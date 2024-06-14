LIVE! Music: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats coming to AMP June 14, 2024

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats return Oct. 29 to the Walmart AMP as part of the Cox Concert Series. Music starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $39.50-$109.50 plus applicable fees.

The tour celebrates the band’s fourth full-length studio album, “South of Here,” due June 28 via Stax. A new video for the first single, “Heartless,” which hits on themes of Rateliff’s childhood and moving west from his hometown in Missouri, was directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch, an award-winning director who previously worked with Olivia Rodrigo and Margo Price.

“Growing up in an impoverished part of Kentuckiana, I often found myself running away from my upbringing, diving headfirst into books, studies, writing, and theater, all in search of a different life, a different dream,” Stuckwisch said. “It was through the arts that I found and continue to find my freedom. In a lot of ways, I modeled our lead character (Kevin Kelley) after myself and am so thankful Nathaniel trusted me with such a personal note and important song for the world.”

Produced by Brad Cook (Waxahatchee, Bon Iver, Kevin Morby) and recorded at Sonic Ranch outside El Paso, Texas, “South of Here” reckons with a lifetime of pain and trauma and transforms it into a stirring, soul-baring rumination on love, loss, hope and resolve.

Across 11 original tracks, all written by Rateliff, the band — Luke Mossman, Joseph Pope III, Mark Shusterman, Patrick Meese, Daniel Hardaway, Jeff Dazey and Andreas Wild — plays with intuitive beauty while Cook’s production captures the group’s soulful fire with immediacy and purpose.

“Brad was a great producer to write alongside. This album is a look into my own struggle with anxiety, insecurity and stories of my life. He encouraged me to take responsibility for my own narrative in the songs and to write about what’s happening in my own life,” Rateliff notes. “These recordings were done together in a room with my closest friends. I hope these songs and stories give you an opportunity to better understand your own struggles, whatever they may be.”

Purchase tickets and add-ons for Rateliff’s Oct 29 show at www.amptickets.com.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Hollywood Riot, 7 p.m. June 14; Songwriters in the Round with Eric Spahn, Josh Noren, Jordan Lucas and Charlie Mellinger, 6:30 p.m. June 20; Roland Abante, 7 p.m. June 22; Afroman with R3altalk, Paris Wilds, Kountry Boy Kev, Lil Mickey, Scoobie Dundee and John Jethro, 6 p.m. July 11; Jukeboxx Party Band, 8 p.m. July 13; Beach House on the Hill with Will Kimbrough, Jim Hoehn and Even Keel Beach Band, 5 p.m. July 20; Ian Moore, Sept. 20; TAJ Farrant, Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice and Special Guest Jezel Farrant, Sept. 21.

Crystal Bridges — Andrew Weathers, July 14; Danny Kamins, Aug. 11; Nikola Radan, Sept. 8; Robbie Hunsinger, Oct. 13. Summer Forest Concerts start at 7 p.m. with Ray Wylie Hubbard and Bonnie Montgomery, June 22; Brittney Spencer, June 29; Black Oak Arkansas, July 20; Rissi Palmer, Aug. 3.

The Momentary — Portugal. The Man, 7 p.m. July 6; Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, July 14; Lake Street Dive, July 17; S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival with Slash, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph and ZZ Ward, 6 p.m Aug. 16; deadmau5, Aug. 24; TLC and Shaggy, Sept. 6; Gary Clark Jr., Sept. 7; Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, Sept. 13.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Basin Park — Johnny Mullenax Band, Jacob Tovar and Cassie Latshaw, 6 p.m. June 15; Mountain Alice, 4 p.m. June 22; The Sideburns, 4 p.m. June 29; The Dragon Masters, 4 p.m. July 5; The Nighttimers, 4 p.m. July 13; The 1Oz. Jig, 7 p.m. July 15; Date Night Band, 4 p.m. July 26; Mountain Gypsies, 4 p.m. July 24.

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar — Alyssa Galvan, 7 p.m. June 14; Blood on the Mountain, 7 p.m. June 15; Dominic B. Roy, 7 p.m. June 21; MFs, 7 p.m. June 22; Avery Waltz, 7 p.m. June 28; Molly Healey, 7 p.m. June 28-29; Tom Peaver, 7 p.m. July 5; the Lacewinges, 7 p.m. July 13.

The Aud — Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys, 7:30 p.m. June 28; The Creek Rocks and Ozark Mountain Daredevils, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6; The Elders and Matt the Electrician, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7.

