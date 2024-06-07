8 Days a Week



Walk & Talk Art

Summer Bracelet Making Workshop — For ages 10 & older, 1-3 p.m. June 11, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $5. Register at fsram.org.

Art Reception — For Bella Vista in Bloom, 1:30 p.m. June 11, Bella Vista Public Library, 11 Dickens Place. The public installation of fiber art continues through July 11. Free. bellavistaar.gov.

Drop In and Draw — 1-3 p.m. June 13, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Art on the Bricks Art Walk — 4:30-7:30 p.m. June 13, downtown Rogers. Free. rogerslowell.com.

Paint & Sip — “Cypress Tree” by Van Gogh with Petra Radcliffe, 5-7 p.m. June 14, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $35. fsram.org.

Nature Demo — Arthropods with Dr. Carolyn Lewis, 1-4 p.m. June 15, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Talk — Storage Jar by David Drake, 1 p.m. June 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Guided Tour — 2 p.m. select Sundays including June 23, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Table Talks — “Reflections on Life and Art” with visual artists Zeek Taylor and Lelani Law, 6 p.m. June 26, The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. Free. Register at tickettailor.com/events/cache/1122856.

DIY Friday — Woven bead art, 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 28, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $35. Register at fsram.org.

Small Works on Paper — Including works by Milan Jilka, Springdale; Kellie Lehr, Bentonville; Vianny Nolasco, Rogers; Joy Noir Phillips, Hindsville; and Trevor Segraves, Siloam Springs, through June 24, Arts on Main, 415 Main St. in Van Buren. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Saturday. Free. artsonmainvb.org.

Take The Kids

Mountain Street Stage — Dandelion Heart, 2 p.m. June 9, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Wednesday Spectacular — Aaron Fowler Music, 10 a.m. June 12, and Rick Stromoski Cartooning, 2 p.m. June 12, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Wild for Wednesday — Music with Aaron Fowler, 1:30 p.m. June 12, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Magic Show — With magician George Reader, 1:30 p.m. June 12, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Helpers, Heroes and History — A summer program for kids, 10-11:30 a.m. June 13, 20 & 27, Fort Smith Museum of History. Free, but reservation required. fortsmithmuseum.org.

Summer Reading Kickoff Party — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. June 14, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Super Saturday — Melvino the Clown, 10 a.m. June 15, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Candy Songs & Backyard Bugs — 10:30 a.m. June 15, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Splash Day — Pop With Pop, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 16, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mountain Street Stage — With the D*mn Neighbors bluegrass music, 2 p.m. June 16, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cart Program — Calling 911, 1-3 p.m. June 19, U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Free with museum admission ($8-$15). marshalsmuseum.org.

Barnyard Buddies — Farm animals to pet, 10:30 a.m. June 22, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

“Monkeys, Moon and Ice Cream” — By NWA Audio Theatre, 2 p.m. June 29, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Priceless Nights — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Pay what you wish. amazeum.org.

At The Movies

Summer Family Movies — “The Pagemaster,” 2 p.m. June 14, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Movie Night — Larry Foley’s “If This Walk Could Talk,” 6 p.m. June 15, King Opera House in Van Buren. Hosted by Fort Smith International Film Festival. $5 suggested donation. fortsmithfilm.com.

Hear It Here

Trillium Salon Series — Inspired by works in the collection, 2 p.m. June 9, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Historically Speaking

Statehood Day — “When the World was Watching Arkansas: The 1992 Presidential Election” by Skip Rutherford, 2 p.m. June 9, First Christian Church, 220 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Washington County Historical Society. Free. washcohistoricalsociety.org.

Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn — U.S. Marshals Museum, noon June 11, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Riding the Rails — Railroad history in Arkansas with Boston Mountains Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society, 10 a.m. June 15, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Juneteenth Celebration — Explore “We the People” by Nari Ward, go on a scavenger hunt focusing on works by Black artists and more, 1-4 p.m. June 15, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Illuminating Arkansas Voices — A digital Black history film exhibit, 2-4 p.m. June 15, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Get Healthier

Sunday Reset — Outdoor sound-filled slow flow, 7:30 p.m. June 9, the Momentary in Bentonville. $12. themomentary.org.

Moment of Meditation — 11:45 a.m. June 14 & 28, the Momentary in Bentonville. $5. themomentary.org.

Read & Write

Author Talk — With Ryan Rogers, author of “Old Wisdom from an Old Head,” 6 p.m. June 12, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Poetluck — With award-winning multi-media artist, photojournalist, and writer John Rankine, 6:30 p.m. June 20, Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. Potluck at 6 p.m. Free. writerscolony.org/events or 253-7444.

Try Something New

Dutch Oven Cooking — With the Shiloh Museum, 10 a.m. June 8, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Weaving — With the Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 11, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Social Dance — Swing Classics, 6-9 p.m. June 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

MoPros — Ikebana Floral Design Workshop, 6-8 p.m. June 26, the Momentary in Bentonville. $45. themomentary.org.

Eat & Drink

Cocktail Tour — “Mixed Media,” 6 p.m. June 13, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour — “A Night With Frank Lloyd Wright,” 6 p.m. June 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art By the Glass — Marcus Vasquez, 6-8 p.m. June 21, Crystal Bridges Museum. $40. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

