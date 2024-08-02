FYI Calendar: Beat the heat with Washington County Historical Society’s Ice Cream Social August 2, 2024

At The Theatre

“The Player King” — produced by The Arkansas Classical Theatre. Before a new theatre company emerges in 2025, its founders and directors offer a preview of coming attractions with a one-person performance piece. Free. 7 p.m. Aug. 2. University of Arkansas’ Global Campus Theatre on the Fayetteville Square.

“Rent” — Produced by Arkansas Public Theatre, 8 p.m. Aug. 8; 2 and 8 p.m. Aug. 10; 2 p.m. Aug. 11 at The Medium in Springdale. Email manager@arkansaspublictheatre.org for ticket information.

Auditions — For the Arkansas Public Theatre production of “Tootsie,” 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12, Arkansas Arts Academy in Rogers. Audition packet at arkansaspublictheatre.org.

“A Raisin in the Sun” — begins Aug. 21 with shows at 2 and 7:30 p.m., TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. theatre2.org.

“Hamilton” — Aug. 16-25, Baum Walker Hall at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Tickets are $139-$199. waltonartscenter.org.

__

Read & Write

Book Talk at Night — “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” by Ocean Vuong. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 Fayetteville Public Library.

Young at Heart — Adult Book Club, August discussion of The Compound by S.A. Bodeen 6-7 p.m. Aug. 7 Bentonville Public Library.

Books and Brews Book Club — 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 5. Ozark Beer Company, Rogers.

Books and Brews — Discussion of “True Biz” by Sara Novic 6-7 p.m. Aug. 7. Flyway Brewing Company, Fayetteville.

Poetry Reading – “Flyways” with Suzanne Underwood Rhodes and George Sloan 2-3 p.m. Aug. 11 Fayetteville Public Library.

NWA Book Fest – 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 17 Fayetteville Town Center.

__

Try Something New

Friday Pottery Wheel Date Night — Learn a new skill together with your partner, friend or family member. $48 per person. Ages 18 and up. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Community Creative Center.

Social Hour: Dance Professionals — Opportunities to connect with local and visiting dance companies. 10 a.m. Aug. 5, Momentary in Bentonville. Free. Register at tickettailor.com.

Exploring your family history — Monthly class exploring areas of genealogical research, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 6. Free. Fort Smith Library, main branch.

A Front Porch Evening – Hosted by Homegrown Tales, a bi-monthly storytelling program. Harry Thomason will read from his book “Brother Dog.” Following the reading will be a book signing. 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at Brews in Eureka Springs.

Ballroom Dance Basics — Learn ballroom dance, including waltz, cha-cha and swing. 6-7:15 p.m. Aug 8. Fayetteville Public Library.

YOLO: Money Moves — This two part session teaches fundamentals of personal finance, budgeting, debt management and saving for retirement as a working artist. 6 p.m. Aug. 8 and 22 at the Medium in Springdale. Free. Register at tickettailor.com.

Sunday Reset | Mindful Flow — Mindful yoga flow for all levels. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 11 in the RODE House at the Momentary in Bentonville.

__

Out & About

Weekend Starts Series — An art-infused series of Friday evening “compact creativity festivals” that will take place in the Lower Ramble. Free and open to all ages. 5-7 p.m. Aug. 7.

Warbird Weekend — Aug. 4, Arkansas Air and Military Museum in Fayetteville. arkansasairmilitary.com.

Tontitown Grape Festival — Aug. 6-10, 2479 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville. Free admission and entertainment. See schedule for more tontitowngrapefestival.com/schedule.

Fayetteville Farmers Market – 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 7 a.m. 2 p.m. Saturdays at Fayetteville Downtown Square and Gardens.

__

Walk & Talk Art

Downtown Springdale Mural Tour — Self led. Can be enjoyed at any time by bicycle, on foot or car. Features works by Jason Jones, Octavio Logo, Anushka Erickson, Carol Counce, Mary Beth Breshears and more. downtownspringdale.org

“Dust, Drought, and Dreams Gone Dry: The Dust Bowl and Great Depression” — Through Aug. 31; museum hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. Free with regular admission ($4-$8). 783-7841, fortsmithmuseum.org.

__

Take The Kids

Priceless Nights — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Pay what you wish. amazeum.org.

Countdown to Kindergarten — A special storytime for incoming kindergarteners. 10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m. Aug. 5 Bentonville Public Library.

Ice Cream Social — Hosted by the Washington County Historical Society 3-5 p.m., Aug. 17, Headquarters House Museum, Fayetteville. Costs are $2.50 for children ages 6-12, $5 for adults, $15 for families. washcohistoricalsociety.org.

Kids’ Ghost Tours — For ages 5-12, Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. $15 includes guardian. reserveeureka.com.

Terriffic Tuesday Nights – Family-friendly, free, summer series hosted at the Garden every Tuesday evening from June through August. 5-8:30 p.m. at Botanical Garden of the Ozarks.

__

At The Movies

Movies at the Opera House — Fort Smith International Film Festival Pre-Event: Paranormal Adventures with the Crew-King Opera House 6 p.m. August 21, King Opera House in Van Buren. $5 suggested donation. kingoperahouse.com.

__

Get Crafty!

Sip-N-Paint — $20 minimum for a blank canvas and $25 for a pre-sketched canvas, but attendees are welcomed to donate more. Donations help purchase supplies for the next event and go towards the Mighty Kids Leadership Development and Workforce Prep Program. 7-9 p.m. Aug. 2 at Six Twelve Coffee House and Bar. Seating fills quickly; please arrive ten minutes early.

Hand Building Classes — Students make something different in each class while introducing basic techniques. $25/person. 5 p.m. Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26 Arts on Main in Van Buren. artsonmainvb.com.

Sketching Club — With visiting artist Laura Ramirez 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 8. Fayetteville Public Library.

Pottery Workshop – With Shaye Anderson 6-8 p.m. Aug. 28, Fermentation Hall at the Momentary.

__

Hear It Here

Trillium Salon Series — Gallery Performance, Early American Gallery 2 p.m. August 11, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Free. crystalbridges.org.

Tower Bar Session — Golden Hour with DJ Susie Q, laid back evening of chill lofi hip-hop beats. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 22, Momentary in Bentonville.

Jazz and Blues Block Party — Alisha Pattillio Electric Band will perform 5 p.m. at Railyard Park in Rogers, Aug. 31.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert – Feature film and live concert featuring the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas. 7:30 p.m. Sep. 6, Walmart Arkansas Music Pavillion. Tickets availble at waltonartscenter.org.

__

Eat & Drink

Sippin at Sunset — Enjoy live music on the East Veranda overlooking Old Main Lawn from 5 PM – 8 PM every Friday. Aug. 2 at the Lambeth Lounge.

Cocktail Tour: Industry Prints — Relaxing evening of art, drinks and fun served with a twist, Aug. 6, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25 or $20 for members. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

— Dustin Staggs

features@nwaonline.com