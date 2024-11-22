LIVE! A Music Calendar: Rodney Perry performs comedy in Fayetteville, Neal McCoy plays free show in West Siloam Springs November 22, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



Comic, TV and radio host and writer Rodney Perry will take The Comedy Zone stage at Walton Arts Center today, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

The term “gotta laugh to keep from crying” could easily be any comedian’s mantra but for Perry, the track to the top has taught him to laugh out loud at all his naysayers. A U.S. Navy veteran, his first entertainment job in Hollywood was serving as writer and warm-up guy for Kym Whitleyʼs BET show “Oh Drama,” and opening shows up for George Lopez, Cedric the Entertainer and Steve Harvey.

Perry is a comedian at heart, but has enjoyed co-hosting competitive TV shows like “Who’s Got Jokes” or talk shows like BETʼs “The MoʼNique Show.” He is proud of his starring role as Harold in Tyler Perryʼs “Madeaʼs Big Happy Family,” according to a press release from the Walton Arts Center. He can be heard weekly on his popular radio show, Rodney Perry Live, or every Tuesday night as the current host of Bounce TV’s “Off the Chain!”

Tickets are $25-35 and on sale now. Purchase tickets by visiting waltonartscenter.org, by calling (479) 443-5600 weekdays 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Neal McCoy brings Texas twang to Cherokee Casino Nov. 27

Multiplatinum country icon Neal McCoy is making his return to SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 8 p.m. The show is free and open to the public ages 21 and older.

McCoy has made a name for himself as one of America’s country music greats, with a career spanning nearly four decades. He grew up singing in local gospel choirs and listening to a variety of styles outside of country music, including swing, rock, disco and R&B.

McCoy debuted in 1990 and quickly became known for his energetic and engaging live performances, steadily accruing a loyal fan base that surged with his breakthrough album, “No Doubt About It,” in 1994. The platinum album produced two No. 1 country hits, the self-titled track and “Wink.”

McCoy released his fourth studio album, “You Gotta Love That,” in 1995, his second to receive platinum certification. McCoy’s impressive discography includes 15 career albums – three platinum and one gold – 25 charted singles, five No. 1 singles and five Top 10 hits, and he has sold over 6 million records.

He was named Entertainer of the Year twice, earned TNN/Music City News Country Awards’ Video of the Year for “Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye” and CMT’s Top 10 Video of the Year for “The Shake.”

In 2009, McCoy was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.

While his passion for music runs deep, his humanitarian efforts have always been a throughline. Together with his wife, Melinda, the pair founded the East Texas Angel Network (ETAN) in 1995 to provide financial assistance to families with children suffering from serious illnesses.

The organization has raised more than $8 million since its inception. As a supporter of U.S. troops, McCoy has also performed 17 USO tours around the world since 2001.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Songwriters in the Round with Samantha Hunt, Tara Norwood, Molly Healey and Marybeth Byrd, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21; Emo Night with Prop Hunter, 8 p.m. Nov. 23; Randall Shreve Trio special guest Taylor Smith, 9 p.m. Nov. 25; Anthony Gomes, 8 p.m. Nov. 30; Metal Night with Gallowwalker, Lost Cause, Enter Oblivion and Angel Flesh, 7 p.m. Dec. 13; Furdacted with Gojii, Rocko the Racoon, 2 Piece, Little Raccidents (Timber & Racks), Acaustik, Genki, Hypofox and Russelbuck, 7 p.m. Dec. 14; Pat Travers Band, 8 p.m. March 22. Open Mics, 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art — Candlelight Jazz with Champian Fulton Trio, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20.

Undercroft Bar — Jeff Gray & Forte Quintet, 7 p.m. every Tuesday.

The Momentary — Just announced: Wonder Women of Country with Kelly Willis, Melissa Carper, and Brennen Leigh at 8 p.m. March 7; Shemekia Copeland, 7:15 p.m. March 14. Megan Moroney, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025; FreshGrass, May 16-17, 2025.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Gotahold Brewing — Git in the Truck, 5 p.m. Nov. 22; Common Roots, 5 p.m. Nov. 29; Some Guy Named Robb, 5 p.m. Nov. 30; David Loving, 5 p.m. Dec. 7; Woven, 7 p.m. Dec. 14; Santino Tomasetti, 5 p.m. Dec. 21; Wyly Bigger, 5 p.m. Dec. 28; King Size Bluegrass, 5 p.m. Dec. 29; Rebecca Jed, 6 p.m. Dec. 31.

