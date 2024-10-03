FYI Calendar: Puppets In The Park returns with family friendly shows October 3, 2024

At The Theatre

“The Revolutionists” — Presented by the Department of Theatre at the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, this new play is about four very real women who lived boldly in France during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Global Campus, 2 E. Center St., Fayetteville. Tickets at theatre.uark.edu.

“No Country for Old Mensches” — The 2024 Northwest Arkansas Gridiron Show will take place Oct. 11 and 12 at the Medium, 214 S. Main St. Springdale. The annual spoof of the year’s news events is written and performed by local journalists and journalism students. Tickets are $33 and $38. nwagridiron.com.

“I Haunt You” — An original play, ghost story and seated entertainment experience embellished with dancing, costumes and a bit of fright. BYOB and limited seating. General admission is $47. Performing 7-9:30 p.m. through Nov. 30. Melonlight Ballroom, Eureka Springs.

__

Read & Write

Memoir Class and Workshop — Queerness and The Spirit with Jane V. Blunschi. A workshop, where participants will read and discuss contemporary poetry to craft their own personal narrative pieces. 3-6 p.m. Oct. 6 in the Parker Hall at Mount Sequoyah Center. Tickets at mountsequoyah.org/events.

We Know Whodunit Book Club — The club will be discussing “Murder in G Major” by Alexia Gordon from 6-7 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Springdale Public Library, 405 S. Pleasant St.

__

Try Something New

Halloween Climbing Competition — “Witch” way to the top? There’s a category for everyone at Boulders and Brews Halloween Climbing Competition, whether you’re a beginner or an elite climber. Costumes are encouraged. $55-$70 per person. Oct. 5. To view the itinerary and sign up, visit bouldersandbrews.com.

Pumpcculent Workshop — Botanical Garden’s Director of Horticulture, Berni Kurz will guide participants through the making of a pumpkin succulent. $50 for members or $60 for non-members. 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at 4703 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville.

__

Out & About

The Junk Ranch — Three days of live music, tin type photographer, tasty treats and vendor booths. $20 admission for Thursday through Saturday or $10 admission for one day. Kids under 12 get in free. Oct. 4-5 at 11195 Centerpoint Church Road Washington, Prairie Grove. thejunkranch.net.

Puppets in the Park — After a year off in observance of Hank Kaminsky’s passing, Puppets in the Park is back with their 16th annual Puppets in the Park festival. The event includes puppet making workshops, storytelling play with hand puppets, as well as family friendly shows of all kinds by local and regional puppeteers. This year in addition to the parade, there will be performances from 7 artists. 12:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Lower Ramble. For the full performance schedule and more information, go to theartexp.org/events.

Mad Hatter Ball: Enchanted Forest — What fantastical forest creature or mystical dweller will you choose to embody? Music by TESTUBE with a dance floor. Prizes in various categories await those with the most captivating headdress, so dress to impress. 5-9 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Crescent Hotel and Spa. Tickets at essa-art.org/

__

Walk & Talk Art

Inaugural Art Fair Festival — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art celebrates craftspeople alongside music and cuisine, with artists from across the country. Oct. 4-6 outdoors on the Crystal Bridges Art Trail. crystalbridges.org

Art Walk — Downtown Eureka Spring’s last first Saturday Art Walk and Expedition of the season is October 5. Explore the participating galleries and shops, collect your unique art postcard with your “art passport” and get it stamped at each location. visiteurekasprings.com/event.

KaniniFest — The Momentary’s first-ever KaniniFest is a one-act play festival that will include three days of plays and immersive performances, dance workshops, drum circles, art installations, and more. Free. Oct. 11-13. themomentary.org

The Timeless Canvas: A Century of Mary Talbert — The Golden Creatives invite participants to view the premiere of a documentary by students from Don Tyson School of Innovation. The film celebrates the life of Mary Talbert, 100-year-old artist who is still actively creating. 2-4 p.m. Oct. 13 at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. thegoldencreatives.com.

Ozark Folk Art Paintings of Essie Ward — The Historic Cane Hill Gallery will display a selection of Ward’s work until Oct. 26. The gallery is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Visit historiccanehillar.org.

Our Art — The exhibition includes 105 pieces by 87 Northwest Arkansas visual artists representing 20 cities and the diverse communities of the region. Exhibit is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. until Oct. 27. Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville.

