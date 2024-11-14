LIVE! A Music Calendar: Beer & Hymns hosts fundraising singalongs for Women’s Shelter and Children’s Shelter November 14, 2024



You’ll twist your tongue trying to say “Sweater Weather,” but it’s a good warm-up if you’re planning to join the singalong.

The Bentonville-based Beer & Hymns crew will raise a glass and lead a community singalong benefiting the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter at 5 p.m. Nov. 17 at Bike Rack Brewing Company in Bentonville.

Executive Director Ken Weatherford said the setlist for the singalong includes lots of music, but that they provide songsheets so there’s no need to worry if you haven’t heard something before.

“Sweater Weather is fall feel good music. It’ll be relatively wide-ranging,” he said.

Regular Beer & Hymns Singalongs include hymns like “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing,” to “How Great Thou Art” to “I’ll Fly Away,” to cover songs following a theme like love songs, “Gone Country,” or The Beatles. Beer & Hymns also hosts an annual Pride Party benefiting Pride at NWACC and the annual Beer & Carols, which is a ticketed event.

The crowd started singing together in 2016 as a fun way to raise money for charity. It’s an old concept — people singing together and toasting their beverage of choice, Weatherford said. There are Beer & Hymns chapters all over the world.

The Northwest Arkansas-based group has an altruistic aim that has benefited local charities and nonprofits greatly over the last eight years. According to their estimates, more than $350,000 since 2017.

“It’s hard to believe it went from just a little singalong to raising over $100,000 for local nonprofits last year,” he said.

“Last year, we raised $30,000 for the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter. And over the course of our years at raising money for them we’ve raised over $75,000,” Weatherford added.

Throughout the year, the nonprofit hosts two community singalongs for a rotating nonprofit on two Sunday afternoons each month. One is at Tontitown Winery in Springdale and the other at Bike Rack Brewing in Bentonville. The largest event of the year is Beer & Carols, which benefits Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter.

“When we first did (the event), it was my wife and I and an acoustic guitar,” he said. “Last year, we had almost 24 musicians on stage including percussion, drums, bass, a string quartet, multiple horn players, guitars, singers, piano, keys.” That’s not counting the entire crowd who is encouraged to sing along.

In addition to the singalong of Christmas Carols and holiday hits, there will be prizes for the ugliest sweater or tackiest holiday outfit. Matt Nelson Combo performs while guest nosh on hors d’oeuvres and take pictures with Santa. The fun starts at 5 p.m. Dec. 8.

Individual tickets are $60. Tables and sponsorships are still available.

In the past, he said that Beer & Hymns hosted a smaller Beer & Carols party following the main event. This year they’ll host a Beer and Carols Hootenanny instead, “which is basically inviting everybody bring your instrument if you play something to come and join the fun,” he said. Plans are still in the works.

Find out more about Sweater Weather, Beer & Carols and the Beer & Hymns movement at beerandhymns.com. Read this 2019 feature about a Beer and Hymns event to get a feel for the vibe before heading out.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Hollywood Riot, 8 p.m. Nov. 16; Songwriters in the Round with Samantha Hunt, Tara Norwood, Molly Healey and Marybeth Byrd, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21; Emo Night with Prop Hunter, 8 p.m. Nov. 23; Randall Shreve Trio special guest Taylor Smith, 9 p.m. Nov. 25.

Crystal Bridges Museum of Art — Candlelight Jazz with Champian Fulton Trio, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20.

Undercroft Bar — Jeff Gray & Forte Quintet, 7 p.m. every Tuesday.

The Momentary — Megan Moroney, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025; FreshGrass, May 16-17, 2025.

Bike Rack Brewing Co. — “Sweater Weather” with Beer & Hymns, 5 p.m. Nov. 17.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Gotahold Brewing — Messerole and Collins, 5 p.m. Nov. 15; Bryan Copeland, 5 p.m. Nov. 16; Git in the Truck, 5 p.m. Nov. 22; Common Roots, 5 p.m. Nov. 29; Some Guy Named Robb, 5 p.m. Nov. 30.

Rowdy Beaver Den — Bluegrass Brunch with Mountain Alice, 1-4 p.m. every Sunday; Gary & Benji, 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Alex Hawf Revue, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

The Gravel Bar at Wanderoo — 96 Miles, 7 p.m. Dec. 7

The Listening Room — Meadow Makers, 6 p.m. Nov. 24.

FAYETTEVILLE

Morano’s — Tara and the Gift Horses, 8 p.m. Nov. 16.

Jammin Java —Amber Violet, 5 p.m. Nov. 16.

Nomad’s Trailside — NEST, Pig Sticker and Pool, 7 p.m. Nov. 20; free showcase with Diamond Empire Band (wedding band for hire), 8 p.m. Nov. 25.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — Jeremiah Griffin, 7 p.m. Nov. 14; Meadowlark, 7 p.m. Nov. 15; Lee Altman, 7 p.m. Nov. 16; Buddy Shute & Friends, 7 p.m. Nov. 19; Alex Wayne, 7 p.m. Nov. 21; Woven, 7 p.m. Nov. 22; Benton County Line, 7 p.m. Nov. 29; Cherise Carver, 5 p.m. Dec. 3.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays with Alisha Pattillo, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Faulkner Performing Arts Center — PUBLIQuartet, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31, 2025; Comedian Mike Paramore, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, 2025.

