FYI Calendar: Fred Derwin Memorial Gallery Show honors renowned woodworker and architect with gallery show November 8, 2024



At The Theatre

Dr. Seuss’ “How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” — Max the Dog narrates while the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos. Nov. 12-17 at Baum Walker Hall at the Walton Arts Center. Tickets are $42-$83 and available at waltonartscenter.org.

“A Christmas Carol” — Based on the novel by Charles Dickens, the play follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge and the three spirits who come to visit and take him on a journey through past, present and future. Nov. 20-Dec. 24 at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. Tickets are available at theatre2.org/christmas-carol.

__

Read & Write

Book Talk — Author Kenneth C. Barnes for a special talk about his new history book: “Mob Rule in the Ozarks – The Missouri and North Arkansas Railroad Strike 1921-1923”. Join the library’s freshly renovated annex meeting space 1 p.m. Nov. 8 at 186 Spring St., Eureka Springs.

A Conversation with Marlene Johnson — Author of “Rise to the Challenge,” Marlene Johnson talks about writing her memoir. 2-4 p.m. Nov. 10 in The Willard and Pat Walker Community Room of the Fayetteville Public Library.

Writers Night — An evening to chat and connect with other local writers. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at 28 E. Center St., Fayetteville.

AI Your Way — This course is for grades 8-12 and dives into the world of artificial intelligence and how to use it to improve their skills in writing, research and more. Refreshments and prizes will be available for participants. 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 16 in the Shiloh Room of the Springdale Public Library. Email Ms. Jen at jjohnson@springdalelibrary.org or go to springdalelibrary.org.

__

Try Something New

World War II Trivia — Part of Puritan Coffee and Beer’s trivia series. 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at 205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville.

Drawing for Beginners — A beginner’s pencil drawing workshop that will cover the basic principles, tools and techniques of drawing. 2-4 p.m. Nov. 10 in the Art and Movement Room of the Fayetteville Public Library.

White Moon Hike — Join the Pack Rat Outdoor Center for a casual, 2-mile out-and-back hike on the Yellow Rock Loop at Devil’s Den State Park to enjoy the light of the full moon. Participants must be 18 or older, and they must bring a headlamp and water. The group will depart from the North parking lot at Pack Rat 5 p.m. Nov. 15. 209 W. Sunbridge Drive, Fayetteville.

__

Out & About

Second Saturday Vintage Street Market — Explore vintage apparel, home decor, gifts, and more from 20+ local vintage vendors, artisans and food makers. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 9 at Dirtbag Vintage and Thrift Shop, 407 N. College Ave., Fayetteville.

5th Annual Elkins Holiday Expo — Elkins Community Network’s annual fundraiser for various programs. Event will have 25 vendors and concessions. ECN is hosting a food/toy/clothing drive for Christmas treasures, a long-time Christmas charity program for the Elkins School District. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Elkins Community Center, 162 Doolin Drive, Elkins. elkinsar.org/holidayexpo.

__

Walk & Talk Art

Art Reception with Claire Pongonis — A closing reception for Claire Pongonis’ art. Beer and snacks will be available. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 8 at Columbus House Brewery, 701 W. North St., Fayetteville.

“American Sunrise” — Guided by three themes, Indigenous Futurism, Place, and Kinship. Opening on Nov. 9, the show will feature a range of innovative and technically mastered mediums including basketry, beadwork, paintings, photography and pottery. Exhibit is free to attend at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville.

Fred Derwin Memorial Gallery Show — Ozark Folkways is honoring Fred Derwin, a renowned woodworker and architect in Northwest Arkansas, with a memorial gallery show. Gallery runs from Nov. 15-Dec. 15. Reception is 5 p.m. Nov. 22 at 22733 N. U.S. 71, Winslow.

“150 Years of Companionship” — Eureka Springs Historical Museum’s newest temporary exhibit celebrates the 50th anniversary of Good Shepherd Humane Society (GSHS). The exhibit showcases the pets, strays, curious critters and working animals who made their mark on the history of Eureka Springs. Exhibit runs through December at 95 S. Main St., Eureka Springs.

__

Take The Kids

Pups and Pages — Join the Springdale Public Library for an opportunity for the kids to practice their reading skills with a furry friend. Therapy dogs will visit kids in the children’s section. 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 16 at 405 S. Pleasant St., Springdale.

