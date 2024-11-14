FYI Calendar: Christmas on the Creek brings magic to downtown Springdale November 14, 2024



At The Theatre

“A Christmas Carol” — Based on the novel by Charles Dickens, the play follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge and the three spirits who come to visit and take him on a journey through past, present and future. Nov. 20-Dec. 24 at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. Tickets are available at theatre2.org/christmas-carol.

__

Read & Write

AI Your Way — This course is for grades 8-12 and dives into the world of artificial intelligence and how to use it to improve their skills in writing, research and more. Refreshments and prizes will be available for participants. 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 16 in the Shiloh Room of the Springdale Public Library. Email Ms. Jen at jjohnson@springdalelibrary.org or go to springdalelibrary.org.

Eureka Springs Writers: Poetry to Prose — Join award-winning authors Ruth C. Mitchell and Wendy Taylor Carlisle for a reading of their most recent poetry and prose. 2-3 p.m. Nov. 17 in The Willard and Pat Walker Community Room of the Fayetteville Public Library.

Pearl’s Bookclub — Pearl’s Books is finishing the year off with its last book club meeting to discuss “A Psalm for the Wild-Built” by Becky Chambers (10% off in store now until Nov. 19). Club will discuss 6-8 p.m. Nov. 19 at 28 E. Center St., Fayetteville.

We Know Whodunit Book Club — The group will be discussing “In My Dreams I Hold a Knife” by Ashley Winstead from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Springdale Public Library, 405 S. Pleasant St., Springdale.

__

Try Something New

White Moon Hike — Join the Pack Rat Outdoor Center for a casual, 2-mile out-and-back hike on the Yellow Rock Loop at Devil’s Den State Park to enjoy the light of the full moon. Participants must be 18 or older, and they must bring a headlamp and water. The group will depart from the North parking lot at Pack Rat 5 p.m. Nov. 15. 209 W. Sunbridge Drive, Fayetteville.

Explorative Dance — A guided explorative dance class in the Art and Movement Room of the Fayetteville Public Library. 6-7:15 p.m. Nov. 20 at 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville.

Pajama Party Vinyl Night — For this month’s Ozark After Dark, Ozark Beer Company is hosting a Pajama Party with a special late-night waffle pop-up by Stupid Food. Wear your favorite pajamas and bring a vinyl to play. 8-10 p.m. Nov. 22 at 109 N. Arkansas St., Rogers.

__

Out & About

5th Annual Elkins Holiday Expo — Elkins Community Network’s annual fundraiser for various programs. Event will have 25 vendors and concessions. ECN is hosting a food/toy/clothing drive for Christmas treasures, a long-time Christmas charity program for the Elkins School District. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Elkins Community Center, 162 Doolin Drive, Elkins. elkinsar.org/holidayexpo.

Christmas on the Creek — Downtown Springdale will host Christmas on the Creek from noon to 9 p.m. Nov. 30. There are lots of festive events planned for this annual celebration, including a Christmas tree lighting from 5:30-6 p.m. at Walter Turnbow Park.

Light of the Ozarks — Lights of the Ozarks will return to Fayetteville’s historic Downtown Square for the season. Starting Nov. 22, the lights are free and open to the public every night of the week until 1 a.m. through the end of December. The Lights of the Ozarks Parade will make its way through downtown Fayetteville at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5.

__

Walk & Talk Art

Second Annual Flannel and Fizz Gala — An exhibit by local artists and survivors will be showcased. Every ticket and bid helps support Monarch 61 Project’s R.I.S.E. program, an eight-week initiative dedicated to restoring power, dignity, and self-esteem to survivors of trauma and abuse. $61. 6-9 p.m. Nov. 16 Arts on Main, 415 Main Street, Van Buren. monarch61project.com.

Artist Discussion — Join Artist Jay Youngdahl as he discusses his art exhibit “What Did You Do In School Today?” that is displayed near the Lucky Day Lobby of the Fayetteville Public Library. 6-7 p.m. Nov. 20 at 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville.

“Best in Show: Pets in Contemporary Photography” — On Nov. 23, The Momentary will open Best in Show: Pets in Contemporary Photography, a photography-focused exhibition that showcases the relationship between pets and humans. themomentary.org.

Fred Derwin Memorial Gallery Show — Ozark Folkways is honoring Fred Derwin, a renowned woodworker and architect in Northwest Arkansas, with a memorial gallery show. Gallery runs through Dec. 15. Reception is 5 p.m. Nov. 22 at 22733 N. U.S. 71, Winslow.

“150 Years of Companionship” — Eureka Springs Historical Museum’s newest temporary exhibit showcases the pets, strays, curious critters and working animals who made their mark on the history of Eureka Springs. Museum is open 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and closed on Sunday. Exhibit runs through December at 95 S. Main St., Eureka Springs.