Smoke and Barrel Tavern — Gar Holeidays Night 1 with Dylan Earl, Mr. Sam & the People People and Maddy Kirgo, 8 p.m. Dec. 6 (limited tickets remain).

Folk School of Fayetteville — Songwriters Circle, noon Nov. 15; Old Time Jam, 6 p.m. Nov. 19; Dad Jam, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23.

Walton Arts Center — Live music starts at 8 p.m. every Saturday in Winter Nights with Travis Kidd, Nov. 16; TJ Scarlett, Nov. 23; Who Shot JR ; Dec. 7; Dane Ervin, Dec. 14 and TJ Scarlett, Dec. 21. Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar, 7 p.m. and The Comedy Zone: Rodney Perry, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21; Tinsley Ellis, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23; Cirque du Soleil Songblazers, Nov. 27-Dec. 1; Kristin Chenoweth, Dec. 3; Jonathan Kreisberg, Dec. 6; A Very SoNA Christmas, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; The Snowman: A Family Concert, 2 p.m. Dec. 8; Jim Brickman, 7 p.m. in Baum Walker Hall and Joe Machi 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 in Starr Theater; Ben Folds with Lindsey Kraft, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Bendigo Fletcher with Sugadaisy, 8 p.m. Nov. 14; No Vacancy + Leah & the Mojo Dr’s at 6 p.m. and Gypsy at 9 p.m. Nov. 15; Covington Creek & Ozark Riviera with The New School Rock Band, 8 p.m. Nov. 16; Snooper with Cabo Boing & The Phlegms, Nov. 17; Jake Xerxes Fussell, 8 p.m. Nov. 19; Kolby Cooper with Huser Brothers and Brody McKinney, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 21.

JJ’s Live — El Alfa: El Mejor del Planeta, Nov. 21; DJ Pauly D, Nov. 22; DJ Pauly D, 8 p.m. Nov. 22; Hannibal Buress, 8 p.m. Dec. 7;.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Pablo Francisco, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 & 16; Adam Minnick, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 22 & 23; Scott White, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29 & 30; Bobcat Goldwait, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 & 6 p.m. Dec. 7; Jodi White, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 & 6:30 and 9 p.m. Dec. 14; Kevin Nealon, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19, 6 and 8:45 p.m. Dec. 20 & Dec. 21. Just announced: Paul Rodriguez, Jan. 31 & Feb. 1.

RIVER VALLEY

Breedlove Auditorium — UAFS Jazz Band, 7 p.m. Nov. 18.

Hardscrabble Cafe — Chris & Lolly, 5 p.m. Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.

TempleLive — Josey Scott’s Saliva, ENMY, Kossatot and RANT, 8 p.m. Nov. 15 and Troy Edwards & The Remedies 9 p.m. Nov. 15 in the Sphinx Room; Robert Kelly, 8 p.m. Nov. 16; Pop Evil, Bad Wolves, Sierra Pilot and Oni, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19; Hannah Dasher 8 p.m. Nov. 22.

801 Media Center — Moonshroom, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21, Those Pretty Wrongs, Jan. 16, 2025 and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Feb. 13, 2025.

Majestic Fort Smith — Kin Faux, Jaret Ray Reddick, and Paige Lewis, 6 p.m. Nov. 21; 42 Dugg with Yungeen Ace, Chichen P. Cartier and Audimoney, 7 p.m. Dec. 1.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Fort Smith Symphony: Holiday Cheer, 7 p.m. Dec. 7.

Choctaw Casino & Resort Grant – Dusty Slay, 7 p.m. Dec. 27; Dueling Pianos, 7 p.m. Dec. 28.

ROGERS

The Music Depot — Michael Fields Jr. & Tom Braxton, 7 p.m. Nov. 15; OmaleyB & 10:05 Sentral Band, 8 p.m. Nov. 16. Jackie Myers Trio, 8 p.m. Nov. 22.

AMP — Coming up next year: Treaty Oak Revival, RUFUS DU SOL, 7:30 p.m. April 27; SESSANTA V 2.0: Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, 8 p.m. May 2, 2025; Thomas Rhett with Tucker Wetmore & The Castellows, 7:30 p.m. June 5, 2025; “Weird Al” Yankovic with Puddles Pity Party, 8 p.m. Aug. 3, 2025.

SPRINGDALE

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays with an 8 @ 8 Showcase on Nov. 14; Dustin Vance, Nov. 21; no show Nov. 28; Shawna Blake, Dec. 5; Max Pryce, Dec. 12; Adam Bush, Dec. 19 and Home for the Holidays Special ft. Hunter Donaldson, Dec. 26.

WINSLOW

Ozark Folkways — Squirrel Jam, 5 p.m. Nov. 24.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com