LIVE! A Music Calendar: Rateliff closes AMP season, Barrett Baber opens West Street Live, Callaway brings back Broadway November 1, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



Liz Callaway in Fayetteville

Hailed as the “voice of a generation,” Liz Callaway brings a bit of Broadway to TheatreSquared.

Callaway’s Broadway & Beyond performance features songs from the Broadway shows in which she has starred, including “Baby,” “Cats” alongside songs from her recording career and movies like the 1997 animated film, “Anastasia.”

Callaway’s four cabaret-style performances are set for 8 p.m. Nov. 7 and 8, and at 2 and 9 p.m. Nov. 9. Tickets are $50-$70 at tix.theatre2.org.

Halloween at TempleLive

Dress up and show out for Rock-Or-Treat in The Sphinx Club at TempleLive on Halloween night. The Idioms, Green Gar, Slow Blade, The Dryline and She Hates Me Not kick off live music at 8 p.m. Oct. 31 for the all ages event. Doors open at 7 p.m. The funniest, scariest and best duo costumes will get prizes which include a $100 tattoo gift certificate, gift cards to local restaurants and concert tickets.

Admission is $15. See templelive.com for more information and ticket links.

Barrett Baber opens West Street Live

Barrett Baber will kick off the 2024-25 West Street Live Series at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at Walton Arts Center. After receiving the coveted four-chair turn on the ninth season of NBC’s “The Voice,” the Arkansas native has established himself as an artist and a songwriter on the rise, according to a press release from the Walton Arts Center.

Baber is well known in the Nashville songwriting world with multiple cuts and a certified Platinum single recorded by artist Cody Johnson. After spending several years solely focused on “writing for cuts,” Baber began releasing his own music again in 2024.

West Street Live is presented by Neal Pendergraft and features the best singer/songwriters of today in an intimate, listening room setting. Cabaret seating is $55 and tiered seating is $35. Purchase tickets by visiting waltonartscenter.org, by calling (479) 443-5600 weekdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. weekday.

BENTONVILLE

The Momentary — Megan Moroney, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025; FreshGrass, May 16-17, 2025.

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Taylor Deraynged and Red Echo, 8 p.m. Nov. 1; Taylor Party, 8 p.m. Nov. 2; Simply Seger, 8 p.m. Nov. 8; Benjamin Del Shreve, 8 p.m. Nov. 9; Hollywood Riot, 8 p.m. Nov. 16; Anthony Gomes, 8 p.m. Nov. 30.

Crystal Bridges Museum of Art — Candlelight Jazz with Champian Fulton Trio, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20.

Undercroft Bar — Jeff Gray & Forte Quintet, 7 p.m. every Tuesday.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Gotahold Brewing — Brandy Lee, 6 p.m. Nov. 1; The Mountain Gypsies, 5 p.m. Nov. 2; Mick Byrd, 5 p.m. Nov. 9; Messerole and Collins, 5 p.m. Nov. 15; Bryan Copeland, 5 p.m. Nov. 16; Git in the Truck, 5 p.m. Nov. 22; Common Roots, 5 p.m. Nov. 29; Some Guy Named Robb, 5 p.m. Nov. 30; David Loving, 5 p.m. Dec. 7, Woven, 7 p.m. Dec. 14; Santino Tomasetti, 5 p.m. Dec. 21; Wyly Bigger, 5 p.m. Dec. 28; King Size Bluegrass, 5 p.m. Dec. 29; Rebecca Jed, 6 p.m. Dec. 31.

Rowdy Beaver Den — Bluegrass Brunch with Mountain Alice, 1-4 p.m. every Sunday; Gary & Benji, 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Alex Hawf Revue, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

FAYETTEVILLE

Nomad’s Trailside — Another Arkansas Punk Show with Thoughts on Bowling, The Placeholders, The Gumdrops, 7 p.m. Nov. 2; Roxie & The Moon King, Charlie Mellinger and Sam Clanton, 8 p.m. Nov. 8; Banjo Brunch, 10:30 a.m. Nov. 10; NEST, Pig Sticker and Pool, 7 p.m. Nov. 20.

Walton Arts Center — Barret Baber, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1; Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls, Dec. 3; Jonathan Kreisberg, Dec. 6; René Marie, Jan. 31, 2025; Classic Albums Live: “Abbey Road,” Feb. 7; Billy Stritch and Gabrielle Stravelli: Mel & Ellla Swing!, Feb. 15; The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Feb. 18; Matt Wilson’s Good Trouble Quintet, March 8. LOL @ WAC: The Second City: 65th Anniversary Show, April 1, 2025; An Evening with David Sedaris, April 24, 2025.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Happy Hour with Oreo Blue, 6 p.m. and Ty Myers, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 1 (sold out); Lucero with The Vandoliers, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 2; Jack Blocker with Taylor Smith, 6 p.m. Nov. 6; Pokey LaFarge, 8 p.m. Nov. 7; Happy Hour Concert with Full House at 6 p.m. and Tripp St. Liberosis Tour with Crawdad Sniper, 8 p.m. Nov. 9; Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band with Nolan Taylor, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 9; Moonsong & Jess Harp Band, 8 p.m. Nov. 10; Godspeed You! Black Emperor with Alan Sparhawk (sold out), 8 p.m. Nov. 12; Bendigo Fletcher with Sugadaisy, 8 p.m. Nov. 14; No Vacancy + Leah & the Mojo Dr’s at 6 p.m. and Gypsy at 9 p.m. Nov. 15; Covington Creek & Ozark Riviera with The New School Rock Band, 8 p.m. Nov. 16; Snooper with Cabo Boing & The Phlegms, Nov. 17; Jake Xerxes Fussell, 8 p.m. Nov. 19.

