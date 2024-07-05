8 Days a Week



Read & Write

Book Talk — “Piranesi” by Susanna Clarke, 1 p.m. July 8, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Not Your Mama’s Romance Book Club — “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, 5 p.m. July 8, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Authors in the Afternoon — With Samuel W. Pickle, author of “The Man from the Nueces Strip” and “Legacy of a Texas Cowboy,” 4-6 p.m. July 9, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Books & Brews — “The Guncle” by Steven Rowley, 6 p.m. July 9, El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “The Maltese Falcon” by Dashiell Hammett, 9:30 a.m. July 11, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Book Was Better Book Club — “Hidden Figures” by Margot Lee Shetterly, 5 p.m. July 11, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Author Talk — With Jen Fawkes, author of “Daughters of Chaos,” 6 p.m. July 11, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Romance Book Club — “Ozarks Missing Person” with author Maggie Wells via Zoom, 6 p.m. July 11, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Friends’ Book Sale — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 13, Fayetteville Public Library. Free admission. faylib.org.

We Know Whodunit Book Club — “The Summer House at Larkspur” with author Kay Pritchett, 6 p.m. July 16, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

The Book Lovers’ Club — Read whatever you like and give a short report, 10 a.m. July 19, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Sleuth or Consequences — “One-Shot Harry” by Gary Phillips, 6 p.m. July 23, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Signing for Local Authors — 1-3 p.m. July 27, Elkins Public Library. Email lindarigsbee@gmail.com to participate.

Author Talk — With Becky Marietta, author of “White River Red,” 2 p.m. July 27, Springdale Public Library. Books will be for sale. springdalelibrary.org.

Hoopla Book Club — “The Prince of Tides” by Pat Conroy, 2 p.m. July 30, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Bingo for Books — 6 p.m. July 30, Fort Smith Main Library. Free for adults. 783-0229.

__

At The Theatre

“Steel Magnolias” — Produced by Arts on Main, 2 p.m. July 7, 7 p.m. July 12-13, 2 p.m. July 14, King Opera House in Van Buren. $10-$25. artsonmainvb.com.

Opera In The Ozarks — Continues with a double bill of short operas, “Beauty and the Beast” by Vittorio Giannini and “L’enfant et les Sortileges” by Maurice Ravel, plus “The Crucible” by Robert Ward and “La traviata” by Giuseppe Verdi, Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org and 253-8595.

“Rent” — Produced by Arkansas Public Theatre, Aug. 8-11 at The Medium in Springdale. Email manager@arkansaspublictheatre.org for ticket information.

__

Try Something New

Weaving Demo — With the NWA Handweavers Guild, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 11, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Herbal Oxymels & Elixirs — With Yarb Apothecary, 1 p.m. July 13, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $45. ozarkfolkways.org.

Adult Speaker Series — “Fishing in Bella Vista” with John Urquhart, 5 p.m. July 15, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Open Mic Night — 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 18, Dewey’s Cafe at the Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Mushroom Foraging 101 — 10 a.m. July 20, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Photo Workshop — Preserving Family Treasures, 10 a.m.-noon OR 1-3 p.m. July 20, Shiloh Museum in Springdale. Free. Register at shilohmuseum.org.

Weaving In The Ozarks — With Shiloh Museum, 1-3 p.m. July 27, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. Register at shilohmuseum.org.

Backyard Bird Identification — With Taylor Long, 2 p.m. July 27, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Social Hour — For music professionals, noon-1:30 p.m. July 29, Folk School of Fayetteville. Hosted by CACHE. Free. cachecreate.org.

__

Out & About

Something Sporty — The history of sports mascots, 3:30 p.m. July 10, West Fork Public Library. Presented by Shiloh Museum. Free. westforkpubliclibrary.com.

Pollinator Garden Workshop — With Grounds Manager Marty Powers, 10-11:30 a.m. July 11, Shiloh Museum in Springdale. Free. Register at shilohmuseum.org.

Fiber Play Saturday — With the Wool & Wheel Spinners Guild, 10 a.m. July 20, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Garage Sale — July 20, Museum Store at The Momentary. Free admission. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fort Smith Comic Con — With Mindy Sterling, Marc Thompson, Artist Alley, panels & more, July 27-28, Kay Rodgers Park in Fort Smith. $24-$84. fortsmithcc.com.

Warbird Weekend — Aug. 3-4, Arkansas Air & Military Museum in Fayetteville. arkansasairmilitary.com.

__

Walk & Talk Art

Art on the Bricks Art Walk — “Americana Vibes,” 4:30-7:30 p.m. July 11, downtown Rogers. Free. rogerslowell.com.

Artist Lecture — With Amy Scoggins, 5:30 p.m. July 12, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Studio Demo — Painting and collage with Addyson Hoey, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. July 13, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Second Saturday — “Exquisite Creatures,” 1-4 p.m. July 13, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Talk — Bugs Throughout History, 1 p.m. July 13, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with “Exquisite Creatures” tickets. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Talk — Bugs Through the Ages, 1 p.m. July 18, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with “Exquisite Creatures” tickets. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art on the Border — A charity art show with 80-plus artists from five states, 5-9 p.m. July 19 by invitation ($20) & 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 20 (free), ACHE Research Institute, 1000 Fianna Way in Fort Smith. artontheborder.com.