The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System — TheaterWorksUSA family musical lands at the Jones Center. An opportunity for families to get to watch their favorite characters from the book and TV series explore space. 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at 922 E. Emma Ave., Springdale. Tickets are $10 ($8 for members) and available at thejonescenter.net/famjam.

Fall on the Farm — Fall-favorite activities include a corn maze, a 6-acre barnyard play area and more. Hours in November: 3-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. McGarrah Farms Rivercrest Orchard, 2991 S. Dead Horse Mountain Road, Fayetteville. Tickets at rivercrestorchard.com/fallfestival.

__

For the Fur Friends

Karaoke for Canines — Benefits WarHawk PTSD Service Dogs. $35 tickets include dinner, 2 drink tickets and access to the raffle and auction. Entertainment for the evening will be karaoke, Tee-Time Northwest Arkansas golf and other special surprises. 6-10:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at Arkansas Air and Military Museum, 4290 S. School Ave., Fayetteville. eventbrite.com

Cuddles and Coffee — Hype Coffee is hosting their 2nd ever dog adoption event with the Fayetteville Animal Shelter to raise money and waive the adoption fees for all the dogs in their shelter. Hype will also be serving refreshments. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 10 at 1641 W. 15th St., Fayetteville.

Autumn Tails — Fall scavenger hunts for the pets every Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center.

__

At The Movies

“Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” — Join the Arkansas Cinema Society at the Fayetteville Public Library for a screening of “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles,” the perfect comedy about holiday travel mishaps, just in time for Thanksgiving. 2-5 p.m. Nov. 9 in The Willard and Pat Walker Community Room. 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville.

Teen Lounge Theater — Teens are invited to a free screening of “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” rated PG-13. 2-4 p.m. Nov. 9 in the Teen Library section of the Fayetteville Public Library.

Meet and Mingle — No movie here, but the event is an opportunity for movie lovers/makers to talk about movies. Whether you love romcoms, sleazy b-horror films or you are a filmmaker, everyone is welcome to come and mingle. 2-4 p.m. Nov. 17 at Fayetteville Beer Works, 2649 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville.

__

Get Crafty!

Sewing Class — Join instructors at the Fayetteville Public Library for a class on sewing your own card holder. Materials are provided. Class is for ages 16 and older. 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 16 in the Art and Movement Room. Registration is required at faylib.org.

Timber Framing Workshop — Week-long workshop in partnership with the Heartwood School, the national Timber Framers Guild and the National Center for Preservation Technology and Training. The course will provide hands-on instruction in timber frame repairs as part of the restoration of the Colburn Barn. Nov. 17-23. historiccanehillar.org or (479) 824-4455 ext. 1.

__

Hear It Here

An Evening with Jane Fonda and Mary Steenburgen — A conversation between Academy Award-winning actor, author, and activist Jane Fonda and songwriter, Golden Globe, and Academy Award-winning actor Mary Steenburgen. 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. Tickets are $30 ($25 for members) and are available at crystalbridges.org.

University of Arkansas World Music Ensemble — The U of A World Music Ensemble will perform at 6 p.m. Nov 12 in The Willard and Pat Walker Community Room of the Fayetteville Public Library.

__

Eat & Drink

Vegan Tamale Cooking Class and Lunch — Each person will hand-make a dozen tamales to take and steam at home. Participants will also prepare sides and sauces while learning how to incorporate proteins and nutrition into their vegan meals. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in Young Lodge at Mount Sequoyah. 150 N Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. $65 per person at mountsequoyah.org.

Cookbook Swap — Bring in your gently used cookbooks to swap with others in the community. Feel free to bookmark your favorite recipes beforehand. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at the Shiloh Room of the Springdale Public Library.

Merry Mingle Kick-off Party — Event kicks off the Festival of Trees event at Mount Sequoyah. An evening filled with holiday cheer, music, light snacks, drinks and Christmas trees. 5-7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Millar Lodge. 150 North Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. Tickets are $25 and available at mountsequoyah.org.

Gusano’s Pizza Trivia Night — Every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. at Gusano’s Pizza, 1267 N. Steamboat Drive. Food and beverage specials after 4 p.m.

Wine Tasting — $15 for four 3-ounce pours. Each week the cafe chooses four natural wines to showcase in their tasting. Every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at The Meteor Cafe, 417 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville.

— Dustin Staggs

features@nwaonline.com