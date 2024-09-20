A light suit is a great addition to any man’s closet September 20, 2024

Q. You mostly write about dark suits. I don’t need any for my work and do not often attend funerals (I hope). It seems like a lighter colored suit would be my best choice for my next purchase. Why am I wrong?

A. You are not wrong . . . or at least not necessarily. I would not suggest a man’s only suit be a light color, however, there are indeed many medium and lighter shades that can be very handsome for a suit. I recently went to an event, where two men stood out from the crowd in the nicest way because they were wearing light-colored suits. Such a small change made such a big difference.

You can elevate your wardrobe by choosing a well-tailored light-colored suit, adding sophistication and color to your look. Whether you opt for a solid color, a subtle tweed, a tiny pattern, or a bolder plaid, each style has its own polished look. As you mentioned, certain business settings call for a darker suit, but a light suit can be ideal for dressy and casual occasions, offering versatility and style, making it a great addition to any man’s closet.

Light brown is the best color for a light suit. It includes the lightest off-white, ivory, sand, beige, tan, and camel-colors. The look is subtle and smart and not so unusual that it looks strange. It can be dressed “up” with all types of dressy accessories or dressed “down” with more casual items. Light brown and medium-brown suits work well mixed with ties in darker browns or black, and shirts in white, yellow, and almost every shade of blue.

Light gray is the second choice for a classic light suit. It works well when combined with darker gray, with black, white, pink, blues, and even with small doses of light purple. A light gray suit always looks great with a white shirt or also works with a dark gray-and-white striped shirt. A pearl gray suit contrasts nicely with a blue shirt and a tie that combines any of these colors.

Light blue is another option, but it is not quite as safe a choice. While it certainly works beautifully in a sport coat, a powder blue suit might come across as looking like a high school kid dressed for his prom. If you do decide on light blue, I suggest you not go as light as you might with the first two.

The coming fall season offers many opportunities to get dressed up, whether it’s for a wedding, a Mediterranean cruise, or a smart dinner out. You can be well turned out and comfortable at the same time, thanks to lightweight wool fabrics, or cool cotton blends with the helpful addition of a little stretch. Although the season for cotton seersucker has passed, it is another of the classic ways to enjoy a light blue suit.

One way to add interest to your look is by introducing both contrast and color-coordination in the shirts and/or ties I mentioned that pair with your light suit. Another refined look is the exact opposite, staying with one-color family for your entire combination; either all browns (remembering that off-white and ivory are the lightest shades of brown), all grays, or all blues, just different shades. You can even follow up with a shirt that is a stripe of white-and-that-color or all white (because white is the exception, it doesn’t count as a color).

Two final considerations to ensure the best look:

After going to the effort of finding a handsome light suit, do not try to cut corners by skipping the fine points of tailoring. Have the jacket’s sleeves and the trousers altered by a good tailor so they fit you perfectly. Another mistake is not knowing which buttons to fasten. Either wear your two-button jacket unbuttoned and open, or button only the top button – never the bottom one.

Because a light-colored suit is very eye-catching, be sure to cut back on the number of attention-grabbing accessories. Don’t add too many noticeable touches in your tie, shirt, pocket square, shoes, and jewelry. You want to be noticed in a positive way for how tastefully you dress and how smart you look.

Please send your men’s dress and grooming questions and comments to MALE CALL: Lois.Fenton@prodigy.net