__

Take The Kids

Family Night at the Museum — Free evening with the University Museum Collections’ open house, a scavenger hunt, snacks and crafts. 5-8 p.m. Oct. 4 at 2471 N. Hatch Ave., Fayetteville.

Beginning Hip Hop Dance Class — Rooted Movement Collective is bringing hip hop to the Springdale Public Library. Students in grades 4-7 will learn the foundations of hip hop dance in hopes of building lifelong confidence and social skills. 4:15-5:45 p.m. Oct. 7 at 405 S. Pleasant St., Springdale. Register at calendar.springdalelibrary.org.

Fall on the Farm — Fall-favorite activities include a corn maze, a 6-acre barnyard play area and more. Hours in October and November: 3-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. McGarrah Farms Rivercrest Orchard, 2991 S. Dead Horse Mountain Road, Fayetteville. Tickets at rivercrestorchard.com/fallfestival.

Trike Theater Fall Classes — Programs are tailored for children of all ages, designed to foster creativity, build confidence, and enhance performance skills through November. See the programs by age groups at triketheatre.org.

__

For the Fur Friends

Autumn Tails — Fall scavenger hunts for the pets every Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center.

__

At The Movies

Horror and Suspense Short Films — A viewing of a series of horror and suspense short films created by Arkansas directors. Stick around after the screening for a conversation with some of the featured directors. 2-4:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Fayetteville Public Library.

Movies on the Mountain — Grab your lawn chair and watch this showing of “The Parent Trap” in Cottage Circle at Mount Sequoyah. In addition, participants can enjoy the evening with popcorn, candy, sodas and a donation-based bar. $5 per ticket. Kids get in free. 7:30-10 p.m. Oct. 11 at 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville.

__

Get Crafty!

Handbuilding Haunted Houses and Creepy Clay Castles Workshop — In this two-hour workshop, participants ages 8 and up will create haunted houses and creepy castles using handbuilding techniques. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Community Creative Center, 505 W. Spring St., Fayetteville.

Pottery on the Patio — This family friendly event will include live music, ice cream and pottery wheel throwing. Free. 3:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Walton Arts Center’s Nadine Baum Studios.

NWA Arts, Crafts & Drafts Hangout — Participants can hang out, drink and create what they want. Bring your own art supplies. Live music starts at 5:30 p.m. Event is 6-8 p.m. Oct. 9 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse and Bar. 3980 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville.

Crafternoon: One Square at a Time — Blank pages can be overwhelming for even the most experienced artists, but what if, instead, the page was divided into small squares and the only task was to fill each square with a single element? Artist, illustrator, and author Lisa Congdon finds this process so freeing that she returns to it again and again. Join Congdon for Crafternoon 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Springdale Public Library.

__

Hear It Here

Nurse Blake: Shock Advised Tour — Nurse Blake shares new stories with a comedic twist of the ins and outs of being a nurse. Tickets: $35-$84.50. 8 p.m. Oct. 6 at Baum Walker Hall at the Walton Arts Center. waltonartscenter.org.

The Most Neglected Civil War General — Join Pea Ridge Military Park guide Kerry Jones as he gives an informative lecture about Samuel Ryan Curtis, the most important military figure in the Trans-Mississippi during the Civil War. 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Fayetteville Public Library.

__

Eat & Drink

Prime Rib Dinner — A Friday night series hosted by Mount Sequoyah and Fire and Lightning Catering. Enjoy yard games and relax on the front porch before cheering on the Razorbacks. In addition to the full-course meal, there will be a donation bar featuring cocktails, beer, and wine. Tickets are $25-$40. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 4 at Parker Hall, Mount Sequoyah.

Gusano’s Pizza Trivia Night — Every Wednesday from 7-9pm at Gusano’s Pizza, 1267 N. Steamboat Drive. Food and beverage specials after 4pm.

Wine Tasting — $15 for four 3 ounce pours. Each week the cafe chooses four natural wines to showcase in their tasting. Every Thursday from 5-8pm at The Meteor Cafe, 417 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville.

Nightmare on Block Street — This immersive Halloween cocktail pop-up bar has haunted decor, themed cocktails, exclusive brews, tasty treats and pinball machines. Ages 21 and up only. Through November 2. Opens at 4 p.m. Pinpoint, 23 Block Ave. Fayetteville.

— Dustin Staggs

features@nwaonline.com