Gotahold Brewing — Gullywasher, 6 p.m. June 15; Wyly Bigger, 6 p.m. June 22; Sam Swanson, 5 p.m. June 23; Some Guy Named Robb, 6 p.m. July 6; Shira the Artist and Fred Austin, 6 p.m. July 13; Sean Harrison, 6 p.m. July 20; Candy Lee, 5 p.m. July 21; March to August, 6 p.m. July 27; Black Mesa, 6 p.m. Aug. 3; Todd Crush, 6 p.m. Aug. 9; Circle of Thirds, 6 p.m. Aug. 10 and Southbound, 5 p.m. Aug. 11 for the Eureka Springs Jazz Weekend.

Jack Rabbitt’s Whisky Bar — TrejaVu, 6 p.m. June 14.

The Quarter — Brick Fields, 8 p.m. June 22.

FAYETTEVILLE

Walton Arts Center — Ted Ludwig quartet featuring Pat Bianci, Paul Carr and Steven Pruitt, 7 p.m. June 15; Eddie Gomez Trio, 6:30 p.m. June 30.

American Legion Post 27 — Laugh Out Legion with Aaron Scarbrough and Madi Stancic, Kyle Kordsmeier and Kenneth Crabgrass hosted by Caleb Hickerson, 7 p.m. June 29. Tickets $20 at eventbrite.com.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Happy Hour Concert with Full House, 6 p.m. then Kiyoko Lee with YONGI and Wisdomtraders, 10 p.m. June 14; Blushing with Always Tired and Avery Lee & The Sweeties, 8:30 p.m. June 15; Cole Chaney with Taylor Smith, 8:30 p.m. June 19; The D@mn Quails, 8 p.m. June 20; Happy Hour Concert with The Hardtops, 6 p.m. and 1 Oz. Jig & King Cabbage Brass Band, 9:30 p.m. June 21; Crowe Boys with Hello Darling, 7:30 p.m. June 23; free show with Idle Valley, Joybomb & Ultra, 8:30 p.m. June 27; Happy Hour with King Chicken 6 p.m. and ’90s Country Tribute with Gone Country, 9 p.m. June 28.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Sullivan Sisters Concert, June 28; Hammered Dulcimer Workshop, June 29.

Mount Sequoyah — Chamber Music on the Mountain Summer Festival, June 14-15; Sequoyah Ukulele Society jam, 3 p.m. June 16.

JJ’s Live — Van Halen Tribute, June 29; Mustache the Band, July 12; Beartooth, Currents, Boundaries, and Nevertel, 7 p.m. Aug. 3; C-Kan, Neto Pena, Yoss Bones, and Toser One, 8 p.m. Aug. 4; Taylor Party, Aug. 23; Bowling for Soup: 20 years of “A Hangover You Don’t Deserve,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5; Shrek Rave, Sept. 6; STRFKR, Holy Wave, Happy Sad Face, 7 p.m. Sept. 11; Faye Webster, 8 p.m. Sept. 17; GWAR, Sept. 20; La Santa Grifa and Dharius, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22-23; Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise and The Scratch, 7 p.m. Sept. 30; Teddy Swims and Freak Freely, Oct. 6 (sold out); Cannons, Oct. 15; That Mexican OT with Drodi, 7 p.m. Nov. 10; King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13; El Alfa, 8 p.m. Nov. 21.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Fayetteville Public Library — The Mountain Street Stage summer music series starts at 2 p.m. each Sunday with The D@mn Neighbors, June 16; Trillium Salon Series presents violinist Er-Gene Kahng + Khemia Ensemble, June 23; The Phase, June 30; Brick Fields, July 7; Fight Dream, July 14; The HopOut DIY presents Sad Palomino & Midnight Wagon, July 21; The Roving Gamble Band, July 28.

Faulkner Center — Aldo López-Gavilan, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18.

Smoke & Barrel — Redwitch Johnny, Direwolf and Protohive, 9 p.m. June 21; Gravehuffer, Dissonant, Possession and Grand Inquisitor, 8 p.m. June 23.

Gulley Park Concert Series — Andrew Igbokidi, June 20; Burnt CDs for Kidz Night, June 27; The 1Oz Jig, July 11; Marybeth Byrd, July 18; and Arkansauce, July 25. The Gulley Park Concert Series shows are from 7-9 p.m. each Thursday at the Gulley Park gazebo.

LAMPE, Mo.

Black Oak Amphitheatre — Brett Young, 7 p.m. July 13; Aaron Lewis, 7:30 p.m Aug. 3; Flo Rida, DJ Skribble and NicDanger, 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Josh Turner, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16; Hairball and Paralandra, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31; Casting Crowns, 7 p.m. Sept 21.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Dan Whitehurst, 6:30 p.m. June 14-15.