Rowdy Beaver Den — Bluegrass Brunch with Mountain Alice, 1-4 p.m. every Sunday; Gary & Benji, 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Alex Hawf Revue, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

The Gravel Bar at Wanderoo — 96 Miles, 7 p.m. Dec. 7

The Listening Room — Meadow Makers, 6 p.m. Nov. 24.

FAYETTEVILLE

Mount Sequoyah — Pinpoint pop up for Festival of Trees with DJ Odeon Collective, 5 p.m. Nov. 21; Cocktails and Caroling with the Yuletide Carolers of NWA, 5 p.m. Dec. 3; Vault pop up for Festival of Trees with DJ Odeon Collective, 5 p.m. Dec. 5; Flamy Grant, 7 p.m. Jan. 16. Sequoyah Ukulele Society jams at 3 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month.

Nomad’s Trailside — free showcase with Diamond Empire Band (wedding band for hire), 8 p.m. Nov. 25.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — Alex Wayne, 7 p.m. Nov. 21; Woven, 7 p.m. Nov. 22; Benton County Line, 7 p.m. Nov. 29; Cherise Carver, 5 p.m. Dec. 3.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays with Alisha Pattillo, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Faulkner Performing Arts Center — PUBLIQuartet, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31, 2025; Comedian Mike Paramore, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, 2025.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Dad Jam, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23.

Walton Arts Center — Live music starts at 8 p.m. every Saturday in Winter Nights with TJ Scarlett, Nov. 23; Who Shot JR, Dec. 7; Dane Ervin, Dec. 14 and TJ Scarlett, Dec. 21. Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar, 7 p.m. and The Comedy Zone: Rodney Perry, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21; Tinsley Ellis, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23; Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls, Dec. 3; Jonathan Kreisberg, Dec. 6; SoNA: A Very SoNA Christmas, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; The Snowman: A Family Concert, 2 p.m. Dec. 8; Blippi: Join The Band Tour, 6 p.m. Dec. 10; Jim Brickman: Comfort & Joy, 7 p.m. in Baum Walker Hall and Joe Machi, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 in Starr Theater; Ben Folds with Lindsey Kraft, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14. René Marie, Jan. 31, 2025; Classic Albums Live: “Abbey Road,” Feb. 7; Billy Stritch and Gabrielle Stravelli: Mel & Ellla Swing!, Feb. 15; The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Feb. 18; Matt Wilson’s Good Trouble Quintet, March 8. LOL @ WAC: The Second City: 65th Anniversary Show, April 1, 2025; An Evening with David Sedaris, April 24, 2025.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Kolby Cooper with Huser Brothers and Brody McKinney, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 21; The Bel-Airs, 6 p.m. and Braxton Keith with Jack Owens, 9 p.m. Nov. 22; TopHouse with Wheelwright, 8:30 pm. Nov. 23; Harbour, 8 p.m. Nov. 24; Northwest Arkansas Music Hall of Fame, 7 p.m. Nov. 25; Daisy Dukes & Cowboy Boots with TVBOO, SHLUMP, smith. and Mport, 7 p.m. Nov. 27; The Juice, 6 p.m. and King Cabbage + Johnny Mullenax Band, 9 p.m. Nov. 29; The Last Waltz with 1oz Jig & Friends, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30; Gar Holeidays with Nick Shoulders & the Okay Crawdad, The Lostines, Sabine McCalla, Adam Faucett, Chris Acker, Desiree Cannon and Dollar Country spinning vintage country 45s, 8 p.m. Dec. 7. Just announced: The Get Up Kids: 25 Years of Something To Write Home About, Feb. 22.