Nature Demo — With Laurel Lamb, University of Arkansas Museum, 1-4 p.m. July 20, The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Guided Tour — 2 p.m. July 21, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Gallery Talk — Maxfield Parrish with Max Parrish II, 1 p.m. July 25, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artist Reception — For the 2024 Adult Art Competition, 6-8 p.m. July 26, Arts on Main in Van Buren. Art on show through Sept. 25. Free. artsonmainvb.com.

Christmas in July — With clay sculptures by Shelley Buonaiuto, through July, Zarks Gallery in Eureka Springs. zarksgallery.com.

Art of Collecting — With Dr. Chris Ashworth, 5 p.m. Aug. 3, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Dust, Drought, and Dreams Gone Dry: The Dust Bowl & Great Depression” — Through Aug. 31; museum hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. Free with regular admission ($4-$8). 783-7841, fortsmithmuseum.org.

__

Take The Kids

Wild for Wednesday — “Little Red’s Most Unusual Day” with Opera in the Ozarks, 1:30 p.m. July 10, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Movie Matinee — “Wish” (PG), 2 p.m. July 11, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Rogers Explorers — 10 a.m.-noon July 12 & July 26, Rogers Historical Museum. For ages 6-12. $10. rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

Super Saturday — BenAnna Band, 10 a.m. July 13, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Heritage School — A summer camp for ages 8-18 exploring historic uses for plants, July 15-19 OR July 22-26, Headquarters House Museum in Fayetteville. $125. Email nabby1776@gmail.com to register.

Kids Craft Corner — Soap carving, 10 a.m.-noon July 16, Rogers Historical Museum. For kids of all ages. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

Wildlife Education — With Natural History Educational Company of the Midsouth, 6 p.m. July 17, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Super Saturday — An Egyptian Curse with border collies Joey & Kira, 10 a.m. July 20, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Splash Day: Foam Party — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 21, Campus Parking at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Wild for Wednesday — Music with Dino O’Dell, 1:30 p.m. July 24, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Wonderful Wednesdays — Acting Adventures with Young Actors Guild, 2 p.m. July 24, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Super Saturday — The Hallelujah Family Band, 10 a.m. July 27, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Priceless Nights — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Pay what you wish. amazeum.org.

Kids’ Ghost Tours — For ages 5-12, Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. $15 includes guardian. reserveeureka.com.

__

At The Movies

Summer Family Movies — “The Rescuers” (G), 2 p.m. July 12, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Movies in the Park — “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” 8:30 p.m. July 12, Tilles Park in Fort Smith. Free. fortsmithar.gov.

Second Saturday Movie — “Wish” (PG), 11 a.m. July 13, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Page to Screen Book Club — “Ghost World” by Daniel Clowes, 1 p.m. July 14, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Movie Matinee — “Migration” (PG), 2 p.m. July 18, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Summer Family Movie — “A Goofy Movie” (G), 2 p.m. July 19, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Movies at the Opera House — Cherokee activitists race to save their language in “We Will Speak,” 6 p.m. July 20, King Opera House in Van Buren. $5 suggested donation. kingoperahouse.com.

Movie Matinee — “The Little Mermaid” (PG), 2 p.m. July 25, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Summer Family Movie — “Paddington” (PG), 2 p.m. July 26, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Get Crafty!

Crafternoon — Air plant holder, 2-4 p.m. July 13, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Maker Monday — 3-D wooden insect craft, 2 p.m. July 15, Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free for all ages. 484-5650.

Bad Art — Make some bad art, 1-3 p.m. July 16, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Watercolor on the Weekends — Birds & Butterflies, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 20, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Clay Day, Play Day — With Wheel Mobile, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nailbinding — With Carolyn Haley, noon July 20, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $50. ozarkfolkways.org.

Drop In Art — Tiny Paper Houses with visiting artist Sabine Schmidt, 1 p.m. July 22, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Crafty Corner — Wooden spoon garden markers, 2 p.m. July 25, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Paper Crafters Unite! — An open craft event, 6-7 p.m. July 25, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Creative Threads — A craft event, 6 p.m. July 25, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

DIY Stained Glass — Drop in between 6 & 7 p.m. July 25, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Weaving in the Ozarks — 1-3 p.m. July 27, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Presented by Shiloh Museum. Free. Register at shilohmuseum.org.

Studio 55+ — Garden workshop, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 27-28, Crystal Bridges Museum. $96. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Maker Monday — Painting sea shells, 2 p.m. July 29, Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 484-5650.

__

Hear It Here

Mountain Street Stage — Brick Fields, 2 p.m. July 7, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Still on the Hill in Concert — 6 p.m. July 13, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Mountain Street Stage — Fight Dream, 2 p.m. July 14, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mountain Street Stage — Sad Palomino and Midnight Wagon, 2 p.m. July 21, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Van Cliburn Concert — With Kenny Broberg and Maria Ioudenitch, 7 p.m. July 26, Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mountain Street Stage — The Roving Gambler Band, 2 p.m. July 28, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Eat & Drink

Wednesday Over Water — Stroll Through the Collection: Interpretations by Chef Jon Sawrie and Mindy Besaw, 6 p.m. July 10, Crystal Bridges Museum. $105. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour — Flower Power, 6-7:30 p.m. July 11, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sips on the Bricks — With a patriotic drink contest, a costume contest and more, 4-7:30 p.m. July 13, downtown Rogers. $30-$40. rogerslowell.com/events.

Cocktail Tour — A Night With Frank Lloyd Wright, 6 p.m. July 18, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour — Hudson River Highlights, 6-7:30 p.m. July 25, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art by the Glass — Butterfly garden floral arrangements with Althea Wiles, 6-8 p.m. July 26, Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com