JJ’s Live — Be Our Guest: The Disney DJ Night, 7 p.m. Nov. 1; Therapuss Live with Jake Shane, 8 p.m. Nov. 3 (sold out); The Fab Four: The Ulitimate Tribute, Nov. 6; Marauda, Nov. 7; That Mexican OT, Nov. 9 and 10 (sold out); King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Nov. 13 (sold out); El Alfa: El Mejor del Planeta, Nov. 21; DJ Pauly D, Nov. 22.

Fayetteville Public Library — University of Arkansas Jazz Combos, 5 p.m. Nov. 5.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays with Alisha Pattillo, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Faulkner Performing Arts Center — PUBLIQuartet, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31, 2025; Comedian Mike Paramore, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, 2025.

TheatreSquared — Liz Callaway’s “Broadway and Beyond,” 8 p.m. Nov. 7 & 8, and at 2 & 9 p.m. Nov. 9.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Cipha Sounds, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1 & Nov. 2; Nick Griffin, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8 & 9; Pablo Francisco, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 & 16; Adam Minnick, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 22 & 23; Scott White, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29 & 30; Bobcat Goldwait, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 & 6 p.m. Dec. 7; Jodi White, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 & 6:30 and 9 p.m. Dec. 14; Kevin Nealon, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19, 6 and 8:45 p.m. Dec. 20 & Dec. 21.

RIVER VALLEY

Heroes — The Weeping Gate, 9 p.m. Oct. 30; Rocky Horror Pickin’ Show, 8 p.m. Oct. 31; Rhythm Coalition, 8 p.m. Nov. 1.

TempleLive — Rock-Or-Treat featuring Green Gar, Slow Blade, The Dryline, She Hates Me Not and The Idioms, 8 p.m. Oct. 31; Josey Scott’s Saliva, ENMY, Kossatot and RANT, 8 p.m. Nov. 15 and Troy Edwards & The Remedies 9 p.m. Nov. 15 in the Sphinx Room; Robert Kelly, 8 p.m. Nov. 16; Pop Evil, Bad Wolves, Sierra Pilot and Oni, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19; Hannah Dasher 8 p.m. Nov. 22; Morrigan’s Embrace with No One and Stone Creeper, 8 p.m. Nov. 23; Gallowwalker with GauntletBand and Plurodon, 8 p.m. Nov. 29; Rhyan Besco w/ beem! and Trevor Phelps, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30; Lonestar, 8 p.m. Dec. 6; Michael Carbonaro, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13.

801 Media Center — Moonshroom, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21, Those Pretty Wrongs, Jan. 16, 2025 and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Feb. 13, 2025.

Majestic Fort Smith — Stoney LaRue, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1; Kin Faux, Jaret Ray Reddick, and Paige Lewis, 6 p.m. Nov. 21; 42 Dugg with Yungeen Ace, Chichen P. Cartier and Audimoney, 7 p.m. Dec. 1; Big Head Todd & the Monsters, 7 p.m. April 15, 2025.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Joe Gatto’s “Let’s Get Into It” featuring Mark Jigarjian, 7 p.m. Nov. 10; Holiday Cheer, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Romantic Journeys with Ryan Robinson, 7 p.m. March 1, 2025; ‘Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone’ in Concert, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025.

Cherokee Casino Pocola — Pecos and the Rooftops, 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

Choctaw Casino & Resort Grant – Pecos & The Rooftops, 8 p.m. Nov. 9; Dusty Slay, 7 p.m. Dec. 27; Dueling Pianos, 7 p.m. Dec. 28.

Alma Performing Arts Center — Shane & Shane, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9.

ROGERS

The Music Depot — AP Electric Band, 7 p.m. Nov. 1; Casii Stephan, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2; OBS Blues Jam, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7; Blue City Limits, 8 p.m. Nov. 8; Michael Fields Jr & Tom Braxton, 7 p.m. Nov. 15; Jokes on Us with Brittany Wright and Nic Ferrell, 8 p.m. Nov. 16; Jackie Myers Trio, 8 p.m. Nov. 22.

AMP — SESSANTA V 2.0: Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, 8 p.m. May 2, 2025; Thomas Rhett with Tucker Wetmore & The Castellows, 7:30 p.m. June 5, 2025; “Weird Al” Yankovic with Puddles Pity Party, 8 p.m. Aug. 3, 2025.

Rogers Convention Center — Silkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens presents American Railroad, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12.

SPRINGDALE

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays with Richard Douglas Jones, Nov. 7; 8 @ 8 Showcase on Nov. 14; Dustin Vance, Nov. 21; no show Nov. 28; Shawna Blake, Dec. 5; Max Pryce, Dec. 12; Adam Bush, Dec. 19 and Home for the Holidays Special ft. Hunter Donaldson, Dec. 26.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com