__

Take The Kids

Pups and Pages — Join the Springdale Public Library for an opportunity for the kids to practice their reading skills with a furry friend. Therapy dogs will visit kids in the children’s section. 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 16 at 405 S. Pleasant St., Springdale.

The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System — TheaterWorksUSA family musical lands at the Jones Center. An opportunity for families to get to watch their favorite characters from the book and TV series explore space. 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at 922 E. Emma Ave., Springdale. Tickets are $10 ($8 for members) and available at thejonescenter.net/famjam.

Fall on the Farm — Fall-favorite activities include a corn maze, a 6-acre barnyard play area and more. Hours in November: 3-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. McGarrah Farms Rivercrest Orchard, 2991 S. Dead Horse Mountain Road, Fayetteville. Tickets at rivercrestorchard.com/fallfestival.

Oh, Christmas Tree — Rogers Historical Museum will host its 24th annual holiday open house “Oh, Christmas Tree” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Holiday crafts, a letter to Santa station and refreshments will be available. Santa will be reading Clement Moore’s “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” at 1 p.m., followed by a Christmas carol sing-along. 313 S. Second St., Rogers.

__

For the Fur Friends

Dog Pawty — Calling all golden retrievers and golden retriever mixes! Good Dog Cafe is having a dog pawty from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at 2640 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville. A limited food and drink menu will be available during the entire event.

__

At The Movies

Meet and Mingle — No movie here, but the event, put on by NWA Film Club, is an opportunity for movie lovers/makers to talk about movies. Whether you love romcoms, sleazy b-horror films or you are a filmmaker, everyone is welcome to come and mingle. 2-4 p.m. Nov. 17 at Fayetteville Beer Works, 2649 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville.

__

Get Crafty!

Sewing Class — Join instructors at the Fayetteville Public Library for a class on sewing your own card holder. Materials are provided. Class is for ages 16 and older. 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 16 in the Art and Movement Room. Registration is required at faylib.org.

Japanese Floral Arranging — An immersive course on Ikebana, often referred to as “the way of flowers or making flowers come alive.” Noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 17 at Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville. Tickets are $45 ($35 for members) and available at bgozarks.ticketapp.org/portal/product/155.

Timber Framing Workshop — Week-long workshop in partnership with the Heartwood School, the national Timber Framers Guild and the National Center for Preservation Technology and Training. The course will provide hands-on instruction in timber frame repairs as part of the restoration of the Colburn Barn. Nov. 17-23. historiccanehillar.org or (479) 824-4455 ext. 1.

__

Hear It Here

VOICES — The premiere vocal jazz ensemble at the University of Arkansas, will perform works by Gershwin, Jacob Collier, Pentatonix, Hoagy Carmichael and more in The Willard and Pat Walker Community Room of the Fayetteville Public Library. 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville.

Rodney Perry — Comedian Rodney Perry, known for co-hosting competitive TV shows like “Who’s Got Jokes” or BETʼs “MoʼNique Show” is coming to the Starr Theater at The Walton Arts Center. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Tickets are $25-$35 and available at waltonartscenter.org.

Mountain Street Stage — Come join the Fayetteville Public Library for a one-man show from Mountain Sam highlighting the stories and songs of Appalachia. 2-4 p.m. Nov. 24 in The Willard and Pat Walker Community Room. 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville.

__

Eat & Drink

Merry Mingle Kick-off Party — Event kicks off the Festival of Trees event at Mount Sequoyah. An evening filled with holiday cheer, music, light snacks, drinks and Christmas trees. 5-7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Millar Lodge. 150 North Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. Tickets are $25 and available at mountsequoyah.org.

Pinpoint Pop-up — This event is part of Mount Sequoyah’s Festival of Trees series. Each $35 ticket includes two cocktails prepared by Bo Counts, Pinpoint’s owner and mixologist. DJ Odeon Collective will be there to get everyone into the Christmas cheer with holiday music. 5-7 p.m Nov. 21 at Millar Lodge. mountsequoyah.org.

Hot Cocoa on the Plaza — Drop in anytime from 5 to 6 p.m. Nov. 22 at the plaza in front of the Fayetteville Public Library to grab a free cup of hot cocoa.

Gusano’s Pizza Trivia Night — Every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. at Gusano’s Pizza, 1267 N. Steamboat Drive. Food and beverage specials after 4 p.m.

Wine Tasting — $15 for four 3-ounce pours. Each week the cafe chooses four natural wines to showcase in their tasting. Every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at The Meteor Cafe, 417 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville.

— Dustin Staggs

features@nwaonline.com