JJ’s Live — El Alfa: El Mejor del Planeta, Nov. 21; DJ Pauly D, 8 p.m. Nov. 22; Hannibal Buress, 8 p.m. Dec. 7; Nirvani – A Nirvana Tribute Experience, Jan. 10; Highly Suspect, 7 p.m. Jan. 17; Zach Top, 7 p.m. Jan. 18; Bricks in the Wall: the Sight and Sound of Pink Floyd, 7 p.m. Jan. 24; Natalie Jane, 6 p.m. Feb. 6; Gavin Adcock, 7 p.m. Feb. 7; Caifanes, 8 p.m. Feb. 12; Larry Flet, 7 p.m. Feb. 13; 49 Winchester, 7 p.m. Feb. 22; COIN, 7 p.m. March 4; Killswitch Engage, 7 p.m. March 8; The Fab Four, 7 p.m. June 6.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Adam Minnick, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 22 & 23; Scott White, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29 & 30; Bobcat Goldwait, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 & 6 p.m. Dec. 7; Jodi White, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 & 6:30 and 9 p.m. Dec. 14; Kevin Nealon, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19, 6 and 8:45 p.m. Dec. 20 & Dec. 21; Paul Rodriguez, Jan. 31 & Feb. 1.

RIVER VALLEY

Hardscrabble Cafe — Chris & Lolly, 5 p.m. Dec. 13.

TempleLive — Hannah Dasher 8 p.m. Nov. 22; Morrigan’s Embrace with No One and Stone Creeper, 8 p.m. Nov. 23; Gallowwalker with Gauntlet Band and Plurodon, 8 p.m. Nov. 29; Rhyan Besco w/ beem! and Trevor Phelps, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30; Lonestar, 8 p.m. Dec. 6; Michael Carbonaro, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13.

801 Media Center — Moonshroom, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21, Those Pretty Wrongs, Jan. 16, 2025 and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Feb. 13, 2025.

Majestic Fort Smith — Kin Faux, Jaret Ray Reddick, and Paige Lewis, 6 p.m. Nov. 21; 42 Dugg with Yungeen Ace, Chicken P. Cartier and Audi Money, 7 p.m. Dec. 1; Big Head Todd & the Monsters, 7 p.m. April 15, 2025.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Holiday Cheer, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Romantic Journeys with Ryan Robinson, 7 p.m. March 1, 2025; ‘Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone’ in Concert, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025.

Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant —Hank Williams Jr., 8 p.m. Nov. 23; Lovers in the Night, 7 p.m. Nov. 24; Parker McColum, 8 p.m. Nov. 30; Styx, 8 p.m. Dec. 6; Cole Swindell, 8 p.m. Dec. 7; Elvis Spectacular with Kraig Parker World Premier Tribute, 2 p.m. Dec. 8; Nelly with Tiera Kennedy, 8 p.m. Dec. 13 & Dec. 14; Tracy Lawrence, 8 p.m. Dec. 20.

Alma Performing Arts Center — Asleep at the Wheel, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6.

JJ’s Live Fort Smith — JT Hubbard, 7 p.m. Nov. 22; Richard Rauch, 6 p.m. Nov. 27; Mark Albertson, 7 p.m. Nov. 29.

ROGERS

The Music Depot — Jackie Myers Trio, 8 p.m. Nov. 22.

Metroplex Event Center — Beer & Carols with Matt Nelson Combo and a giant holiday singalong with a 20+-piece band, 5 p.m. Dec. 8.

AMP — Coming up next year: Treaty Oak Revival, 7 p.m. April 11; RUFUS DU SOL, 7:30 p.m. April 27; SESSANTA V 2.0: Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, 8 p.m. May 2; Thomas Rhett with Tucker Wetmore & The Castellows, 7:30 p.m. June 5; “Weird Al” Yankovic with Puddles Pity Party, 8 p.m. Aug. 3; Papa Roach, Rise Against with special guest Underoath, Sept. 30.

SPRINGDALE

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays with Dustin Vance, Nov. 21; no show Nov. 28; Shawna Blake, Dec. 5; Max Pryce, Dec. 12; Adam Bush, Dec. 19 and Home for the Holidays Special ft. Hunter Donaldson, Dec. 26.

WINSLOW

Ozark Folkways — Squirrel Jam, 5 p.m. Nov. 24.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com