, go to the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks website.

FAQ

Winter Glow

WHEN — 5:30-9 p.m. the first three weekends of December. Dec. 6-22.

WHERE — Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

COST — Children up to the age of 3 are free; ages 4-17 are $7; adults are $15; a family pass (up to four people) is $45.

INFO — bgozarks.org/signature-events