RIVER VALLEY

Riverfront Park — Juneteenth Celebrations start at 6 p.m. with Funk Factory and SYNRG on June 14 and Nellie Tiger Travis and Natasha Brown on June 15. The Levitt AMP series continues Fridays at 6 p.m. with Nadjah Nicole, Aug. 30; Eric Johanson, Sept. 6; La 45, Sept. 13; Lola Kirke, Sept. 20; Larry & Joe, Sept. 27.

Hero’s — Chrono Wizard, The Salesman, Coffee From Kansas and Rant, 8 p.m. June 22.

King Opera House — Allan Hurt and The Music Showmen, 7 p.m. Sept. 21.

The Bakery District — Blues Jam, 1 p.m. June 16; The Crumbs, 7 p.m. June 20; Sonic Katz, June 27.

TempleLive — Dustin Boyd with Brian Odle & The Hillbilly Underground, Jug Hill Annie, 8 p.m. June 15; Hannah Dasher, 8 p.m. June 21; Drowning Pool, 7:30 p.m. July 25; Darren Knight aka Southern Momma, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 2; Shane Profitt, 8 p.m. Aug. 3; Here Come the Mummies, 8 p.m. Sept. 12; The Wallflowers, 8 p.m. Sept. 21; Voodoo Daddy, 8 p.m. Oct. 4; Preacher Lawson: Best Day Ever, 8 p.m. Oct. 5; Big Bad John Michael Montgomery, 8 p.m. Oct. 12.

Majestic Fort Smith — Josh Meloy, 8 p.m. June 15; Velcro Pygmies, 7 p.m. July 26; Samantha Fish, 7 p.m. Aug. 8.

Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden — Music starts around 7 p.m. with Sons of Turner, June 14; Robert Rauch, June 15; Uncle Fudge, June 21; Borrowed Money, June 28; Paden, July 5; Livewire, July 6; Troy & The Remedies, July 12; Sons of Turner, July 19.

Choctaw Casino Pocola — Moonshine Bandits, 8 p.m. July 3; Bruce Bruce, 8 p.m. July 20; Morris Day and the Time, 8 p.m. Aug. 24.

Broadway Memorial Park — Ryan Harmon, 7 p.m. June 15.

La Huerta on Garrison — Goodbye concert with Robert Rauch, 7 p.m. June 22.

Bricktown Brewery — Some Guy Named Robb, 6 p.m. June 29.

AJ’s Oyster House — AJ’s Birthday Party with The Rustics (Tony Redman, Jody Andrews and Matt Perine) and Tory Doc, 6 p.m. June 13.

ROGERS

AMP — Styx & Foreigner with John Waite, June 19; New Kids On The Block with Paula Abdul & DJ Jazzy Jeff, June 26; Bert Kreischer’s Fully Loaded Comedy Festival with Whitney Cummings, Ralph Barbosa, Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder and Matt McCusker, June 27; Pixies & Modest Mouse with Cat Power, 6:30 p.m. June 28.

The Victory Theater — Victor Wooten and The Wooten Brothers, June 27.

The Creamery — Kelby Clark & Jack Bird present violin and banjo improv, June 20.

The Music Depot — The Blue Underground, 7 p.m. June 14; Earl & Them featuring Jesse Dean, 7:30 p.m. June 15; The 1Oz Jig, 7 p.m. June 22; Michael Fields, 7 p.m. June 28.

Railyard Park — Boom Kinetic, 8 p.m. June 14; Randall Shreve and the Devilles with Molly Healey, 7:30 p.m. June 15; Los MX, 8 p.m. June 21; Modeling, Mildenhall and Resting, 7:30 p.m. June 22; Victor Wooten and the Wooten Brothers, 7:30 p.m. June 27 (Tickets $15 – $65); The Mixtapes, 7:30 p.m. June 28; Trout Fishing in America, 7 p.m. June 29.

Pig Trail Harley-Davidson — Big Rockin’ Blues Jam with Rachel Fields and Tony Redman with John Seaber, Diane Rudolph, James Miller, Tom Katz, Chyrell Stanely and Blew Reed, noon to 3 p.m. June 15.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — Groundwaves open mic signup starts at 5 p.m. with show at 6 p.m. July 9, Aug. 6, Sept. 3 and Oct. 1.

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays with Neil Rubenstein, June 20; Aaron Scarbrough and Madi Stancic, June 27.

Turnbow Park — Mark Harmony and WAIPA dancers, June 27; Brick Fields and March to August, July 25; The Sons of Otis Malone and Shiloh Old Time Pickers, Aug. 29; Funk Factory Goes to the Church with Arkansas Gospel Chorale, Sept. 28.

